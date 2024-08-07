  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
SocietyUnited States of America

Ethel Brooks is the USA's first Romani woman professor

Nadine Mena Michollek in Washington
July 8, 2024

Despite experiencing anti-Roma racism as a child, Ethel Brooks has made it all the way to the top of her profession. She now teaches at one of America's leading universities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4i0gN

Any Romani person who makes it to the top is well known within the global Romani community. And so it is with Ethel Brooks, the USA's first Romani woman professor.

Racism against Roma has been around for hundreds of years. Brooks herself experienced it firsthand growing up in the US.

Now a professor and chair of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University, New Jersey, she seeks to empower and support not just Romani people but marginalized people in general by teaching people and providing knowledge that is fair, accurate and critical.

 

Correction, July 10, 2024: The title and teaser of this video previously stated that Ethel Brooks was the first Romani professor in the USA. She is in fact the first Romani woman professor in the USA. The current version has been corrected accordingly. We apologize for the error.

Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more