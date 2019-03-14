 Paris court hands down convictions over 2013 horsemeat scandal | News | DW | 16.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paris court hands down convictions over 2013 horsemeat scandal

Four men have been found guilty of falsely labeling horsemeat as beef. The convictions stem from a Europe-wide scandal in 2013 in which the meat was used in frozen lasagna and other industrial food products.

Lasagna falsely labeled as beef, but containing horsemeat (picture-alliance/dpa/J.-F. Frey)

A Paris criminal court on Tuesday found four men guilty of falsely labeling horsemeat as beef, handing down fines and jail time for the role they played in a Europe-wide food-fraud scandal.

The scandal resulted in millions of industrialized beef dishes being pulled from supermarket shelves after it was discovered that they contained horsemeat despite being labeled as beef. The scam involved importing cheap horsemeat from Belgium, Romania and Canada. The men then pocketed the profits they made after selling the meat as beef.

The court found Jacques Poujol, the former director of the meat processing company Spanghero in southwestern France, to two years in jail and confiscated €100,000 ($113,000) seized at Poujol's home. Poujol will serve six months in jail and be on probation for a further 18 months. Moreover, he is prohibited from working in the meat industry for two years.

Spanghero manager Patrice Monguillon was given a one-year suspended sentence.

Watch video 01:19

Aktionsplan zu Pferdefleisch-Skandal

Find it in the frozen-foods section

Dutch middleman Johannes Fasen, who orchestrated the mislabeling of some 500 tons of meat that was sold in 2012 and 2013 to ready-to-eat meal-maker Comigel in Metz, France, was given a two-year sentence and his partner, Hendricus Windmeijer, received a one-year suspended sentence.

Both men were previously convicted of similar crimes in the Netherlands in 2012.

Though none of the four were convicted of conspiracy, the Frenchmen were found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Germany, which was affected by the scandal, has since taken measures to ensure such crimes are not repeated, establishing a federal and state co-operative Food Fraud working group. Authorities also claim that communications between various oversight agencies has been improved.

  • Millions of eggs being tipped into a tank

    Food scandals in Germany

    Toxic eggs

    Millions of eggs had to be recalled in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany after they were found to contain the insecticide fipronil. The highly toxic substance can cause damage to the liver, thyroid glands and kidneys if ingested in large amounts. More than 150 poultry farms in the Netherlands had to be shut down and a number of German supermarkets pulled eggs from their shelves.

  • Hanging cow carcasses

    Food scandals in Germany

    Beef with Brazil

    A number of countries banned meat imports from Brazil in March 2017 after a police investigation found meat packers had been selling rotten produce. In some cases, carcinogenic chemicals had been used to mask the smell of bad meat. Germany imported around 114,000 tons of meat and meat products from Brazil in 2016. But German authorities said no tainted meat had been sold in the country.

  • Different types of bread in a bakery

    Food scandals in Germany

    Mice in Bavarian bakeries

    Earlier this year, German consumer protection group Foodwatch reported that mold and mice had been uncovered in several large-scale Bavarian bakeries. The watchdog cited the results of 69 inspections between 2013 and 2016. Rodent hair and chew marks were found on one bakery's goods. Another establishment had cockroaches crawling through flour and a mound of rodent feces baked into a wheat roll.

  • A hand carving from a chunk of raw horse meat

    Food scandals in Germany

    Horsemeat lasagna anyone?

    In 2013, millions of people across Europe discovered that a number of meat products passed off as being pork or beef were in fact horsemeat. It all started when Irish food safety inspectors detected horsemeat in frozen beef burgers. Further investigation found that ready-to-eat meals in a number of EU countries, including Germany, also contained horsemeat.

  • Strawberries

    Food scandals in Germany

    Strawberry surprise

    In 2012, more than 11,000 German schoolchildren were taken ill with vomiting and diarrhea because they ate from the same batch of deep-frozen strawberries. The mass food poisoning spanned almost 500 schools and day care centers in the east of the country. Fortunately, many of the victims had a speedy recovery. Only 32 were taken to hospital.

  • A dioxin sign stuck in an egg

    Food scandals in Germany

    Dioxin health scare

    In early 2011, thousands of German farms, most of them in the state of Lower Saxony, were temporarily shut after they received animal feed laced with dioxine. German officials said the tainted feed had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs, poultry meat and some pork. Contaminated exports were shipped as far as Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Poland.

  • A container of sprouts

    Food scandals in Germany

    E. coli outbreak

    Also in 2011, a strain of Escherichia coli O104:H4, a bacteria found in vegetables, caused a deadly outbreak of illness in northern Germany. More than 4,000 people were infected - showing symptoms like bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure. More than 50 people died. A sprout farm in Lower Saxony is believed to be the source of the outbreak.


js/msh (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Europol makes 66 arrests in horsemeat scandal

Europol has announced that 66 people have been arrested for trading horsemeat unfit for human consumption. Eight EU nations cooperated in the operation. (16.07.2017)  

EU mulls meat imports ban from Brazil

Amid a corruption scandal over the sale of rotten food, China has put a stop to the import of meat from Brazil. The EU may follow soon. Brazil’s government is trying to assure consumers there has been no health risks. (21.03.2017)  

Chinese customs seize smuggled meat frozen in 1970s

Chinese customs officials reported on Wednesday that they had seized 100,000 metric tons of frozen meat this month, after busting 14 smuggling gangs. Some of the meat was more than 40 years old. (24.06.2015)  

New food scandal in China hits McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut

A new food safety scare has hit McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut in China after a supplier was caught selling the chains expired meat. The scandal may tarnish consumers' already strained confidence in China's food industry. (21.07.2014)  

Risks of medicated horsemeat are low but serious

The recent discovery of phenylbutazone in British horsemeat has caused outrage and concern. But how dangerous is the painkiller really for those who eat the medicated meat? (18.02.2013)  

European horse meat scandal gallops on

A food scandal is making headlines across Europe: instead of beef, large amounts of horsemeat ended up in ready-to-eat meals. The EU is discussing the case. (13.02.2013)  

EU food safety experts convene in horsemeat scandal

European food safety experts have said they will consider testing beef products EU-wide for horsemeat. Two vendors accused of labeling the horsemeat found in frozen meals as beef have denied any fraud. (15.02.2013)  

Food scandals in Germany

Millions of Dutch eggs contaminated with insecticide have made it into the German market. From eggs to horsemeat, strawberries to sprouts, DW takes a look at recent food scandals that have affected the country. (04.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aktionsplan zu Pferdefleisch-Skandal  

Related content

Deutschland Heeres-Soldaten der Bundeswehr in Heuberg

NATO edges towards Trump's spending demands, Germany lags 14.03.2019

While seven NATO countries hit spending targets in 2018, German outlay lagged. NATO head Jens Stoltenberg was satisfied spending was moving in "the right direction," but will it be enough for US President Donald Trump?

Illustration - Computer - Cyberkriminalität

Hackers target democratic institutions in Europe, says Microsoft 20.02.2019

Microsoft has accused Russian hacking group Fancy Bear of launching a series of recent attacks against think tanks in Europe. Cybersecurity is a major concern ahead of European parliamentary elections in May.

Ungarn Proteste gegen das Sklavengesetzt in Budapest

France, Hungary, Serbia: Is half of Europe protesting? 18.12.2018

People have taken to the streets to protest against a labor law in Hungary, against tuition costs in Albania and against state violence in Serbia. Germany, meanwhile, has seen its first "yellow vest" style demonstration.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  