Pop star Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer. She is one of the bestselling musicians of all time.
Lady Gaga soared to international fame with her debut album "The Fame" in 2008, which included singles like "Poker Face" and "Just Dance." Born as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in 1986, Lady Gaga dabbled in theater and songwriting prior to her big breakthrough. Credited as a fore-runner of synthpop in the late 2000s, she has since released a total of six albums and won six Grammys. She is noted for her extravagant fashion style and dramatic live shows. Having played in films, Lady Gaga obtained a Golden Globe for her performance in the TV series "American Horror Story." Lady Gaga's fans are known as Little Monsters. She has been an activist for a variety of issues, most notably LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment.
Politics and pop culture don't always make for easy bed-fellows. But the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was all about injustice, elections and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, Lady Gaga stole the show.
This week on WorldLink, we meet rising pop star Lipa Schmeltzer who's been called the Jewish Lady Gaga, and hear the story of how an Uzbek cleaner found her passion DJing in night clubs in Moscow. We also speak to the Turkish jazz musician credited with creating fusion jazz, and travel to New Zealand, where a 2500 year old tree survives in one of the last remaining patches of native forest.
Growing up in an ultra-conservative Hasidic community in the United States, Lipa Schmeltzer was more likely to be recognized by outsiders for wearing traditional clothing and having a beard than for being a pop star. But once he discovered the music that colored the world outside his own, he simply couldn't ignore it. DW's Colm Flynn traveled to Brooklyn to hear about his journey.