Roma in Europe

With an estimated population of ten million, the Roma are Europe's largest minority group. They are also among the poorest in most European countries and are often discriminated against.

The Roma are a European minority, with communities spread across all of the continent from Spain and Portugal across Germany and France to Eastern Europe and the Balkan countries. For decades the Roma population has suffered under stereotypes and discrimination. The communities are some of the poorest in Europe, characterized by high unemployment and lack of education.

Das National Holocaust Memorial of Names an der Weesperstraat vom US-Architekten Daniel Libeskind während der offiziellen Enthüllung des Denkmals gilt eine Notverordnung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years-long legal deadlock 20.09.2021

Amsterdam unveiled a national monument bearing the names of over 100,000 names of Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Increasingly rare to find: Roma musicians in Hungary 16.09.2021

Roma musicians in Hungary have been struggling to survive for decades. The coronavirus pandemic has further dramatically worsened their situation. A Hungarian cultural asset is in danger of disappearing.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope meets with Roma in 'eyesore' housing project 14.09.2021

Pope Francis meets with Roma in a notorious housing project on day three of his Central Europe trip. The visit comes after he met with Holocaust survivors in Bratislava Monday.
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Roma

Living in a sea of trash: Roma fight environmental racism in Romania 05.09.2021

Roma communities driven from Romania's booming city of Cluj-Napoca say the authorities treat them like human garbage. Pollution from a nearby landfill is damaging their health.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

On the brink — Lebanon's energy crisis, California's dwindling water supply, and environmental racism in Europe 02.09.2021

This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.
FamBamberger: Angehörige der deutschen Sinti-Familie Bamberger zu Beginn der Dreißigerjahre. Margarete Bamberger (links vorne) wurde 1943 nach Auschwitz deportiert. Max Bamberger (rechts) fiel kurz vor Kriegsende in Jugoslawien, wohin er mit seiner Familie geflohen war, einem Massaker zum Opfer. Dokumentations- und Kulturzentrum Deutscher Sinti und Roma Copyright geklärt von Birgit Goertz.

Europe remembers Sinti, Roma murdered under Nazi rule 01.08.2021

On August 2, 1944, 4,300 Sinti and Roma were killed in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Genocide survivors described the horrors. To this day, many of their descendants are refused compensation.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. The Olympic torch is carried during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Phil Noble

World in Progress: Identities and Survival 28.07.2021

Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 22.07.21 22.07.2021

Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France

Romani Rose (l), Vorsitzender des Zentralrates Deutscher Sinti und Roma, und Horst Seehofer (CSU), Bundesinnenminister, nehmen vor der Bundespressekonferenz an der Vorstellung des Berichts der unabhängigen Kommission Antiziganismus teil und beantworten Fragen von Journalisten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Minister urges action to tackle anti-Roma discrimination 13.07.2021

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has backed a study that calls for an inner-German treaty to benefit Sinti and Roma, a minority still facing "massive discrimination."
Berlin-Mitte (Deutschland), Denkmal für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Europas, Simsonweg / Scheidemannstraße (eingeweiht 24.10.2012; Entwurf: Dani Karavan; am Ort des Mahnmals ertönt aus Lautsprechern die Melodie Mare Manuschenge von Romeo Franz; im Rand des Wasserbeckens ein Gedicht von Santino Spinelli, gen. Alexian). Teilansicht: Wasserbecken mit Stele und Blume sowie Spiegelung des Reichstagsgebäudes. Foto, 14. November 2013. |

Independent report details anti-Roma discrimination in Germany 06.07.2021

Sinti and Roma face ongoing discrimination in Germany, an independent commission has found.
Musterexemplare der neuen deutschen Reisepaesse werden im Bundesministeriums des Innern vorgestellt. 23.02.2017, Berlin. Berlin Deutschland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIngaxKjerx the New German Reisepaesse will in Federal Ministry the Interior presented 23 02 2017 Berlin Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xIngaxKjerx

Germany lifts restrictions for descendants of Nazi victims to get citizenship 25.06.2021

The German parliament, the Bundestag, has voted to eliminate restrictions that denied citizenship to some descendants of German Jews and others persecuted by the Nazis. British-based campaigners are relieved.
Symbolbild Tageszeitung ARCHIV - Verschiedene Tageszeitungen, aufgenommen am 25.04.2017 in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg). Die Zahl der Zeitungsleser in Deutschland ist leicht gesunken. Die Tageszeitungen erreichen nach der am 26.07.2017 in Frankfurt veröffentlichten Media-Analyse (MA) bundesweit 40,6 Millionen Menschen. Binnen Jahresfrist sind es 600 000 Leser weniger geworden. (zu dpa:Mehr als 40 Millionen Menschen in Deutschland lesen Tageszeitung vom 26.07.2017) Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German media peddling anti-Roma stereotypes 23.06.2021

Berlin's Amaro Foro association works to raise awareness of anti-Roma discrimination. It runs workshops where journalists can develop greater cross-cultural sensitivity.
People are lighting up candles, Tuesday, June 22, in Teplice, Czech Republic, in the place where a Roma man died in an ambulance after a police action on Saturday, June 19. An autopsy has ruled out the connection between the police action and the death of the man, who was apparently under the influence of narcotics. (CTK Photo/Ondrej Hajek)

Czech police deny 'George Floyd' knee-on-neck arrest led to Roma man's death 22.06.2021

Czech police are denying that a method of restraint led to the death of a Roma man after video of an arrest sparked widespread outrage on social media. Roma say the incident draws parallels to the death of George Floyd.
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani scores his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal, second leg soccer match between Roma and Manchester United at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Manchester United to meet Villareal in Europa League final 07.05.2021

Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final, despite a 3-2 defeat against semifinal rivals Roma. Meanwhile, Spanish team Villareal edged past London side Arsenal to claim their finalists' spot.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on April 16, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Merkel awarded Sinti and Roma civic prize 28.04.2021

The chancellor said it was a "disgrace" that Roma still face prejudice in Germany. She donated her prize money to Roma youth network ternYpe and Gruenbau, an integration project in Dortmund.
Zilli Schmidt, geborene Reichmann, Auschwitz-Überlebende

Auschwitz survivor Zilli Schmidt: Fearing new Nazis today 08.04.2021

The 96-year-old Zilli Schmidt has made it her mission to tell the world what was done to the Romani people by the Nazi regime. She warns of contemporary parallels — and strikes a chord with many of her listeners.
