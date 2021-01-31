Visit the new DW website

Pussy Riot

The Russian feminist punk rock protest group became famous through their guerrilla performance in a Moscow Church that led to the arrest of some of the members of the band.

Founded in 2011, Pussy Riot is a collective staging protest art performances criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Orthodox Church and the country's power structures. They are known for advocating feminism and LGBT rights. In March 2012, three members of the group, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich, were arrested and imprisoned.

Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russia: More than 5,000 arrested as Alexei Navalny supporters defy protest ban, says monitor 31.01.2021

Navalny's wife, Yulia, was taken into custody for a second weekend in a row for taking part in the demonstrations. Police have detained over 5,100 people and deployed unprecedented security measures to curb the protests.
In this photo released by the Pussy Riot Facebook account, a view of a rainbow flag erected on the Culture Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. LGBT flags were also placed on the Presidential Administration of Russia , Federal Security Service (FSB), district police and Supreme Court buildings on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 68th birthday. (Pussy Riot Facebook via AP) |

Russia fines Pussy Riot activists for hanging pride flags on Putin's birthday 23.11.2020

Two activists with the Russian punk group Pussy Riot have been fined for disturbing the peace. Their offense: hanging LGBT+ pride flags to "celebrate" President Vladimir Putin's birthday in early October.
In this photo released by Pussy Riot's Facebook account, members of protest group Pussy Riot erect a rainbow flag next to the entrance of the Presidential Administration of Russia building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. LGBT flags were also placed on the Federal Security Service (FSB), district police, Supreme Court and Culture Ministry buildings, on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 68th birthday. (Pussy Riot Facebook via AP) |

Russia: Pussy Riot mark Putin’s birthday with rainbow flags 07.10.2020

Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot hung rainbow flags outside multiple government building on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday to send one message: "The state should not interfere in the life of the LGBTQ community."
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 7, 2018: Voina art group member Pyotr Verzilov at a farewell ceremony for film director Alexander Rastorguyev at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery. Russian journalists Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) on July 31, 2018. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Foto: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/dpa |

Pussy Riot member detained in Russia extremism probe: reports 21.06.2020

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has reportedly been arrested as part of a police anti-extremist investigation. The Pussy Riot member was previously jailed for 15 days over a protest stunt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Olaga Borisova und Maria Alyokhina vor einer Buchhandlung mit ihrem Buch Riot Days Copyright: privat durch Maria Alyokhina

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina's 'Riot Days' are not over yet 15.11.2019

On her way to Berlin, the Pussy Riot activist's boyfriend was arrested for an action in support of political prisoners. Alyokhina told DW about how the movement is attracting unlikely candidates, and revealed new plans.
ARCHIV - Maskierte Mitglieder der Protest-Punk-Band Pussy Riot in der Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau, Russland, am 21.Februar 2012. Infolge dieser Protest-Aktion, die weltweites Aufsehen erregte, wurden drei der Frauen festgenommen und inhaftiert. Zwei Mitglieder der Band besuchen nach ihrer Entlassung aus dem russischen Straflager Berlin und geben am Montag, den 10.2.2014 eine Pressekonferenz bei der Charity-Gala Cinema for Peace. Foto: ITAR-TASS/ Mitya Aleshkovsky +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Sweden grants asylum to 2 Pussy Riot activists 01.05.2019

Two members of the Russian protest group have won an appeal on their asylum claim in Sweden. The couple said they had received death threats and feared arrest if forced to return to Moscow.
ARCHIV - Maskierte Mitglieder der Protest-Punk-Band Pussy Riot in der Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau, Russland, am 21.Februar 2012. Infolge dieser Protest-Aktion, die weltweites Aufsehen erregte, wurden drei der Frauen festgenommen und inhaftiert. Zwei Mitglieder der Band besuchen nach ihrer Entlassung aus dem russischen Straflager Berlin und geben am Montag, den 10.2.2014 eine Pressekonferenz bei der Charity-Gala Cinema for Peace. Foto: ITAR-TASS/ Mitya Aleshkovsky +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Pussy Riot concert in Christchurch cancelled following NZ shootings 15.03.2019

Currently touring New Zealand, the Russian feminist punk group had a performance planned in Christchurch on Friday. The band is also banned from entering Brazil, which was the next stop on their international tour.
Vergifteter russischer Polit-Künstler Peter Verzilov. Aufgenommen 28.09.2018 in Berlin, Copyright Vladimir Esipov

Poisoned Pussy Riot activist: The Kremlin was sending a 'warning sign' 28.09.2018

