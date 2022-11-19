  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
COP27
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Peter Zimmermann, co-landlord of Cologne pub "Lotta"
Peter Zimmermann, co-landlord of the Cologne pub 'Lotta'Image: Oliver Pieper/DW
SportsGermany

Bars in Germany boycott Qatar FIFA World Cup

Oliver Pieper Cologne
49 minutes ago

The mood in Germany in the run-up to a football World Cup has never been as subdued. In many pubs, the previously unimaginable is happening: There won't be any soccer matches shown during the World Cup.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JfxZ

For 27 years, the cult pub Lotta in Cologne has witnessed all the electrifying moments in football. When FC Köln scores a decisive goal in extra time, the whole bar almost explodes. Complete strangers hug each other drunk from victory. Kölsch beer flows in streams over the bar. The atmosphere gives you goosebumps.

With its two big screens, Lotta pulls in the punters when Germany's men's national team is playing, too. The collective primal scream after Mario Götze's goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina has gone unforgotten.

So it would take quite something for Lotta co-owner Peter Zimmermann, a passionate football fan and season ticket holder at his beloved "Effzeh" — FC Köln for the nonlocals — for 20 years, to make a decision that many landlords and landladies in Germany are making right now: For four weeks, the TVs at Lotta won't be showing any matches of the soccer World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.

"We want to set an example against this thoroughly corrupt FIFA system, where it's really all about money and human rights and the football culture don't matter at all," Zimmermann tells DW. "And of course Qatar tops it all off: the oppression of women, discrimination against homosexuals and the appalling working conditions."

Contrasting program in the Cologne football pub

When the World Cup kicks off on Sunday evening with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Lotta's doors will be closed. On Monday night, when the US meets Wales, punters will be testing their trivia skills at a pub quiz. And Tuesday, while France plays Australia, the pub will be hosting a panel discussion on the situation in Qatar, FIFA policy and the boycott. Dart and foosball tournaments, film screenings and playing the World Cup on Playstation will follow. The protest at Lotta has gone viral. Even a Japanese television team turned up in the southern Cologne district that is home to Lotta.

Banner reading
Dozens of football pubs in Cologne have now joined the boycott initiativeImage: Oliver Pieper/DW

"The closer the World Cup got, the more we realized that Qatar is the straw that breaks the camel's back and we don't want to support that," says Zimmermann. "In April, we made our boycott public and hung up a banner saying 'Boycott Qatar.' The reactions were initially positive across the board, even though we were still in a minority position at the time."

'Just too much'

For the first time in his life, Zimmermann doesn't know the World Cup schedule inside out — something previously unthinkable. But it's not just Lotta that's taking a stand. Compared to previous tournaments, enthusiasm for the World Cup in Qatar is noticeably limited. No cars with German flags precariously stuck on the windows, no swapping footballer stickers, no sweepstakes in the office. And, because the World Cup is being held in winter, no open-air viewings.

The German sports retail chains Intersport and Sport2000 have complained that sales of World Cup jerseys have fallen by up to 50% compared to the last men's World Cup four years ago. According to a recent survey by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap, more than half of Germans are also considering completely ignoring the World Cup.

In the meantime, Lotta has also removed all beer bottles with a FIFA World Cup logo from the bar. Admittedly, a handful of critical comments have recently trickled in via Instagram or by email, in which the owners have been called hypocrites for heating their pub with gas from Qatar.

But Zimmermann says he doesn't regret for a second that he made the pub a FIFA-free zone, although sales will certainly suffer from the boycott over the next four weeks.

"Of course, the football World Cup is always good additional business, especially when Germany is playing. But we have our regular guests and I hope other people will come here for our alternative program. They say, 'We like football, but now with Qatar, it's just too much for us.'"

Protests against Qatar in German football stadiums

Dietrich Schulze-Marmeling will also come to the Lotta next Tuesday. Not as a guest, but as a speaker. The author of numerous football books is, if you like, something like the team captain of the anti-Qatar-World-Cup protest movement. The die-hard Borussia Dortmund supporter launched the #boycottqatar2022 initiative two years ago and even wrote a book about the Qatar controversy and why the World Cup shouldn't have taken place in the desert nation in the first place.

Schulze-Marmeling says: "I was surprised by the extent of the protests and how massive they've become in recent weeks, especially among fans on the last three Bundesliga match days. I think something's just built up over the years and Qatar was then for many even more problematic than the [2018 World Cup in] Russia. As far as Russia was concerned, a lot of people said, 'alright, at least it's a big country with a certain tradition of football. But Qatar, with its 350,000 citizens is just absurd for a lot of people.'"

Germany as moral world champion?

All those who support the call to action are encouraged to inundate FIFA with letters of protest, not buy any products bearing the World Cup logoand refrain from traveling to Qatar and watch parties in Germany. The goal of Schulze-Marmeling and his fellow campaigners: It should no longer be attractive to "present the World Cup in this perverted way and continue to ruin football."

But what about the people still tuning in to watch the matches in the end? "I'm not judging anyone. I can actually understand that very well," says Schulze-Marmeling. "And will everyone who says right now that they don't watch really stick it out if Germany plays well? The important thing is to not stop looking at the tournament with a critical eye. The debate must continue during the tournament and the media also has to be aware that criticism cannot be ignored. We need a discussion on how we want to shape the future of football."

Dietrich Schulze-Marmeling, author of the book
Dietrich Schulze-Marmeling, author of the book 'Boycott Qatar 2022'Image: privat

Germany, in particular, with its critical football fan scene, which consistently denounces racism, homophobia and the increasing influence of investors is at the forefront of this debate. But for supporters of many World Cup participants, the local human rights situation in Qatar and corruption at FIFA hardly play a role. Football outshines everything. People mocking the protest say that Germany will be world champion of morals. But Schulze-Marmeling is happy to accept the title.

"If awareness of human rights issues is particularly prominent in German society, then that's something we can be proud of. When you're accused of living in your German bubble, I always say: 'Sorry, but other countries are also starting to think differently, and they're more likely to look on with a certain sense admiration for what's going on here [in Germany].' We're getting a lot of inquiries, particularly from England, asking: 'How did you manage to start the protests? We'd like to do that too, can you help us?'"

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Rod Stewart holding a microphone, raises his arms as his smiles, wearing a yellow suit.

Which pop stars are boycotting the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Which pop stars are boycotting the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Qatar has been heavily criticized for its human rights record. Who is performing at the opening ceremony for the World Cup is still unclear. Rod Stewart said "it's not right to go there," but Jung Kook will perform.
MusicNovember 16, 2022
An aerial view of the 974 Stadium which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar World Cup will be the most expensive of all time

Qatar World Cup will be the most expensive of all time

Twelve years after the shocking and controversial decision by FIFA to award Qatar the World Cup hosting rights, the tournament is here. The Gulf state has invested a fortune in it, making it the costliest ever.
BusinessNovember 16, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: UK's Rishi Sunak makes first visit to Kyiv

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

PoliticsNovember 18, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Peter Zimmermann, co-landlord of Cologne pub "Lotta"

Bars in Germany boycott Qatar FIFA World Cup

Bars in Germany boycott Qatar FIFA World Cup

Sports49 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Anis Ben Slimane on the ball for Tunisia

The young players to watch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The young players to watch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soccer30 minutes ago9 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Man in a football jersey cheers amid a crowd; there are vuvuzelas and the English flag

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

SportsNovember 18, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

FilmNovember 18, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

Business51 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage