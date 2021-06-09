Visit the new DW website

Gerhard Richter

German painter Gerhard Richter is among the world's most highly ranked and expensive contemporary artists.

Born on February 9, 1932, in Dresden, Gerhard Richter's career started in East Germany, but he escaped to West Germany two months before the Berlin Wall was built in 1961. He further studied art in Dusseldorf, where he established with fellow student Sigmar Polke an art style called "Capitalist Realism." One of the artist's best-known techniques is to paint slightly blurred versions of projected photographs. He has been rewarded with the art world's top accolades and his paintings have broken several price records at auction.

Ausstellung Diversity United. Installationsansicht Flughafen Tempelhof: Ekaterina Muromtseva Picket, 2019 Aquarell auf Papier 7-teilig, je 210 x 80 cm XL Gallery, Moskau Diversity United. Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin © Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur, Bonn Foto: Silke Briel / © Ekaterina Muromtseva

Politics hijacks the 'Diversity United' exhibition 09.06.2021

The exhibition "Diversity United" — a collaboration between Germany, France and Russia — was to travel around Europe. But an intervention from Moscow threw it off track.
Plakat zur Ausstellung Imagine Mozart 100 Jahre Mozarfest Würzburg.

Imagine Mozart: the composer in art 31.05.2021

Gerhard Richter, Max Slevogt and Oskar Kokoschka — all of these artists have found great inspiration in composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's music. An exhibition in Würzburg highlights his influence.
Der Künstler Markus Lüpertz, aufgenommen während eines dpa Interviews in seinem Haus in Karlsruhe. Am 25. April 2021 wird Lüpertz 80 Jahre alt.

Eccentric German artist Markus Lüpertz turns 80 24.04.2021

"I find it amazing that I'm turning 80. I hope I still have several years ahead of me, because I haven't done yet what I ultimately want to do," Markus Lüpertz said shortly before his birthday.
Artist Gerhard Richter stands in front of his piece 'Birkenau' (2014) in the Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden, Germany, 04 February 2016. The piece is part of the exhibition 'Gerhard Richter. Birkenau,' which can be seen from 06 February until 29 May 2016. Photo: ULI DECK/dpa

Gerhard Richter to loan 100 artworks to Berlin museum 18.03.2021

Top-selling German artist Gerhard Richter plans to loan about 100 paintings to Berlin's National Gallery. He started off with the "Birkenau" series.
Gerhard Richter Wolke, 1976 Öl auf Leinwand, 200 x 300 cm Privatsammlung, als Dauerleihgabe in der Fondation Beyeler, Basel Foto: Robert Bayer © Gerhard Richter 2020

Gerhard Richter's landscape paintings shown at the Kunstforum Vienna 04.10.2020

"My landscape paintings show my longing," says Gerhard Richter, one of the world's most important contemporary painter. The Vienna Kunstforum museum presents his landscape paintings as part of a special exhibition.
17.09.2020, Saarland, Tholey: Nach ihrer Fertigstellung wurden die drei von dem Künstler Gerhard Richter gestalteten Chorfenster der Abteikirche Tholey erstmals der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert. Foto: Oliver Dietze/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Gerhard Richter's windows for Germany's oldest monastery revealed 17.09.2020

It is German artist Gerhard Richter's latest, and perhaps the last, major work: the windows for Tholey Abbey. Here's a look at other famous artists' window designs.
04.09.2019, Saarland, Tholey: Abt Mauritius Chorio (r.) und Wendelinus Naumann präsentieren erstmals im Benediktinerkloster im saarländischen Tholey die Fenster-Entwürfe des weltweit berühmten Künstlers Gerhard Richter. Die im Original je 1,95 mal 9,30 Meter großen farbintensiven Motiv-Entwürfe der Chorfenster der dortigen Abteikirche sind erstmals öffentlich vorgestellt worden. Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists 17.09.2020

Churches are a new place of pilgrimage for art lovers. Many contemporary artists were commissioned to design stained glass windows for cathedrals and churches, from Gerhard Richter to Marc Chagall.

Bildnummer: 52042789 Datum: 10.01.1996 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo Girl with a Pearl Earring - Gemälde von Johannes Vermeer - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY , Objekte; 1996, Bild, Bilder, Gemälde, Das Mädchen mit dem Perlenohrring,; , hoch, Kbneg, Einzelbild, Freisteller, Malerei, Kunst, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, , o0 Ohrring

Uncovering the secrets of mysterious works of arts 11.05.2020

There is more to many iconic paintings than meets the eye. From a mysterious musical notation found in a Da Vinci piece to figures hidden among layers of paint, these masterworks have unique stories to tell.

