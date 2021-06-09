German painter Gerhard Richter is among the world's most highly ranked and expensive contemporary artists.

Born on February 9, 1932, in Dresden, Gerhard Richter's career started in East Germany, but he escaped to West Germany two months before the Berlin Wall was built in 1961. He further studied art in Dusseldorf, where he established with fellow student Sigmar Polke an art style called "Capitalist Realism." One of the artist's best-known techniques is to paint slightly blurred versions of projected photographs. He has been rewarded with the art world's top accolades and his paintings have broken several price records at auction.