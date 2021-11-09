Visit the new DW website

Barack Obama

Barack Obama took office as the first African-American president of the United States of America in January 2009.

Barack Obama was the 44th president of the US. After a four-year term, he was re-elected in 2012. In 2009, the same year he took office, he received the Nobel Peace Prize. DW covered Obama's election campaigns and the main issues related to his presidency at home and abroad. This is a collection of DW's content on the former president.

Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

COP26: 'Two realities' at Glasgow climate conference 09.11.2021

Major deals struck — including on coal — at the UN climate conference have been met with mixed reactions. But can they lay the groundwork for a comprehensive strategy to meet climate targets?

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discussed issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, COVID-19 developments and migration.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Angela Merkel receives fond farewell at final EU summit 22.10.2021

Angela Merkel was praised as the "Eiffel Tower" of the European Union at her 107th, and likely final, leaders' summit. Even former US President Barack Obama sent a video message to Brussels for her.
Drummer and singer of the band 'Die Aerzte', Bela B:, performs at the first 'Aerztival' at RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne, Germany, 15 June 2013. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

How celebrities try to influence German elections 16.09.2021

The election campaign is entering the final phase — and culture is again playing a leading role. Artists are crusading for their parties, including "Ärzte" drummer Bela B.
Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Twitter-Icon auf einem auf einem iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Hamburg 17 November 2016 Twitter Icon on a on a iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Like or dislike: How Germany's election campaign is going social 14.09.2021

From using influencers to posting on TikTok, German political parties are attempting to reach out to voters on social media in a variety of ways. Will they succeed?
Smartphone mit Logo Twitter auf Computertastatur, Symbolbild Cybercrime, Hackerangriff auf Twitter, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland *** Smartphone with logo Twitter on computer keyboard Symbol image Cybercrime Hacker attack on Twitter Baden Württemberg Germany

British man in Spain arrested on Twitter hack charges 21.07.2021

The scam tried to get cryptocurrency for access to the Twitter accounts of celebrities such as Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. A Florida teenager masterminded the elaborate scam.
This is one of the most saucer-like photographs of a flying saucer ever taken ; unfortunately the size of the object is not known, nor if it contains occupants or not. (Photo by General Nagata) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

UFOs and aliens in Germany 28.06.2021

The US government's release of a report on unidentified aerial sightings has been met with much interest in Germany. Enthusiasts believe UFOs have been sighted here, too.
Surrounded by family members of George Floyd and their legal team, Philonise Floyd speaks to reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US: Biden meets with George Floyd's family on anniversary of murder 25.05.2021

The family has called on the White House and lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.

Cicely Tyson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cicely Tyson: A life in pictures 29.01.2021

Two Emmys, a Tony, an honorary Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the iconic Cicely Tyson was a distinguished film, stage and TV actress much admired for her portrayal of resilient African American women.

U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents 19.01.2021

Since Angela Merkel became German chancellor almost 16 years ago, she has seen three US presidents come and go. Following the tense Trump years, we see more harmonious scenes with Joe Biden.
Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland speaks during an event with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden picks judge Merrick Garland as next US attorney general 07.01.2021

Merrick Garland had previously been nominated by Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, but his appointment was blocked by Senate Republicans.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: 47th Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and Former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the National Committee On American Foreign Policy 2017 Gala Awards Dinner on October 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for National Committee on American Foreign Policy )

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? 23.11.2020

President-elect Joe Biden has begun announcing Cabinet positions as he prepares to take over the White House. Most picks thus far served under President Barack Obama. The US Senate must confirm most of these nominees.
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

How US President Trump stylizes himself as an American hero 03.11.2020

The US president knows exactly how to use the media to his advantage. Can this self-portrayal get him reelected?

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Biden-Harris drive-in rally in Miami, Florida on October 24, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

US election: Barack Obama slams Donald Trump over coronavirus 25.10.2020

The former president was speaking at a rally in support of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. He took incumbent President Donald Trump to task over his handling of the pandemic, white supremacy and lying. Trump hit back.
21.10.2020 Former US President Barack Obama addresses Biden-Harris supporters during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21, 2020. - Former US president Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Joe Biden today in a bid to drum up support for his former vice president among young Americans and Black voters in the final stretch of the White House race. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barack Obama slams Trump in Biden campaign speech 22.10.2020

The former US president has taken to the campaign trail on behalf of Democrat candidate Joe Biden, warning voters not to be complacent. But Donald Trump gave as good as he got at a rival event.
SHIFT vom 10.10.2020 Quelle: Joe Biden Schlagworte: SHIFT, Games, Gaming, ACNH, Animal Crossing, Joe Biden, Politik, Wahlkampf

How politicians use video games for their own gains 19.10.2020

The video game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has become a platform for politicians and political activists in the US presidential election campaign. But how can video games be used as a platform for campaigning?
Bildnummer: 50537463 Datum: 15.05.2001 Copyright: imago/Lem Weißes Haus in Washington D.C. - Vorderseite, Gebäude, außen, Außenansicht; 2001, Politik, Präsidentensitz, White House, Sehenswürdigkeit , Wahrzeichen , Weißes Haus,; , quer, Kbneg, Totale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, , Reisen, Nordamerika / DC, Städte; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt

Envelope of ricin intercepted on way to White House 19.09.2020

Ricin has previously been mailed to several officials in the White House. The toxin is thousands of times deadlier than cyanide and has no known antidote.
