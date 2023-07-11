Alexandar Detev
Editor, author and correspondent for DW's Bulgarian Service
Alexandar Detev has been working as an editor, author and correspondent for DW since 2019. He has been coordinator of the DW Bulgarian Service team in Sofia since 2022.
Alexandar says of his work at DW: "DW is an island of principles, character and diversity in a sea of misinformation, uncertainty and superficiality in which much of the media and information environment is submerged today — in Bulgaria, but also in Europe and the world. Working at DW is a great responsibility and privilege."