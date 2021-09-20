Roma in Europe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With an estimated population of ten million, the Roma are Europe's largest minority group. They are also among the poorest in most European countries and are often discriminated against.
The Roma are a European minority, with communities spread across all of the continent from Spain and Portugal across Germany and France to Eastern Europe and the Balkan countries. For decades the Roma population has suffered under stereotypes and discrimination. The communities are some of the poorest in Europe, characterized by high unemployment and lack of education.
This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.
Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change
Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France
Czech police are denying that a method of restraint led to the death of a Roma man after video of an arrest sparked widespread outrage on social media. Roma say the incident draws parallels to the death of George Floyd.