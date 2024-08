British actor and bodybuilder Mel Mills has worked in many fields and led a fascinating life, but it was in a small village in Bulgaria that he found happiness 11 years ago.

Bulgaria might have a reputation for being one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the European Union, but it was here that British actor and bodybuilder Mel Mills chose to settle 11 years ago.

He bought a house in the small village of Obrochishte, near the Black Sea coast, where he now teaches acting and bodybuilding and enjoys nature.