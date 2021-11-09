Barack Obama took office as the first African-American president of the United States of America in January 2009.

Barack Obama was the 44th president of the US. After a four-year term, he was re-elected in 2012. In 2009, the same year he took office, he received the Nobel Peace Prize. DW covered Obama's election campaigns and the main issues related to his presidency at home and abroad. This is a collection of DW's content on the former president.