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 04: German artist Gerhard Richter attends the inauguration of his series of four paintings called Birkenau at the Reichstag on September 4, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Birkenau series is an attempt by Richter to come to terms with the Holocaust. The works hang in the western entrance hall of the Reichstag, the building that is also seat of the Bundestag. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German artist Gerhard Richter calls early works 'junk' 16.12.2019

An anonymous seller is offering a bundle of alleged early drawings by Gerhard Richter for millions of euros. The star painter is angered and has finally spoken out, saying half the booty should be burned.
24.04.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Ein Angeklagter hält sich im Amtsgericht eine Aktentasche vor das Gesicht. Der Mann, der weggeworfene Skizzen von Gerhard Richter aus dessen Altpapiertonne genommen haben soll, steht wegen Diebstahls vor dem Kölner Amtsgericht. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Man fined for taking Gerhard Richter sketches from artist's garbage 24.04.2019

A German court has fined a Cologne man for taking four sketches from the artist's recycling bin and trying to sell them at auction. Richter's works are among the most expensive in the world.
12.4. - 11.8.2019 Baselitz - Richter - Polke - Kiefer The Early Years of the Old Masters Anselm Kiefer, Heroisches Sinnbild VII, 1970, Öl auf Baumwolle, 119 x 158,5 x 3,5 cm, Sammlung Würth

Celebrating the early years of Germany's art rebels 16.04.2019

Richter, Baselitz, Kiefer and Polke are big German names associated with a rebellious trend in 1960s art. An exhibition in Stuttgart, "The Early Years of the Old Masters," highlights their work.
12.4. - 11.8.2019 Baselitz - Richter - Polke - Kiefer The Early Years of the Old Masters Sigmar Polke, Freundinnen, 1965/66, Öl auf Leinwand, 150 x 190 cm, The Estate of Sigmar Polke, Cologne

The best early works of Germany's art rebels 16.04.2019

Starting from their earliest works, it was clear that painters Georg Baselitz, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer were blazing new trails. A new exhibition in Stuttgart highlights some standout early pieces.
Filmstill Werk ohne Autor HANDOUT - Künstler Kurt Barnert (Tom Schilling) in einer Szene des Films Werk ohne Autor (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film geht ins Rennen um den Goldenen Löwen beim Filmfest in Venedig, das am 29.08.2018 eröffnet wird. (zu dpa Deutscher Oscarpreisträger und Orson Welles: Filmfest Venedig startet vom 23.08.2018) Foto: Disney/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film bis zum 03.01.2019 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Euthanasia and art history: German entry 'Never Look Away' nominated for 2 Oscars 23.01.2019

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's latest work, Never Look Away, has been nominated for best foreign film and best cinematography Oscars. Here's more on the film that's also a tribute to German artist Gerhard Richter.
WERK OHNE AUTOR (NEVER LOOK AWAY) by FLORIAN HENCKEL VON DONNERSMARCK with Tom Schilling, Paula Beer, Sebastian Koch, Saskia Rosendahl, Oliver Masucci / Germany / 188’

Artist Gerhard Richter feels 'abused' by Germany's Oscar entry 22.01.2019

Up for two Oscars, the film Never Look Away is officially about an artist of another name, but the German painter feels it's still too close to his life story and that it "grossly distorts" it, he told The New Yorker.

ARCHIV - 07.04.2016, Berlin: Die Künstlerin Isa Genzken posiert im Martin-Gropius-Bau bei einer Vorbesichtigung ihrer Ausstellung «Isa Genzken - Mach dich hübsch!». (zu dpa-Porträt «21.11./«Beharrlich unangepasst»: Künstlerin Isa Genzken wird 70» vom 21.11.2018) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

A steel rose: Isa Genzken at 70 27.11.2018

Isa Genzken is one of the most important artists working today. At 70, she continues to wow with her shrill collages and sculptures, having long made a name for herself beyond the misnomer of "Gerhard Richter's wife."
Mark Dion, Mobile Wilderness Unit (Wolf, ausgestopft/2006) Ort: Frankfurt, Schirn Kunsthalle Datum: 31. Oktober 2018 Bildbeschreibung für alle: Ausstellung Wildnis in der Schirn Kunsthalle (1. November .2018 - 3. Februar 2019) Copyright: Heike Mund/DW

Wilderness: Exhibit explores artists' longing for a lost paradise 02.11.2018

More than half of the animal kingdom has been wiped out since 1970, according to the WWF. A timely exhibition in Frankfurt — "Wilderness" — features art works that celebrates the wild, untamed and unculivated.

