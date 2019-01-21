 2019 Oscar nominations: ′A Star Is Born′ and ′Roma′ to vie for best film | Film | DW | 22.01.2019

Film

2019 Oscar nominations: 'A Star Is Born' and 'Roma' to vie for best film

The Oscar nominations were announced today in Hollywood, with blockbusters like "A Star of Born" and "Black Panther" up for a swag of major awards. But "Roma" and "The Favourite" topped the nominations with 10 each.

Film A Star is Born (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros./N. Preston )

Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for films in 24 categories, nominations for the 91st Oscars saw Ryan Coogler's superhero epic Black Panther; Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican drama Roma, English period comedy drama The Favourite, Deep South drama Green Book and musical Bohemian Rhapsody all joining A Star is Born as multiple award contenders.

Roma and The Favourite were nominated for 10 awards each.

Netflix received its first best picture nomination with Roma, which was released exclusively through the streaming service.

All in all there were eight nominees for best picture, the others including A Star Is BornGreen BookThe Favourite, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansmanBohemian Rhapsody and Vice, which won eight nominations.

German film "Never Look Away," inspired by the life of artist Gerhard Richter, was nominated for best foreign language film and best cinematography.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ss)


Star power

While award season kicked off with controversy when the host chosen initially for the 2019 ceremonies, Kevin Hart, was forced to withdraw due to previous homophobic tweets — a replacement is yet to be announced — the Academy is celebrating a host of fan and critic favorites.

Hot Oscar tip A Star Is Born, which has already taken in $400 million worldwide at the box office, garnered nine nominations despite faring poorly at the Golden Globes, where it only won best song.

Stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are both up for best acting awards on February 24 and the pop star drama will also be a frontrunner for best picture. The film is likewise in contention for best song and best screenplay adaptation.

Meanwhile, blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, a film that has been panned by critics, is also up for best film after it reigned at the Golden Globes — where it won best film and best actor for Rami Malek.

Spike Lee was nominated for best director for the first time since 1989 for BlacKkKlansman — which is also contending for best film.

Other best director nominees include Alfonso Cuaron for Roma (also in the running for best original screenplay), Poland's Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Adam McKay for political drama Vice and Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

No women were on the list in 2019 after Greta Gerwig last year became only the fifth female nominated for best director.

Marvelous breakthrough

Other films in the running for film's most prestigious prize include Ryan Coogler's superhero epic Black Panther.

While comic book adaptations are generally shunned by the Academy, the Marvel comics work was both a massive box office hit and was also praised by critics. 

Black Panther's seven nominations also included best production and best song. Another comic book adaptation, Avengers: Infinity War, which was the highest grossing film of 2018, was also nominated for best visual effects.

Meanwhile, Wes Anderson favorite Isle of Dogs was nominated for best animated feature.  

The Oscars award ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. 

sb/ct (AP, dpa)

    Author: Rachel Stewart


