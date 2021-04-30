Pop star Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer. She is one of the bestselling musicians of all time.

Lady Gaga soared to international fame with her debut album "The Fame" in 2008, which included singles like "Poker Face" and "Just Dance." Born as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in 1986, Lady Gaga dabbled in theater and songwriting prior to her big breakthrough. Credited as a fore-runner of synthpop in the late 2000s, she has since released a total of six albums and won six Grammys. She is noted for her extravagant fashion style and dramatic live shows. Having played in films, Lady Gaga obtained a Golden Globe for her performance in the TV series "American Horror Story." Lady Gaga's fans are known as Little Monsters. She has been an activist for a variety of issues, most notably LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment.