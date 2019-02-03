 Oscars 2019 ceremony to take place without a host | News | DW | 06.02.2019

News

Oscars 2019 ceremony to take place without a host

The awards night was left lacking a compere after comedian Kevin Hart pulled out following criticism of past homophobic statements. It's not the first time that Hollywood's biggest night will take place without a host.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o poses in the press room during the Oscars at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 2, 2014

This year's Oscar ceremony will go ahead without an official host, an ABC television executive said on Tuesday.

The February 24 event will see presenters double up as hosts, said Karey Burke, the president of ABC entertainment, which televises Hollywood's top awards event.

Comedian Kevin Hart in December stepped down from hosting the Oscars amid criticism over past homophobic tweets, for which he apologized.

"After that [Hart's withdrawal], it was pretty clear that we were going to stay the course and just have presenters host the Oscars. We all got on board with that idea pretty quickly," Burke told reporters in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena.

It's only the second time that the Oscars ceremony has gone without a host in its 91-year history.

The last time the prestigious award show went without a host was in 1989, when actor Rob Lowe was criticized for his musical duet with Snow White.

Watch video 04:53
Now live
04:53 mins.

Oscars 2019: Old Hollywood versus New Hollywood

'Phenomenal' line-up of presenters

Burke said her worries about the host-less ceremony have vanished as it comes together with a "phenomenal" line-up of presenters.

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and Constance Wu are among them.

Burke said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, has promised to keep the telecast to three hours — about 30 minutes shorter than in recent years.

"So the producers, I think, decided wisely to not have a host and to go back to having the presenters and the movies being the stars," Burke said.

Mexican drama "Roma" and British historical comedy "The Favourite" lead this year's Oscars nominations with 10 chances at glory apiece.

ap/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Still from The Lives of Others (picture-alliance/dpa/Buena Vista)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Lives of Others, 2006

    Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck already won the best foreign language film Oscar with his feature debut. Released 17 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the story of an agent of the Stasi, the GDR's secret police, monitoring residents in East Berlin was the first major drama portraying the East German socialist state — comedies such as Goodbye Lenin! had previously touched on the topic.

  • Still The Tin Drum (Imago/AGD)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Tin Drum, 1979

    The memorable performance of then 11-year-old actor David Bennent as Oskar Matzerath caused controversy since it included sex scenes, still Volker Schlöndorff's adaptation of Günter Grass' novel from 1959 was an international hit. It won the Palme d'Or in Cannes as well as the Academy Award for best foreign language film in 1980. Only three German films were honored with the prestigious accolade.

  • Still Nowhere in Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/Zeitgeist Films)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Nowhere in Africa, 2002

    The story of a German-Jewish family that immigrated to Kenya in 1938 to escape Nazi persecution was tailored to suit the Academy's tastes. Caroline Link's movie adaptation of the autobiographical novel written by Stefanie Zweig made it into the select ranks of German films that have won the best foreign film Oscar.

  • Film still Toni Erdmann (picture-alliance/dpa/Komplizen Film/NFP marketing & distribution)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Toni Erdmann, 2016

    Maren Ade's quirky comedy-drama starring Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller was a strong favorite for Cannes' Palme d'Or and at the Oscars, but didn't win either of the awards. The film's pace was perhaps too unconventional by Hollywood standards — an Americanized version of the film, with Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig in the lead roles, is being produced.

  • Still from Pina (picture-alliances/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Pina, 2011

    Wim Wenders' 3D documentary on contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch was selected as the German entry for the best foreign film Oscar, but failed to be nominated in that category. It was, however, one of the nominations in the Academy Awards' best documentary feature category.

  • The White Ribbon (picture-alliance/dpa/Les Film du Losange)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The White Ribbon, 2009

    Through this dark story of hierarchy, authority and violence, Michael Haneke portrayed the roots of evil present in German society and families before World War I. The black-and-white drama won the Palme d'Or and the Golden Globe in 2010, received two Oscar nominations — best foreign film and best cinematography — but failed to win those.

  • Film still, The Baader Meinhof Complex (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    The Baader Meinhof Complex, 2008

    Based on Stefan Aust's best-selling non-fiction book from 1985, Uli Edel's movie told the story of how the far-left group Red Army Faction, aka RAF, took off, starting with the Shah of Iran's visit of West Berlin in 1967. Moritz Bleibtreu portrayed Andreas Baader and Martina Gedeck was Ulrike Meinhof. While it was nominated at the Oscars, it didn't win.

  • Film still Sophie Scholl - The Final Days (picture alliance/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Sophie Scholl - The Final Days, 2004

    Another memorable Academy Award nominee, the historical drama starring Julia Jentsch and directed by Marc Rothemund recounts the last days of Sophie Scholl, who was a member of the anti-Nazi non-violent student resistance group the White Rose. The 21-year-old was executed on the same day she was found guilty of high treason, on February 22, 1943.

  • Film still Downfall (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German films that made it to the Oscars

    Downfall, 2004

    Historical war dramas have often been among the Academy Award's picks. Oliver Hirschbiegel's depiction of Adolf Hitler's downfall was one of them. Actor Bruno Ganz took on the challenge of portraying the Nazi dictator's bizarre last 10 days. While the movie didn't win the Oscar, it inspired countless internet parodies.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


