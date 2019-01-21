2019 Oscar nominations: 'A Star Is Born' and 'Roma' to vie for best film

Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for films in 24 categories, nominations for the 91st Oscars saw Ryan Coogler's superhero epic Black Panther; Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican drama Roma, English period comedy drama The Favourite, Deep South drama Green Book and musical Bohemian Rhapsody all joining A Star is Born as multiple award contenders.

Roma and The Favourite were nominated for 10 awards each.

Netflix received its first best picture nomination with Roma, which was released exclusively through the streaming service.

All in all there were eight nominees for best picture, the others including A Star Is Born, Green Book, The Favourite, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Vice, which won eight nominations.

German film "Never Look Away," inspired by the life of artist Gerhard Richter, was nominated for best foreign language film and best cinematography.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen Bohemian Rhapsody For the world premiere of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in October 2018, Freddie Mercury fans filled London's 12,500-seat Wembley Arena, where Queen's Live Aid concert was also held in 1985. The hit movie went on to become a surprise winner at the Golden Globes: Rami Malek (above) picked up the best actor award for his portrayal of the legendary singer, while the musical was also crowned best film.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'The Great Pretender' There's never been a rock star like Freddie Mercury, whose voice spanned four octaves and added a decidedly campy flavor to rock music. With his chest pushed forward like a rooster, Mercury managed to attract male and female followers alike while shaking his hips in hot pants. Even greater than his vocal talent was his personality — both on and off stage: confident, nonchalant and flamboyant.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Now I'm Here' Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar on September 5, 1946 but grew up mainly in India. At age 17, he and his parents moved to London, where he studied art while dabbling in music. That's when he met guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Initially, he worked as a roadie for the two musicians before sharing the limelight with them under his future stage name, Freddie Mercury.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'My Fairy King' In 1970, May and Taylor took bassist John Deacon on board and released Queen's first album — with Freddie (left) on vocals. The track "My Fairy King" features the following lyrics: "Mother Mercury, look what they've done to me." The lyrics completed Freddie's nom de plume. Asked if he meant to address his actual mother with those words, he replied, "Yes, and from now on, I am Freddie Mercury."

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Now I'm Here' During their early days, it proved quite difficult for the new band to get any recognition. It wasn't until 1974 that tracks like "Killer Queen" and "Now I'm Here" put Queen on the map and in the charts. The big breakthrough came with "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975. To this day, the award-winning hit single remains Mercury's signature song.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'We Are The Champions' Queen dominated the British music charts with their fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, and managed to gain recognition in the US and beyond. The group became one of the most successful rock bands in history. Celebrated not just for their songs but also for Mercury's stage antics, Queen toured the world to sold-out venues.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' As much as he reveled in his public persona, Freddie Mercury kept his personal life under lock and key. In the late 1970s, he split up with his long-term girlfriend Mary Austin, telling her in private that he would seek male companions in the future. Mercury explored his homosexuality freely before HIV and AIDS started making headline news, affecting gay communities around the world.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Don't Stop Me Now' Denying rumors that he had contracted HIV, Mercury kept the diagnosis to himself in the late 1980s, continuing to record new tracks despite looking increasingly tired and gaunt. Many thought Queen's 1989 album, The Miracle, would be their last studio recording — with the mystery surrounding Mercury's health remaining until the last moment.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Barcelooooooona!' Freddie Mercury hit the recording studio with Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballé to record the operatic duet "Barcelona." Released in 1987, the song initially reached no. 8 in the UK charts. But five years later, one year after Mercury's death in 1991, it resurfaced during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, catapulting the track to the upper regions of the charts in several countries.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'The Show Must Go On' The Brit Awards ceremony on February 18, 1990, was the last time Mercury was seen in public. A shadow of his former self, he accepted an honorary award for Queen and their Outstanding Contribution to Music. As though in denial about the limited time he had left, Mercury went back to the studio to record Queen's last album, Innuendo.

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 'Who Wants To Live Forever' The night before his death, Mercury finally made a public announcement admitting that he had been suffering from AIDS. Mercury died November 24, 1991 due to bronchial pneumonia brought on by the disease. After his death, Queen released one more album using material recorded in his final months. The record, released in 1995, is titled Made in Heaven. Author: Silke Wünsch (ss)



Star power

While award season kicked off with controversy when the host chosen initially for the 2019 ceremonies, Kevin Hart, was forced to withdraw due to previous homophobic tweets — a replacement is yet to be announced — the Academy is celebrating a host of fan and critic favorites.

Hot Oscar tip A Star Is Born, which has already taken in $400 million worldwide at the box office, garnered nine nominations despite faring poorly at the Golden Globes, where it only won best song.

Stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are both up for best acting awards on February 24 and the pop star drama will also be a frontrunner for best picture. The film is likewise in contention for best song and best screenplay adaptation.

Meanwhile, blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, a film that has been panned by critics, is also up for best film after it reigned at the Golden Globes — where it won best film and best actor for Rami Malek.

Spike Lee was nominated for best director for the first time since 1989 for BlacKkKlansman — which is also contending for best film.

Other best director nominees include Alfonso Cuaron for Roma (also in the running for best original screenplay), Poland's Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Adam McKay for political drama Vice and Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite.

No women were on the list in 2019 after Greta Gerwig last year became only the fifth female nominated for best director.

Marvelous breakthrough

Other films in the running for film's most prestigious prize include Ryan Coogler's superhero epic Black Panther.

While comic book adaptations are generally shunned by the Academy, the Marvel comics work was both a massive box office hit and was also praised by critics.

Black Panther's seven nominations also included best production and best song. Another comic book adaptation, Avengers: Infinity War, which was the highest grossing film of 2018, was also nominated for best visual effects.

Meanwhile, Wes Anderson favorite Isle of Dogs was nominated for best animated feature.

The Oscars award ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

