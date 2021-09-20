Roma in Europe

With an estimated population of ten million, the Roma are Europe's largest minority group. They are also among the poorest in most European countries and are often discriminated against.

The Roma are a European minority, with communities spread across all of the continent from Spain and Portugal across Germany and France to Eastern Europe and the Balkan countries. For decades the Roma population has suffered under stereotypes and discrimination. The communities are some of the poorest in Europe, characterized by high unemployment and lack of education.