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov is under police protection in Berlin after suffering an apparent poisoning attack in Moscow. Speaking to DW, Verzilov says he had been targeted over his investigative work.
HANDOUT - 22.09.2018, Berlin: Pjotr Wersilow (M), ein Mitglied der russischen Polit-Punk-Band Pussy Riot, und seine Eltern, Elena und Jury Wersilow in seinem Krankenzimmer in der Charite. Seit 16.09.2018 wird der 30-Jährige Pjotr Wersilow dort behandelt, zuvor war er in einer Moskauer Klinik. Foto: Cinema for Peace Foundation/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits | Verwendung weltweit

Pussy Riot activist discharged from Berlin hospital after alleged poisoning 26.09.2018

A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot has been released from a German hospital after recovering from a suspected poisoning. The activist says he's "convinced" he was targeted by Russia's secret service.
ITAR-TASS: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. MARCH 8, 2013. Pyotr Verzilov, member of Voina [War] art group and husband of Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, seen during a picket in support of the jailed members of the Pussy Riot punk band, at the Federal Penitentiary Service building in Kaluzhskaya Square. (Photo ITAR-TASS / Anton Novoderezhkin)

Russian paper says Pussy Riot activist was to receive sensitive documents 19.09.2018

New details have emerged in the case of Kremlin critic Pyotr Verzilov, now in intensive care in Berlin. A Russian newspaper says he was to receive highly sensitive documents on the day he was allegedly poisoned.

This photo provided by the Cinema For Peace Foundation shows Pjotr Wersilow, member of the Russian Punk band 'Pussy Riot' receiving medical treatment in an ambulance as he arrives at the Schoenafeld airport in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Cinema for Peace Foundation/dpa via AP) |

Berlin doctors say Russian Pussy Riot activist may have been poisoned 18.09.2018

Doctors treating Pyotr Verzilov in Berlin said it was likely he was poisoned, adding there was no other explanation for his symptoms. He drew international attention with his protest during the FIFA World Cup.
ITAR-TASS: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. MARCH 8, 2013. Pyotr Verzilov, member of Voina [War] art group and husband of Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, seen during a picket in support of the jailed members of the Pussy Riot punk band, at the Federal Penitentiary Service building in Kaluzhskaya Square. (Photo ITAR-TASS / Anton Novoderezhkin)

Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov arrives in Berlin for treatment 15.09.2018

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has been transferred to a Berlin hospital after suddenly falling ill in Moscow, according to his girlfriend, who is a Pussy Riot member. The protest group fears Verzilov was poisoned.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 7, 2018: Voina art group member Pyotr Verzilov at a farewell ceremony for film director Alexander Rastorguyev at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery. Russian journalists Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) on July 31, 2018. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Foto: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/dpa |

Pussy Riot-linked activist hospitalized for possible poisoning 13.09.2018

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has been rushed to a hospital in Moscow after suddenly losing the ability to see and speak, according to Russian media. Verzilov crashed the World Cup final with Pussy Riot members.
Quelle: http://ombudsmanrf.org/news/novosti_upolnomochennogo/view/tatjana_moskalkova_poluchila_fotografii_olega_sencova Rechte: Official Website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker 10.08.2018

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 25, 2018: A member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, Olga Kuracheva, arrives for a hearing at Moscow's magistrate court No 364. Four members of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot had run onto the pitch dressed in police uniforms during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match between France and Croatia. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Foto: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/dpa |

Pussy Riot World Cup pitch invaders re-arrested after leaving prison in Moscow 31.07.2018

Four members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot who disrupted the World Cup final in Moscow say they have been detained again, just as they walked free from prison after serving a 15-day sentence.
ARCHIV - Maskierte Mitglieder der Protest-Punk-Band Pussy Riot in der Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau, Russland, am 21.Februar 2012. Infolge dieser Protest-Aktion, die weltweites Aufsehen erregte, wurden drei der Frauen festgenommen und inhaftiert. Zwei Mitglieder der Band besuchen nach ihrer Entlassung aus dem russischen Straflager Berlin und geben am Montag, den 10.2.2014 eine Pressekonferenz bei der Charity-Gala Cinema for Peace. Foto: ITAR-TASS/ Mitya Aleshkovsky +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Me and the cop: Pussy Riot releases new protest song 18.07.2018

Feminist punk group Pussy Riot has put out a new video after members were sentenced to 15 days in prison following a pitch invasion at the World Cup final in Russia. The group is no stranger to high-profile protests.
