Rafael Nadal's "lefty" forehand has taken him to 22 Grand Slam titles. But Nadal is not entirely left-handed. "I'm a little bit strange in that I eat and play basketball with the right, I play tennis and football with the left." There is an urban legend that his coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, had instructed him to change from using his right, but the 62-year-old has said this is not the case.