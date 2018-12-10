 Opinion: Alexander Solzhenitsyn′s genius more relevant than ever | Opinion | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Alexander Solzhenitsyn's genius more relevant than ever

On December 11, the Nobel laureate and last great giant of Russian literature would have turned 100. Critic Victor Yerofeyev says despite a grave error late in life, the genius of Alexander Solzhenitsyn is eternal.

Funeral of Alexandr Solzhenitsyn (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Kochetkov)

Alexander Solzhenitsyn's renown in Russia is so great that everyone can cite him. Anyone who reads his works creates their own Solzhenitsyn — and that goes for me, too.

Solzhenitsyn was a god to me. Not an idol, not a literary star, not the heroic fighter against political injustice, as he was for many others. A god. I continued to worship him even when he was always with me — on my windowsill. 

One day I saw a small bust of him in the workshop of two Moscow sculptors; it was made from red fired clay with his head resting on books wrapped in barbed wire. This was in the mid-1970s, both the darkest and most heroic time in the writer's life — the era that he fought the powerful Soviet state before being expelled to the West.

I begged the sculptors for the bust. When I brought it home, it caused a stir: "Return it," my parents insisted.

My father was a high-ranking Soviet diplomat, and my mother feared for his career, although she had appreciated Solzhenitsyn's novel, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, published a few years earlier.

We agreed that the bust could remain in my bedroom on the windowsill. If guests asked who it was, I would lie and say "Beethoven." That is how "Beethoven" survived all my years of Soviet rule.

Read more: 'Free speech in Russia still under threat,' says Yerofeyev

Two brilliant books

Solzhenitsyn would go on to damage his divine reputation. Nevertheless, it is impossible to imagine the Russian literary canon without him. In his first novel, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, he broke with taboo and took on the subject of the Stalinist camps in Soviet literature. He skillfully built the story by depicting a happy day for his hero in a Gulag forced labor camp.

I vividly remember my father's friends, who were Soviet diplomats, arguing about the book around the dining table and saying that the book damaged the Soviet Union. In fact, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich was a condemnation of Stalinism.

Read more: Berlin and beyond: From Russia with Love

Alexandr Solzhenitsyn and Heinrich Böll (AP)

Solzhenitsyn with German writer Heinrich Böll in Germany, 1974

Solzhenitsyn gradually achieved wider influence on all European politics when he published The Gulag Archipelago in the West. Though it was not officially published until the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, it had circulated since 1973 as samizdat underground dissident literature, then was published in the Novy Mir literary journal in 1989 once the policies of perestroika and glasnost were in place.

The horrors of the Soviet camps documented in the book were not far off the hellish chapters from Dante's The Divine Comedy, and sparked a rethinking of Lenin's legacy and the realities of the Soviet system both inside and outside of the USSR.

I sat on a stool for hours reading the book in the home of my Polish wife's parents in Warsaw, too afraid to take it with me to Moscow. It was a bomb that ultimately shattered the European left's longstanding enthusiasm for Eurocommunism — a moderate but still pro-Soviet communism. These two brilliant books alone are enough to recognize Solzhenitsyn's genius and significance.

Read more: Russian politics are as cold as ever

Watch video 04:47
Now live
04:47 mins.

The spirit of the Russian Revolution

The utopia of a 'Russian world'

The themes in the remainder of his work are by no means simple.  In the narrative of novella Matryona's Place, there were undercurrents of conservative Pochvennichestvo ideology that was against the dominant ideologies prevailing in the USSR but at the same time opposed modern Western values.

Solzhenitsyn's exposure of Soviet crimes was increasingly accompanied by his rejection of the liberal European alternative. Instead, the dream he offered the way into the new utopia of a "Russian world."

Once deported to the West by the Soviets, Solzhenitsyn, became increasingly opposed to modern Western democracy. Pluralism to him was a dirty word.

He was guided by Christian virtues — as he understood them. He was probably not a great philosopher able to penetrate the secrets of the ambivalence of human nature. Instead, he proposed to heal people with old methods — a return to a "moral life."

  • Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal

    Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

  • Autor Salman Rushdie (Imago/I Images/D. Haria )

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie

    While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

  • Bob Dylan holding a speech (picture alliance/dpa/V.Bucci)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan

    He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

  • Thomas Mann with a cigar (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann

    Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

  • Elfriede Jelinek (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek

    When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

  • Boris Pasternak (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak

    The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

  • Dario Fo (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    'Not literature': Dario Fo

    When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

  • Sir Winston Churchill with cigar and dog (picture-alliance/AP-Photo)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill

    Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

  • Frankreich Jean-Paul Sartre Philosoph (picture alliance/AP Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre

    The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

  • Joseph Rudyard Kipling ca. 1905 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling

    Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


Late-life U-turn and legacy 

And yet somehow, at this point, he became enraptured by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a private conversation after Solzhenitsyn's return from exile, the two agreed that Russia should diverge from the Western path.

