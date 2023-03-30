  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A portrait of German painter Gerhard Richter with one of his paintings behind him.
German artist Gerhard RichterImage: Rolf Zoellner/epd/imago images
ArtsGermany

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Stefan Dege
55 minutes ago

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie museum presents 100 works by Gerhard Richter, on long-term loan from his art foundation. At the center of the show is the iconic "Birkenau" cycle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUio

The "Gerhard Richter: 100 works for Berlin" exhibition promises to be a magnet for visitors: Gerhard Richter is one of the most highly regarded contemporary artists in the world. That makes the collection of paintings the artist gave to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in 2021 on permanent loan, shortly before his 90th birthday, very valuable.

In determining the distribution of his estate, the artist left his birthplace, Dresden, and his hometown, Cologne, empty-handed. Richter rather chose Berlin, which celebrated the decision as a "sensation."

The approximately 100 works are now on display at the Neue Nationalgalerie, and they are earmarked to find a home in the future Museum of the 20th Century.

The current exhibition was developed in close collaboration with the artist.

Focus on 'Birkenau' cycle

Nearly 90 works from several creative phases since the 1980s are on display beside Richter's "Birkenau" Holocaust cycle, including photographic-like paintings made with his characteristic wiping technique, such as "Squatters' House" (1989), "4,900 Colors" (2007) and "Strip" (2013/2016).

The show also features overpainted photographs, in which Richter explored the field of tension between photography and painting.

Ausstellung 'Gerhard Richter Birkenau' | Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden
The artist and his Birkenau canvases in 2016Image: ULI DECK/dpa/picture alliance

Richter's four-part "Birkenau" (2014) cycle — large abstract color canvases, crisscrossed with deep gray streaks and complemented by triplets of green and red — take center stage at the Berlin show, however. The works were created from photos secretly taken by a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in August 1944.

'Picasso of the 21st century'

Art critics like to refer to Gerhard Richter, who lives in Cologne, as the "Picasso of the 21st century." In fact, the Dresden-born artist is one of the most successful contemporary artists. His works hang in the world's most important museums, and they fetch record sums on the art market. The world has showered him with art prizes.

Richter shares little more than fame with Picasso, the pioneer of modern art in the 20th century. Even though the German artist also loves women and married three times, unlike the illustrious Spanish artist, Richter shies away from the limelight. He rarely gives interviews and avoids the stomping grounds of the glamorous art world.

Gerhard Richter artwork 4,900 Colors, three panels made up of little colored squares.
Gerhard Richter's artwork '4,900 Colors'Image: Sylvio Dittrich/imago images

What he does have in common with Picasso is that he has moved from one style to the next while other artists were just discovering them.

This can be observed through his early Pop Art paintings and first attempts at abstract expressionism in the early 1960s, which he declared to be "Capitalist Realism." It was Richter's ironic and consumer-critical response to Socialist Realism, the official art doctrine in East Germany at the time

Richter's trademark: Stylistic disruption

He has painted landscapes in the Romantic tradition, cloud paintings and seascapes, still lifes and portraits. Richter has brought representational painting into the age of photography.

He has reinvented himself over and over again, at times with photorealistic depictions of nature or blurred paintings, or with glass and mirror objects, installations and overpainted photos, as well as large-scale paintings with bright colors.

Constant stylistic disruption are the hallmark of his art. Few artists have explored the possibilities of painting like 91-year-old Gerhard Richter.

The exhibition "100 Works in Berlin" will be on display at the Neue Nationalgalerie from April 1, 2023 to 2026.

 

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A portrait of German painter Gerhard Richter with one of his paintings behind him.

'Putin is lying': Gerhard Richter condemns Ukraine war

'Putin is lying': Gerhard Richter condemns Ukraine war

Condemning the war as "criminal," the world renowned German painter is one of many artists who has donated his artworks to raise funds for refugees.
CultureApril 14, 2022

Exhibition '100 Works in Berlin' at the Neue Nationalgalerie

www.smb.museum
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

King Charles addresses the German Bundestag

King Charles lauds German-UK relations in Bundestag speech

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Society3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ma Ying-jeou surrounded by microphones speaking before leaving for Shanghai

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Tuchel | neuer Trainer bei Bayern München

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage