 Never Look Away is Germany′s submission for the Oscars | Film | DW | 30.08.2018

Film

Never Look Away is Germany's submission for the Oscars

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's postwar drama Never Look Away is Germany's submission for the Academy Award for best foreign language film. The filmmaker was behind the Oscar-winning The Lives Of Others.

Werk ohne Autor (Buena Vista International/Pergamon Film/Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion)

Never Look Away, starring German actor Tom Schilling, is about an artist who manages to escape the GDR but continues to be tormented by his childhood under the Nazis and his later experiences under East Germany's oppressive Communist regime.

Selected by industry group German Films among a list 11 German films, it was chosen because "it tells the moving
story of an artist in post-war Germany, a time in which it was
difficult to find one's own artistic language," the German Films jury
said in a statement on Thursday.

"Supported by a fantastic cast of actors, the film contains great
poetic moments while at the same time exploring a fundamental
question that is still relevant today: finding one's own voice," the
statement said.

An Oscar-winning filmmaker

Filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is one of the three Germans directors that have won the Academy Award for best foreign language film in the past. His film The Lives of Others was another drama about the East German socialist state.

  • Still from The Lives of Others (picture-alliance/dpa/Buena Vista)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Lives of Others, 2006

    Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck already won the best foreign language film Oscar with his feature debut. Released 17 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the story of an agent of the Stasi, the GDR's secret police, monitoring residents in East Berlin was the first major drama portraying the East German socialist state — comedies such as Goodbye Lenin! had previously touched on the topic.

  • Still The Tin Drum (Imago/AGD)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Tin Drum, 1979

    The memorable performance of then 11-year-old actor David Bennent as Oskar Matzerath caused controversy since it included sex scenes, still Volker Schlöndorff's adaptation of Günter Grass' novel from 1959 was an international hit. It won the Palme d'Or in Cannes as well as the Academy Award for best foreign language film in 1980. Only three German films were honored with the prestigious accolade.

  • Still Nowhere in Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/Zeitgeist Films)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Nowhere in Africa, 2002

    The story of a German-Jewish family that immigrated to Kenya in 1938 to escape Nazi persecution was tailored to suit the Academy's tastes. Caroline Link's movie adaptation of the autobiographical novel written by Stefanie Zweig made it into the select ranks of German films that have won the best foreign film Oscar.

  • Film still Toni Erdmann (picture-alliance/dpa/Komplizen Film/NFP marketing & distribution)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Toni Erdmann, 2016

    Maren Ade's quirky comedy-drama starring Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller was a strong favorite for Cannes' Palme d'Or and at the Oscars, but didn't win either of the awards. The film's pace was perhaps too unconventional by Hollywood standards — an Americanized version of the film, with Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig in the lead roles, is being produced.

  • Still from Pina (picture-alliances/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Pina, 2011

    Wim Wenders' 3D documentary on contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch was selected as the German entry for the best foreign film Oscar, but failed to be nominated in that category. It was, however, one of the nominations in the Academy Awards' best documentary feature category.

  • The White Ribbon (picture-alliance/dpa/Les Film du Losange)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The White Ribbon, 2009

    Through this dark story of hierarchy, authority and violence, Michael Haneke portrayed the roots of evil present in German society and families before World War I. The black-and-white drama won the Palme d'Or and the Golden Globe in 2010, received two Oscar nominations — best foreign film and best cinematography — but failed to win those.

  • Film still, The Baader Meinhof Complex (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Baader Meinhof Complex, 2008

    Based on Stefan Aust's best-selling non-fiction book from 1985, Uli Edel's movie told the story of how the far-left group Red Army Faction, aka RAF, took off, starting with the Shah of Iran's visit of West Berlin in 1967. Moritz Bleibtreu portrayed Andreas Baader and Martina Gedeck was Ulrike Meinhof. While it was nominated at the Oscars, it didn't win.

  • Film still Sophie Scholl - The Final Days (picture alliance/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Sophie Scholl - The Final Days, 2004

    Another memorable Academy Award nominee, the historical drama starring Julia Jentsch and directed by Marc Rothemund recounts the last days of Sophie Scholl, who was a member of the anti-Nazi non-violent student resistance group the White Rose. The 21-year-old was executed on the same day she was found guilty of high treason, on February 22, 1943.

  • Film still Downfall (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Downfall, 2004

    Historical war dramas have often been among the Academy Award's picks. Oliver Hirschbiegel's depiction of Adolf Hitler's downfall was one of them. Actor Bruno Ganz took on the challenge of portraying the Nazi dictator's bizarre last 10 days. While the movie didn't win the Oscar, it inspired countless internet parodies.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Donnersmarck also directed the 2010 film The Tourist, which starred Angelina Jolie. 

Never Look Away is now competing at the Venice International Film Festival, which ends on September 8.

The best foreign film race

Each country is invited to submit one film for the best foreign film category to the Academy. Among all submissions, five official nominations are to be selected by the Academy's members.

The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24. 

eg/db (AFP, dpa)

