 Oscars 2019: ′Green Book′ wins award for best picture | News | DW | 25.02.2019

News

Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins award for best picture

Despite criticism, civil rights road-trip drama 'Green Book' has been named best picture at this year's Academy Awards in Los Angeles. For the first time in decades, the event was celebrated without a host.

The producers and cast of the film Green Book

Hollywood's biggest stars converged on the red carpet Sunday for the 91st Academy Awards, with the 7,900-odd voting Academy members faced with a broad array of choices. In a night where no single movie was favored to win, the civil rights drama Green Book came out on top. 

"We made this movie with love, tenderness and respect," producer and director Peter Farrelly said, standing with the cast on the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles. The film's tells the story of a friendship between a black musician and his white driver and at its core, Farrelly said, it was "about loving each other despite our differences."

For the first time in three decades, no one hosted the Oscars this year. The Academy took the risk after comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the gig amid controversy over past tweets that were slammed as homophobic. 

In the absence of a host, the show balanced itself on a flow of actors and personalities, which included tennis star Serena Williams, veteran actors like Helen Mirren, singer Jennifer Lopez and comedian Trevor Noah, among many others.

Read more: Artist Gerhard Richter feels 'abused' by Germany's Oscar entry

Best leading role

The top award for acting went to Olivia Colman and Remi Malek. Though Glenn Close had been considered the favorite to win, Colman took home the Oscar for her performance in The Favourite. The award was the biggest surprise of the night, shocking even Colman herself, who jokingly said she hoped her children were watching because "this is not going to happen again."

Olivia Colman won the first Oscar of her career

Olivia Colman won the first Oscar of her career

Malek earned his first Oscar for his performance as the legendary singer Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek was the favorite for the top nod, following wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and British BAFTA award for the role.

The 37-year-old actor dedicated his win to all young people struggling to find their identity, emphasizing his story as a first-generation American, born to Egyptian parents, and the character he portrayed in the film who was gay and a son of immigrants.

Rami Malek was the favorite to win best actor in a leading role

Rami Malek was the favorite to win best actor in a leading role

Best supporting roles

The award for best supporting roles went to African-American actors Regina King and Mahershala Ali, both of whom had previously been honored at the Golden Globes.

With her work on If Beale Street Could Talk, King prevailed over a talented field that included previous Oscar winners Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Regina King winning the first Oscar of her career

Regina King won the first Oscar of her career

"To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, it's a little surreal," an emotional King said of the American writer whose novel the movie was based on.

Ali took home his second Oscar, having also won for his supporting role in Moonlight in 2017. This year, Ali was awarded for his performance in the interracial road-trip drama Green Book.

Best foreign-language film: Roma

Director Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic remembrance of his childhood in Mexico, Roma, took away the Oscar in the foreign-language category, in a field that included films from Poland, Lebanon, Japan and Germany (Werk ohne Autor/Never Look Away).

Actors Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem presented the award, with Bardem speaking entirely in Spanish, his native tongue. 

On receiving the Oscar, the Mexican director reflected on the impact that "foreign-language films" in English and French had on his career and work. Cuaron also picked up top honors in directing and cinematography for the film. 

  Film still - The Favourite

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    10 nominations for 'The Favourite'

    Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated 10 times for his English-language drama, "The Favourite," a film about scheming at the English royal court in the 18th century. Olivia Colman plays Queen Anne, and she is also in the race for best actress.

  Film still Roma

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    10 nominations for 'Roma'

    "The Favourite" has a major competitor, however: the Mexican Netflix production "Roma," which has also been nominated 10 times. The film has already won many awards, and is one among eight movies nominated in the most important Oscar category, Best Picture of the Year. "Roma" is about the life of a nanny in a Mexican middle-class family in the 1970s.

  Pawel Pawlikowski

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Five in the running for best director

    There is not a woman in sight in this category this year. Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma") and Yorgos Lanthimos have been nominated, as well as US directors Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman") and Adam McKay ("Vice"), and Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski (photo, "Cold War"). Two Europeans and a Mexican up for this award at the 2019 Oscars — that is a novelty.

