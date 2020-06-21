Pussy Riot member detained in Russia extremism probe: reports

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has reportedly been arrested as part of a police anti-extremist investigation. The Pussy Riot member was previously jailed for 15 days over a protest stunt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Kremlin critic Pyotr Verzilov, a prominent member of the Pussy Riot protest group, is being held by the Russian police anti-extremism division, state news agency Tass reported Sunday.
A source quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency said Verzilov was brought before investigators to testify in a criminal case concerning extremist content posted on social networks.
The Mediazona website, which Verzilov founded along with other Pussy Riot members, reported that he had been seized at his apartment in the Russian capital on Sunday morning by men who broke down the door.
He hasn't been heard from since, the publication said.
Stunt made him famous
The activist garnered worldwide media attention in 2018 when he and three other Pussy Riot members stormed onto the field during the World Cup football final in Moscow to protest against police brutality.
They served 15 days in prison for the stunt.
In September of that same year, Verzilov fell ill in Moscow from what he said was a suspected poisoning. He was then flown to Germany for treatment.
While Berlin doctors found no traces of poison in his system, they said poisoning was the most plausible explanation for his symptoms, which included loss of vision and disorientation.
nm/mm (AP, Interfax)
Two members of the Russian protest group have won an appeal on their asylum claim in Sweden. The couple said they had received death threats and feared arrest if forced to return to Moscow. (01.05.2019)
A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot has been released from a German hospital after recovering from a suspected poisoning. The activist says he's "convinced" he was targeted by Russia's secret service. (26.09.2018)
Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has been transferred to a Berlin hospital after suddenly falling ill in Moscow, according to his girlfriend, who is a Pussy Riot member. The protest group fears Verzilov was poisoned. (15.09.2018)
Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov is under police protection in Berlin after suffering an apparent poisoning attack in Moscow. Speaking to DW, Verzilov says he had been targeted over his investigative work. (28.09.2018)