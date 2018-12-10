Opinion: Alexander Solzhenitsyn's genius more relevant than ever

Alexander Solzhenitsyn's renown in Russia is so great that everyone can cite him. Anyone who reads his works creates their own Solzhenitsyn — and that goes for me, too.



Solzhenitsyn was a god to me. Not an idol, not a literary star, not the heroic fighter against political injustice, as he was for many others. A god. I continued to worship him even when he was always with me — on my windowsill.

One day I saw a small bust of him in the workshop of two Moscow sculptors; it was made from red fired clay with his head resting on books wrapped in barbed wire. This was in the mid-1970s, both the darkest and most heroic time in the writer's life — the era that he fought the powerful Soviet state before being expelled to the West.

I begged the sculptors for the bust. When I brought it home, it caused a stir: "Return it," my parents insisted.

My father was a high-ranking Soviet diplomat, and my mother feared for his career, although she had appreciated Solzhenitsyn's novel, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, published a few years earlier.

We agreed that the bust could remain in my bedroom on the windowsill. If guests asked who it was, I would lie and say "Beethoven." That is how "Beethoven" survived all my years of Soviet rule.

Read more: 'Free speech in Russia still under threat,' says Yerofeyev

Two brilliant books

Solzhenitsyn would go on to damage his divine reputation. Nevertheless, it is impossible to imagine the Russian literary canon without him. In his first novel, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, he broke with taboo and took on the subject of the Stalinist camps in Soviet literature. He skillfully built the story by depicting a happy day for his hero in a Gulag forced labor camp.

I vividly remember my father's friends, who were Soviet diplomats, arguing about the book around the dining table and saying that the book damaged the Soviet Union. In fact, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich was a condemnation of Stalinism.

Read more: Berlin and beyond: From Russia with Love

Solzhenitsyn with German writer Heinrich Böll in Germany, 1974

Solzhenitsyn gradually achieved wider influence on all European politics when he published The Gulag Archipelago in the West. Though it was not officially published until the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, it had circulated since 1973 as samizdat underground dissident literature, then was published in the Novy Mir literary journal in 1989 once the policies of perestroika and glasnost were in place.

The horrors of the Soviet camps documented in the book were not far off the hellish chapters from Dante's The Divine Comedy, and sparked a rethinking of Lenin's legacy and the realities of the Soviet system both inside and outside of the USSR.

I sat on a stool for hours reading the book in the home of my Polish wife's parents in Warsaw, too afraid to take it with me to Moscow. It was a bomb that ultimately shattered the European left's longstanding enthusiasm for Eurocommunism — a moderate but still pro-Soviet communism. These two brilliant books alone are enough to recognize Solzhenitsyn's genius and significance.

Read more: Russian politics are as cold as ever

Watch video 04:47 Now live 04:47 mins. Share The spirit of the Russian Revolution Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2mkVJ The spirit of the Russian Revolution

The utopia of a 'Russian world'

The themes in the remainder of his work are by no means simple. In the narrative of novella Matryona's Place, there were undercurrents of conservative Pochvennichestvo ideology that was against the dominant ideologies prevailing in the USSR but at the same time opposed modern Western values.

Solzhenitsyn's exposure of Soviet crimes was increasingly accompanied by his rejection of the liberal European alternative. Instead, the dream he offered the way into the new utopia of a "Russian world."

Once deported to the West by the Soviets, Solzhenitsyn, became increasingly opposed to modern Western democracy. Pluralism to him was a dirty word.

He was guided by Christian virtues — as he understood them. He was probably not a great philosopher able to penetrate the secrets of the ambivalence of human nature. Instead, he proposed to heal people with old methods — a return to a "moral life."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



Late-life U-turn and legacy

And yet somehow, at this point, he became enraptured by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a private conversation after Solzhenitsyn's return from exile, the two agreed that Russia should diverge from the Western path.

The fact that author of The Gulag Archipelago, with the immortal camp refrain "Don't believe, don't fear and don't ask" trusted the former KGB operative and instrument of oppression who had wanted to build a Russian utopia of his own making, caused a storm of indignation among the opposition but delighted supporters of the Russian great power.

Some ask if a magnificent writer of that caliber can make such a mistake — and such a huge one at that. Some might say that Solzhenitsyn could be forgiven for such an indiscretion — after all, he wrote many short stories, including the historical epic The Red Wheel, a series of novels about the revolution. And it is true that his persistent archaic experiments with the Russian language were sometimes ridiculous.

However, a writer's significance is determined by his or her best works. Solzhenitsyn is the last Russian writer with whom the great moral tradition in Russian literature ends. In any case, his own story and his works are an important stage for the controversies of Russia. In another 100 years, he will still be relevant — and at least another 100 after that.

Viktor Yerofeyev, born in 1947, is a Russian author. In 1979, he was expelled from the Union of Soviet Writers. In 1990 he became internationally known with his novel Russian Beauty that was translated into 27 languages. He now lives in Moscow and regularly criticizes the policies of Vladimir Putin.