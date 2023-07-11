  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
Head shot of a man (Alexandar Detev) with short dark hair and brown eyes
Alexandar DetevImage: Privat

Alexandar Detev

Editor, author and correspondent for DW's Bulgarian Service

Alexandar Detev has been working as an editor, author and correspondent for DW since 2019. He has been coordinator of the DW Bulgarian Service team in Sofia since 2022.

Alexandar says of his work at DW: "DW is an island of principles, character and diversity in a sea of misinformation, uncertainty and superficiality in which much of the media and information environment is submerged today — in Bulgaria, but also in Europe and the world. Working at DW is a great responsibility and privilege."

Skip next section Featured stories by Alexandar Detev

Featured stories by Alexandar Detev

A smiling Vassil Terziev is seen walking through a door towards the camera

Bulgaria: Who is Vassil Terziev, Sofia's new mayor?

Sofia's new mayor, Vassil Terziev, wants to transform the Bulgarian capital. But can the political newcomer deliver?
PoliticsNovember 7, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Alexandar Detev

Stories by Alexandar Detev

Mel Mills, Bulgaria, August 2024

The British man who found happiness in Bulgaria

The British man who found happiness in Bulgaria

British actor and bodybuilder Mel Mills found a home in the small village of Obrochishte in Bulgaria 11 years ago.
SocietyAugust 23, 202403:33 min
Bulgarian Author Georgi Gospodinov

Prophetic Bulgarian novel wins International Booker Prize

Prophetic Bulgarian novel wins International Booker Prize

Georgi Gospodinov's novel "Time Shelter" is a story of patriotic nostalgia also driving Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
CultureMay 24, 2023
Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

The EU has agreed to Croatia joining the Schengen zone, but Bulgarian and Romanian bids are blocked.
PoliticsDecember 10, 2022
Black-clad police in the foreground of a thick crowd of banner-waving protesters

Why Bulgaria struggles to fight COVID

Why Bulgaria struggles to fight COVID

Only 29% of people in Bulgaria are fully vaccinated. Omicron poses major challenges for the country.
HealthJanuary 21, 2022
Wanya Kramer

Bulgaria's expats push for reforms as country votes

Bulgaria's expats push for reforms as country votes

Foreign-educated Bulgarians who have returned to their country want to push urgent reforms as elections take place.
PoliticsNovember 14, 2021
Election campaign in Bulgaria 2021

Young voters want 'green' solutions for Bulgaria

Young voters want 'green' solutions for Bulgaria

Ahead of elections on July 11, young Bulgarians favor politicians who fight corruption and pollution.
PoliticsJuly 10, 2021
Show more stories
Go to homepage