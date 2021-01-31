The Russian feminist punk rock protest group became famous through their guerrilla performance in a Moscow Church that led to the arrest of some of the members of the band.

Founded in 2011, Pussy Riot is a collective staging protest art performances criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Orthodox Church and the country's power structures. They are known for advocating feminism and LGBT rights. In March 2012, three members of the group, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich, were arrested and imprisoned.