Opinion

Opinion: Putin's hypocrisy on human rights

Russia's government is celebrating the hundredth birthday of Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn while at the same time persecuting the opposition. The Kremlin's actions speak louder than its words, says Miodrag Soric.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at writer Solzhenitsyn's 100th birthday memorial (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

Moscow is celebrating the hundredth birthday of famed author Alexander Solzhenitsyn. Among the guests: President Vladimir Putin, who once worked for the Soviet secret police. During his time at the KGB, Putin was tasked with jobs including following, spying on and jailing people like Solzhenitsyn. Does the fact that Putin is now paying his respects to one of the country's most revered moralists signify a belated victory for the Nobel Prize winner?

Yes and no. Yes, because Russia has, at least formally, acknowledged the values of democracy, upholding human rights and freedom of speech. No, because none of those values plays a role in Russian daily life. Russia is not a democracy, nor is it a country ruled by laws. Rather it is governed by a group of men who control the state and its resources. The president may have nice things to say about the deceased dissident but at the same time a number of human rights activists in today's Russia are currently behind bars.  

Read also: Solzhenitsyn's genius more relevant than ever

Funeral of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Kochetkov)

Nobel laureate Solzhenitsyn, widely considered a political hero and the last great giant of Russian literature, would have turned 100 on Tuesday

A sham democracy

Lev Ponomaryov, for instance, was convicted in a kangaroo court just last week. The only crime the 77-year-old was guilty of was defending people — among them youths — whom Russia's FSB intelligence service accuses of being "extremists." Ponomaryov is not alone. Oyub Titiev, who runs the human rights office Memorial in Chechnya, also spends his days behind bars. Drugs were planted on Titiev as grounds for silencing him. And theater director Kirill Serebrennikov is under house arrest for supposedly embezzling public funds. All absurd charges to intimidate uncomfortable critics.

Watch video 01:58
Now live
01:58 mins.

Rights groups slam jailing of Russian activist Ponomaryov

Yet these are the type of dissidents, intellectuals and human rights activists who dare to speak the truth about the reality of Russia today. Pointing out, for instance, the fact that Russia's parliament is no such thing. Sure, debate takes place there but when the moment comes it always sides with the Putin government. That the courts may be staffed with prosecutors who supposedly uphold the rule of law but when opposition members stand before the court the FSB determines sentencing. That there are a number of radio and television broadcasters in the country but editors have developed a sixth sense as to how far they can go with their criticism of the Kremlin before they default to self-censorship.

Read more: Are Russia's anti-terror laws designed to fight democracy?

Today's Russia is not the Soviet Union. The scale of repression cannot be compared. Still, Russia seems unable to rid itself of the outmoded tradition that individuals must put their lives at risk in order to improve the lot of their fellow citizens. Is an old man like Lev Ponomaryov really such a threat to the government that he must be thrown into prison?

Solzhenitsyn, Lev Kopelev, Andrei Sakharov and the recently deceased longtime human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva were all the conscience of Russia despite being very different from one another. They did, however, have one thing in common: They believed in the truth, in the dignity of human life, in the freedom of words, in the Russian people and in their judgement. Those are the same things that human rights activists believe in today.

Human rights end where authoritarianism and dictatorship begins — no matter what authoritarian rulers may say.

  • Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    KGB cadet

    Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Putin stands with former St.Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Political mentor

    Putin was one of the deputies to St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak from 1991 to 1996. Sobchak met Putin at Leningrad State University and the two men were close until Sobchak's death in 2000. Despite accusations of corruption, Sobchak was never charged.

  • Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Meteoric rise

    Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

  • Funeral of Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Death of a friend

    Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

  • Vladimir Putin taking his first oath of office

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Temporary president

    In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his successful presidential campaign, corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

  • Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Tandemocracy

    When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, he appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

  • A victory parade for Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Victory

    In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