The fact that author of The Gulag Archipelago, with the immortal camp refrain "Don't believe, don't fear and don't ask" trusted the former KGB operative and  instrument of oppression who had wanted to build a Russian utopia of his own making, caused a storm of indignation among the opposition but delighted supporters of the Russian great power.

Some ask if a magnificent writer of that caliber can make such a mistake — and such a huge one at that. Some might say that Solzhenitsyn could be forgiven for such an indiscretion — after all, he wrote many short stories, including the historical epic The Red Wheel, a series of novels about the revolution. And it is true that his persistent archaic experiments with the Russian language were sometimes ridiculous.

However, a writer's significance is determined by his or her best works. Solzhenitsyn is the last Russian writer with whom the great moral tradition in Russian literature ends. In any case, his own story and his  works are an important stage for the controversies of Russia. In another 100 years, he will still be relevant — and at least another 100 after that.

Viktor Yerofeyev, born in 1947, is a Russian author. In 1979, he was expelled from the Union of Soviet Writers. In 1990 he became internationally known with his novel Russian Beauty that was translated into 27 languages. He now lives in Moscow and regularly criticizes the policies of Vladimir Putin.

DW recommends

Karl Marx: Right ideas, wrong ideas?

The economic theories of Karl Marx, born 200 years ago, became unchallengeable doctrine in many countries for much of the 20th century. We take a look at which of his ideas were right — and which were wrong. (03.05.2018)  

Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva dies at 91

For more than a half century, Lyudmila Alexeyeva never gave up and remained optimistic Russia would become democratic. "Today's young people give me the feeling of not having lived in vain," she told DW last year. (09.12.2018)  

Under the Skin - Russia‘s Women

It was women who triggered the revolution that toppled the tsar in Russia. Russia was one of the first countries to give women the right to vote. Feminism flourished briefly. (19.10.2018)  

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov to complete 'Hänsel and Gretel' despite arrest

Despite his arrest in Russia, the star director is still expected to complete his work for the Stuttgart Opera. A special event is to be held instead of his finished staging, planned to premiere on October 22. (19.09.2017)  

Opinion: Alexievich understands the victims on all sides

Svetlana Alexievich is very deserving of the Nobel Prize for literature, says DW's Efim Schuhmann. Not only does she continue in the literary tradition of greats like Dostoyevsky, she has a huge capacity for compassion. (09.10.2015)  

Berlin and beyond: From Russia with love

It is often said you can take a person out of a place, but not vice versa. From condensed milk to vodka and pickled tomatoes to melancholy music, Russian Berlin is a magical case in point. (10.11.2017)  

Russia's Alexei Navalny released day after mass anti-Putin protests

Nearly 1,600 protesters were arrested during anti-Putin protests across the country. Human rights groups have called on Russian authorities to "immediately release all peaceful protesters." (06.05.2018)  

Opinion: Russian politics are as cold as ever

Thousands have taken to the streets. Kremlin critic Ildar Dadin released from prison. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny running for president. Don't mistake these developments for a political thaw, writes Juri Rescheto. (27.02.2017)  

Viktor Yerofeyev:'Free speech in Russia still under threat'

#Article19ForAll: The fall of the Soviet Union did not end censorship or the threat to free speech in Russia but has only changed its form, says Russian author Viktor Yerofeyev. (08.11.2018)  

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

One of the most important awards in literature, the Nobel Prize was first given out in 1901. Now the 2018 honor will be postponed. It wasn't the only controversy in the award's history. (04.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The spirit of the Russian Revolution  

Related content

Web-Special 100 gute Bücher | 100 German Must-Reads

'Buddenbrooks' to 'Hooligan:' Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers 20.11.2018

We've compiled this list of online links to direct you to the publishers of out must-read books, where you can purchase them.

Ljudmila Alexejewa russische Historikerin

Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva dies at 91 09.12.2018

For more than a half century, Lyudmila Alexeyeva never gave up and remained optimistic Russia would become democratic. "Today's young people give me the feeling of not having lived in vain," she told DW last year.

Großbritannien Man Booker Prize 2018 | Anna Burns

Anna Burns wins Man Booker Prize for novel Milkman 16.10.2018

She is the first woman to have won the renowned literary prize since 2013 and the first award winner from Northern Ireland. Her novel Milkman explores sectarian violence that plagued the region for 30 years.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 