"They forgave me for being gay and Roma due to my voice"

Alexandar Detev | Stea-Maria Miteva
October 17, 2024

Despite being openly gay in one of the most conservative parts of Europe, folk-pop singer of Romani origin, Azis became a superstar, not only in his native country Bulgaria, but also around Southeast Europe and the Balkans. "They forgave me for being gay and Roma due to my voice", he told DW.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lu25

Vasil Troyanov Boyanov or Azis, as he is known by his fans, was born into a modest Roma family in Bulgaria in 1978. He always knew he wanted to become a star. His music career began in the 1990s with a video in which he dressed as a drag queen. The clip came as a shock to the conservative Bulgarian society. But he soon became the country’s superstar. 

Today, Azis is not only popular in Bulgaria, but also around Southeast Europe and the Balkans. His videos get billions of views on the internet. His goal is not only making music, but also fighting prejudice against ethnic and sexual minorities.
 

