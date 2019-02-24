Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins award for best picture

Hollywood's biggest stars converged on the red carpet Sunday for the 91st Academy Awards, with the 7,900-odd voting Academy members faced with a broad array of choices. In a night where no single movie was favored to win, the civil rights drama Green Book came out on top.

"We made this movie with love, tenderness and respect," producer and director Peter Farrelly said, standing with the cast on the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles. The film's tells the story of a friendship between a black musician and his white driver and at its core, Farrelly said, it was "about loving each other despite our differences."

For the first time in three decades, no one hosted the Oscars this year. The Academy took the risk after comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the gig amid controversy over past tweets that were slammed as homophobic.

In the absence of a host, the show balanced itself on a flow of actors and personalities, which included tennis star Serena Williams, veteran actors like Helen Mirren, singer Jennifer Lopez and comedian Trevor Noah, among many others.

Best leading role

The top award for acting went to Olivia Colman and Remi Malek. Though Glenn Close had been considered the favorite to win, Colman took home the Oscar for her performance in The Favourite. The award was the biggest surprise of the night, shocking even Colman herself, who jokingly said she hoped her children were watching because "this is not going to happen again."

Olivia Colman won the first Oscar of her career

Malek earned his first Oscar for his performance as the legendary singer Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek was the favorite for the top nod, following wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and British BAFTA award for the role.

The 37-year-old actor dedicated his win to all young people struggling to find their identity, emphasizing his story as a first-generation American, born to Egyptian parents, and the character he portrayed in the film who was gay and a son of immigrants.

Rami Malek was the favorite to win best actor in a leading role

Best supporting roles

The award for best supporting roles went to African-American actors Regina King and Mahershala Ali, both of whom had previously been honored at the Golden Globes.

With her work on If Beale Street Could Talk, King prevailed over a talented field that included previous Oscar winners Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Regina King won the first Oscar of her career

"To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, it's a little surreal," an emotional King said of the American writer whose novel the movie was based on.

Ali took home his second Oscar, having also won for his supporting role in Moonlight in 2017. This year, Ali was awarded for his performance in the interracial road-trip drama Green Book.

Best foreign-language film: Roma

Director Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic remembrance of his childhood in Mexico, Roma, took away the Oscar in the foreign-language category, in a field that included films from Poland, Lebanon, Japan and Germany (Werk ohne Autor/Never Look Away).

Actors Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem presented the award, with Bardem speaking entirely in Spanish, his native tongue.

On receiving the Oscar, the Mexican director reflected on the impact that "foreign-language films" in English and French had on his career and work. Cuaron also picked up top honors in directing and cinematography for the film.

Black Panther and Lady Gaga gain nods

It was a successful night for the action film Black Panther. The movie about a black superhero from the mythical country of Wakanda racked up three awards for production design, costume design and original score.

Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for the original song "Shallow" in the film A Star is Born, for which she had also gotten a nomination in a leading role. "It's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," the 32-year-old said when she received her award.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed her song "Shallow" at the Oscars

Lists of nominees and winners (in bold)

Best picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Animated feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Original score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Documentary short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best documentary feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated short film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-action short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Makeup and hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

