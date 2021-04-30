Visit the new DW website

Lady Gaga

Pop star Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer. She is one of the bestselling musicians of all time.

Lady Gaga soared to international fame with her debut album "The Fame" in 2008, which included singles like "Poker Face" and "Just Dance." Born as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in 1986, Lady Gaga dabbled in theater and songwriting prior to her big breakthrough. Credited as a fore-runner of synthpop in the late 2000s, she has since released a total of six albums and won six Grammys. She is noted for her extravagant fashion style and dramatic live shows. Having played in films, Lady Gaga obtained a Golden Globe for her performance in the TV series "American Horror Story." Lady Gaga's fans are known as Little Monsters. She has been an activist for a variety of issues, most notably LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment.

Lady Gaga at arrivals for Billboard Women In Music 2015, Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, NY December 11, 2015. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection For usage credit please use Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection ACHTUNG AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKristinxCallahan/EverettxCollectionx 1511D10 KH085

Lady Gaga's suspected dognappers charged 30.04.2021

Suspects face attempted murder counts for allegedly shooting a dog walker as they kidnapped the pop star's pets. Prosecutors also charged the woman who returned the dogs.
Photo by: XPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/25/21 Lady Gaga's dogs stolen and her dog walker shot. STAR MAX File Photo: 6/22/15 Lady Gaga is seen in New York City.

Lady Gaga's dogs kidnapped, dog walker in critical condition 25.02.2021

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery in Hollywood. The singer has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of her two pups.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. television personality Larry King smiles during a news conference in Bratislava September 22, 2011. Larry King is in Slovakia at the invitation of private news channel TA3, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Larry King: A life in interviews 23.01.2021

With more than 30,000 interviews under his belt, Larry King was one of the biggest names in US journalism and showbiz. These are some of the career highlights of the TV host who has died at the age of 87.
Lady Gaga and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stars at the Biden-Harris inauguration 21.01.2021

With performances by Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga, Joe Biden's inauguration was a star-studded event. These are some of the big names that took part.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 23: Girl group BlackPink performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Netflix movie about K-pop band Blackpink takes the world by storm 18.10.2020

Blackpink is South Korea's most successful girl band. A Netflix documentary tells their story but ignores the dark sides of the K-pop scene.
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Artist of the Year during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020. VIACOM/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A socially distant affair: The VMAs 2020 reflect the political mood in the US 31.08.2020

Politics and pop culture don't always make for easy bed-fellows. But the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was all about injustice, elections and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, Lady Gaga stole the show.
UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 18: In this screengrab, Lady Gaga performs during One World: Together At Home presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

One World concert unites the globe amid coronavirus pandemic 19.04.2020

Despite social distancing forcing people into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the "One World — Together at Home" concert united millions of people in a celebration of life through music.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Virtual concert by artists worldwide: 'One World: Together at Home' 18.04.2020

Lady Gaga, Chris Martin and many other stars will perform in a livestreamed concert calling for a global fight against the coronavirus and celebrating health care workers on the front lines.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actress Ellen Pompeo, winner of the award for Favorite Network TV Drama, attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards) Getty Images/F.Harrison

How Hollywood stars are responding to the coronavirus 17.03.2020

Celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are using their online reach to draw attention to the risk of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. The message is clear: We all have a responsibility.
ARCHIV - US-Sängerin Lady Gaga kommt in Wiesbaden zur Bambi-Verleihung (Foto vom 10.11.2011). Die amerikanische Pop-Queen will nach eigenem Bekunden einmal viele Kinder haben. «Ja, ich will Kinder haben, ich möchte eine ganze Fußballmannschaft, und ich will einen Ehemann», offenbarte die Sängerin der amerikanischen Talkshow-Queen Oprah Winfrey. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen dpa (zu dpa-Leute-Meldung vom 16.03.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

New insect species with 'wacky fashion sense' named after Lady Gaga 11.03.2020

The new Lady Gaga bug is a wacky-looking treehopper. The performer with an extravagant style is not the first one to have inspired names for newly-discovered species.

Bildnummer: 53014380 Datum: 12.11.1974 Copyright: imago/LFI Sänger David Bowie während eines Konzerts in London - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY , Personen , Highlight; 1974, London, Musik, Ziggy Stardust; , quer, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Aktion, People Bildnummer 53014380 Date 12 11 1974 Copyright Imago LFI Singer David Bowie during a Concert in London PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY People Highlight 1974 London Music Ziggy Stardust horizontal Kbdig Single Action shot Celebrities

10 new species named after musicians 11.03.2020

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.
05.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Essen: Deutschlands schönste Kuh «Lady Gaga» steht in einem Stall und wird von ihrem Besitzer Henrik Wille mit Heu gefüttert. Die Kuh gewinnt seit Jahren alle Schauen in Deutschland. Regelmäßig Duschen, Pediküre und Spezialfutter für eine gute Figur - das ist Lady Gagas Geheimnis. Sie liebt es im Rampenlicht zu stehen, sagt ihr Besitzer. Foto: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's prettiest cow, Lady Gaga, dies 06.12.2019

Germany's prettiest cow has died at the age of 13. Lady Gaga— a star of German cattle contests with a string of accolades to her name — was described by her owner as a "once-in-a-lifetime cow."
The Netherlands 02-11-2019 Netherlands Playing a test instrument. Photo: Richard Brocken / Hollandse Hoogte |

WorldLink: Music to my ears 22.11.2019

This week on WorldLink, we meet rising pop star Lipa Schmeltzer who's been called the Jewish Lady Gaga, and hear the story of how an Uzbek cleaner found her passion DJing in night clubs in Moscow. We also speak to the Turkish jazz musician credited with creating fusion jazz, and travel to New Zealand, where a 2500 year old tree survives in one of the last remaining patches of native forest.
Singer and composer Lipa Schmeltzer, who grew up in the Hasidic enclave of New Square, New York, is known as the Jewish Lady Gaga. (Credit: Colm Flynn)

WorldLink: Lady Gaga's Jewish incarnation 22.11.2019

Growing up in an ultra-conservative Hasidic community in the United States, Lipa Schmeltzer was more likely to be recognized by outsiders for wearing traditional clothing and having a beard than for being a pop star. But once he discovered the music that colored the world outside his own, he simply couldn't ignore it. DW's Colm Flynn traveled to Brooklyn to hear about his journey.
Copyright: Mike Machian. Die Violinistin Kaitlyn Hova sieht Farben, wenn sie Töne hört. Die Musikerin, Neurowissenschaftlerin und Programmiererin Kaitlyn Hova hat eine Form von Synästhesie. Sie sieht jeden Ton in einer anderen Farbe. Um anderen Menschen zu zeigen, wie sie Musik wahrnimmt, hat sie eine in Farben leuchtende Geige gebaut.

Synesthesia – when sounds are colors, tastes and smells 20.08.2019

Some people see numbers in different colors, feel noises, taste letters and smell pictures. This natural connection of different sensations is called synesthesia. One in 25 people have it worldwide, including Lady Gaga.
03.07.2015 **** FILE - epa04830148 US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the annual Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 03 July 2015. EPA/Simon Laessoee DENMARK OUT (zu dpa «Grammys 2016: Wird es diemal endlich das Jahr des Rap?» vom 12.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee

2019 Grammy Awards boost chances for women and black artists 08.02.2019

This year's Grammys boast more nominations in the four main categories than ever before. Slammed as too white and male-dominated in the past, the music awards could be dominated by the likes of Lamar and Brandi Carlile.