  Film still A Star Is Born

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Open bets for best actress

    The race is wide open in the best actress category. Nominees include Lady Gaga ("A Star is Born," photo) , Glenn Close ("The Wife"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") and Yalitza Aparico ("Roma"). Most experts would probably like to see 71-year-old Glenn Close finally get an Oscar after six unsuccessful attempts.

  film still Vice

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    A favorite for best actor

    There is a clear favorite this year for the best actor award: Christian Bale for his role as former US Vice President Dick Cheney. A hardly recognizable Bale gained 20 kilograms to alter his appearance. The other contenders for the award are Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") and Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book").

  film still The Favourite

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Two nominees from 'The Favourite' for best supporting actress

    The evening promises to be exciting for the women nominated in the best supporting actress category, too: Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (photo) were nominated for their performances in "The Favourite." The other nominees are Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk"), Amy Adams ("Vice") and Marina de Tavira ("Roma").

  Golden Globes Nominierung - Best Motion Picture – Comedy: Green Book

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Up for best supporting actor

    Golden Globe-winner Mahershala Ali (photo, right) is one of the nominees in the best supporting actor category for his performance as a pianist in the drama "Green Book." His competitors: Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice").

  Paul Schrader

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    A first Academy Award nomination for a legend

    Two of the 24 Oscar categories are reserved for authors, and perhaps this year, Paul Schrader will win one of them, namely for best original screenplay. The director and writer is nominated for his screenplay for "First Reformed," which he also directed. Born in Michigan in 1946, the author of "Taxi Driver" is a US movie legend.

  Alfonso Cuaron

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Allround talent Alfonso Cuaron

    Multi-talented Alfonso Cuaron took on different jobs in his movie "Roma," including director, producer and cameraman. Cuaron was nominated in the category best camera. Another novelty: "Roma" is also in the running in the categories best film and best foreign language film.

  Film still Never Look Away

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    A German work in the spotlight

    "Roma" faces off in this category with Germany's Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's controversial artist drama "Never Look Away" (photo). The other international works in the line up are Japan's "Shoplifters," Poland's "Cold War" and the Lebanese "Capernaum."

  USA Oscar-Verleihung 2018 | Alexandre Desplat Best Original Score

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Whose original score is best?

    In the best musical score category, French-Greek composer Alexandre Desplat, nominated for his score for Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," competes against three US composers and a colleague from Sweden. Desplat already has two Oscars and seven other nominations under his belt.

  film still Of Fathers and Sons

    A look at the Oscar favorites

    Another German chance for an Oscar: best documentary film

    Apart from Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, three other Germans can hope for an Oscar: Berlin producers Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert are in the race for the best documentary film award for "Of Fathers and Sons" by director Talal Derki. The movie describes two years in the life of a radical Islamist family.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


Black Panther and Lady Gaga gain nods

It was a successful night for the action film Black Panther. The movie about a black superhero from the mythical country of Wakanda racked up three awards for production design, costume design and original score. 

Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for the original song "Shallow" in the film A Star is Born, for which she had also gotten a nomination in a leading role. "It's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," the 32-year-old said when she received her award.  

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Reuters/M. Blake)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed her song "Shallow" at the Oscars

Lists of nominees and winners (in bold)

Best picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay

Actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan

Animated feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay

Original score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original song

"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Documentary short

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best documentary feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Production design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Sound mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Film editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Sound editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Animated short film

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Live-action short

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Makeup and hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Watch video 00:51

How to get an Oscar nomination

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

Related content

Oscar-Verleihung 2014

A look at the Oscar favorites 22.02.2019

"Roma" and "The Favourite" were nominated 10 times, and both are up for the best film Academy Award. Most observers agree on the best actor pick, but the jury is still out on who will win the best actress trophy.

Collage Datengeschichte Oscars

Oscars: The winning factors to land among the best films 21.02.2019

What are the tastes of Academy Award voters? DW took a look at the tropes shared by Best Picture nominees to find out. Dramas based on a true story are popular — but alcoholics are quite successful, too.

USA Screen Actors Guild Awards

'Black Panther' takes top honors at 2019 SAG Awards 28.01.2019

Glenn Close, Rami Malek and "Black Panther": The top winners at the Screen Actors Guild awards offer a preview of what could come at the Oscars.

