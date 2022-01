May

To have God spare them from the plague,the people of Oberammergau in Bavaria vowed in 1633 to perform every 10 years the Passion Play about the death and resurrection of Christ. The 2020 event had to be postponed by two years due to the pandemic. The 42nd Passion Play is to take place from May 14 to October 2. The band Rammstein also had to postpone its European Stadium Tour, now to start May 20.