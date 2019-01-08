 Artist Gerhard Richter feels ′abused′ by Germany′s Oscar entry | Film | DW | 21.01.2019

Film

Artist Gerhard Richter feels 'abused' by Germany's Oscar entry

Up for an Oscar, the movie Never Look Away is officially about an artist of another name, but the renowned painter feels it's still too close to his life story and that it "grossly distorts" it, he told The New Yorker.

Werk ohne Autor (Buena Vista International/Pergamon Film/Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion)

The film Never Look Away, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, is Germany's entry for the best foreign language film at the Oscars. After making it onto the shortlist of nine works in December, it could be among the Academy Award's final nominations to be revealed on Tuesday.

The film tells the story of a painter named Kurt Barnert, who grew up during the Nazi era. The artist celebrated his first successes in the GDR, and then escaped to West Germany to make a fresh start. The epic story is based in part on the life of German painter Gerhard Richter, who is one of the most expensive living artists.

As soon as the film was released in German theaters last October, Richter was quick to distance himself from it.

At the time, he told the German Press Agency dpa that he found it "too thriller-like," even though he also admitted he had not seen the film "for practical reasons." "At my age, I can't get through a three-and-a-half-hour film," the 86-year-old artist explained. However, he felt the trailer the director showed him was enough.

Now, in a profile of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck in the US magazine The New Yorker published ahead of the Oscar nominations, Richter sharpened his critique of the filmmaker best known for his 2006 Oscar-winning film, The Lives of Others.

Gerhard Richter (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

The artist Gerhard Richter

'I told him clearly I would not approve'

The article details how Richter met with director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck several times before the film was made to talk to him about his life. The director claimed to have let Richter read parts of the script as well. According to Henckel von Donnersmarck, Richter liked it and even offered to make special paintings for the film.

But Richter has another story to tell: "…soon after his first or second visit I told him clearly that I would not approve of a movie about Gerhard Richter," the painter wrote in a statement requested by The New Yorker. "I also suggested that the protagonist might have another profession, like a writer or a musician for example, as the family history that he wanted to tell did not necessarily need a painter as such. He left all his options open and I gave him something in writing stating that he was explicitly not allowed to use or publish either my name or any of my paintings. He reassured me to respect my wishes."

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (picture alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Henckel von Donnersmarck shows understanding

Richter feels deceived by the director: "But in reality, he has done everything to link my name to his movie, and the press was helping him to the best of its ability. Fortunately, the most important newspapers here reviewed his concoction very skeptically and critically. Nevertheless, he managed to abuse and grossly distort my biography! I don't want to say more about this," he wrote to the magazine.

Henckel von Donnersmarck was surprised by this reaction, but also expressed understanding for the artist: "It's too bad he didn't see it, but I can understand it a little bit. If I imagine someone taking my life story and putting a spin on it, either it would be super-painful, because it would be so close to these painful chapters in my life, or it would be painful because it was not close enough," he told The New Yorker. Richter's story is complex and difficult; Donnersmarck could not really blame him for wanting to stay in control. His conclusion: "Maybe the movie is for everybody except him."

  • 192 Colors by Gerhard Richter (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    '192 Colors' (1966)

    Gerhard Richter was born in 1932 in Dresden. His mother, a librarian, was also a passionate piano player. Just like her, the painter developed a strong sense of harmony. He started his artistic career with explorations of non-figurative color compositions, such as this work, on show at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Still (1986) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Quiet' (1986)

    Major exhibitions have featured the works of Gerhard Richter, but none of them have focused on his abstract paintings, as the Museum Barberini's current show does. Abstraction takes different forms in Richter's oeuvre, from modifications on realist photos to pure textural paintings, such as this work from 1986.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Rot-Blau-Geld (1972) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Red-Blue-Yellow' (1972)

    Along with abstract forms, colors also play a central role in his work from the 1970s, following the tradition of his arts academy professor, Karl Otto Götz. Richter, however, also had black-and-white phases.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Curtain (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Curtain' (1964)

    At the beginning of his career, Richter used traditional paintbrushes for his small-format oil paintings. He later developed other techniques, spreading and scraping paint over huge canvases.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, 256 Colors (Gerhard Richter/R. Hansen)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    '256 Colors' (1974)

    This work is another exploration of the contrasting effects of colors. The oil painting from 1974 is an impressive 2.22 by 4.14 meters (7.3 by 13.6 feet). It is part of the permanent collection of the Bonn Museum of Modern Art.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Two Fiats (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Two Fiats' (1964)

    In his early works, Richter used photos from magazines and newspapers as models. This work, produced while he was still an art student in Düsseldorf, shows an almost abstract snapshot of two cars on a country road.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Five Doors (Gerhard Richter/Rheinisches Bildarchiv Köln)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Five Doors' (1967)

    This oil painting is also based on a photograph. Richter often picked his motifs from advertising supplements or magazines. Here, a series of open doors in slightly different positions turns into an abstract pattern. The artist calls this method "panel painting."

  • Self-portrait: Gerhard Richter, 1970 (G. Richter 2017)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    Self-portrait: 'Gerhard Richter' (1970)

    As an artist and critical observer of his time, Gerhard Richter often explored political issues related to capitalism and popular culture, provocatively building in references to over-consumption and Germany's Nazi past in his works. He also included himself in some of his photographic works, such as this self-portrait from 1970.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Abstract Image (1984) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    Abstract Image (1984)

    The Gerhard Richter paintings on show at the Museum Barberini, such as this one above from 1984, were borrowed from museums, large galleries and private collections. The exhibition "Gerhard Richter: Abstraction" is on show from June 6 though October 21 in Potsdam.

    Author: Stefan Dege (eg)


 

