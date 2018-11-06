 Detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov releases film as trial begins | Film | DW | 07.11.2018

Film

As stage and screen director Kirill Serebrennikov today goes to trial in Moscow for alleged fraud, the release of his film "Leto" in Germany is a metaphor for resistance. The movie was made under prolonged house arrest.

Filmfestspiele Cannes 2018 | Filmstill «Leto», Kirill Serebrennikow (Russland) (K. Serebrennikow )

Kirill Serebrennikov's film Leto will be released in German cinemas on November 8 as the fraud trial of the Russian director enters its second day. Appearing in a Moscow court on Wednesday, Serebrennikov denied embezzlement charges that many have equated with state censorship.

Serebrennikov is accused of embezzling state funds destined for theater productions. The director's many supporters believe, however, that the case is politically motivated and aims to discourage other Russian artists from voicing dissent in their work. The country's authorities have long viewed the iconoclastic director as a nuisance.

"These are obviously repressive measures of intimidation of an absolutely unprecedented and incomprehensible brutality," Russian film critic and journalist Anton Dolin told DW in August.

Author Viktor Yerofeyev also sees it as a "glaring example of a show trial." Serebrennikov's night arrest in Saint Petersburg, his brutal transfer to Moscow, the fact that he must sit in a cage in court, and that his house arrest was extended several times is "a crucifixion," says Yerofeyev.

His house arrest has been renewed shortly before the trial. Serebrennikov is not allowed to leave his apartment in Moscow until April 2019. He is strictly forbidden to talk to the outside world; he is only allowed to have conversations with his lawyer and his father. His internet access has also been blocked.

Director Kirill Serebrennikov imprisoned (picture-alliance/A.Zemlianichenko)

Waiting for a hearing: Kirill Serebrennikov in detention in August 2017

Productive despite arrest

This all makes the fact that Serebrennikov nevertheless manages to work in this context all the more impressive.

His production of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte premiered at the Opernhaus Zurich on November 4. Kirill Serebrennikov managed to direct it remotely despite the house arrest, with the help of his assistant Evgeny Kulagin and by relaying video messages.

The director of the Opernhaus Zurich, Andreas Homoki, said the work had been commissioned before the arrest; his opera house didn't aim to build on a "current political story," he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. "Serebrennikov's art should and can talk for itself," he added.

Read more: Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov to complete 'Hänsel and Gretel' despite arrest

And now the director's latest film is also being released in cinemas in Germany and in different European countries. Leto (Russian for "summer") is set in the city of Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in the 1980s. It tells the story of two musicians, Viktor Zoi (Teo Yoo) and Mike Naumenko (Roma Zver), and the woman between these two men, Natascha Naumenko, Mike's wife, played by Irina Starshenbaum.

Film still Leto: Roma Zver as Mike (l) and Teo Yoo as Viktor sing together (picture alliance/Weltkino Filmverleih GmbH/dpa)

Two charismatic artists on stage: Roma Zver as Mike (l) and Teo Yoo as Viktor in "Leto"

Leto is based on a true story. Viktor Zoi was a famous singer in the Soviet Union and the founder of the legendary rock band Kino. Mike Naumenko, a few years older, was in the Russian band Aquarium and later started the group Zoopark, which also became a renowned rock band.

Both of them died young. Zoi died in 1990 at the age of 28 in a car accident, while Naumenko died a year later, aged 36, presumably of a heart attack.

Leto depicts the meeting of these two charismatic personalities, showing how they both loved the same woman, while revisiting the music and the concerts of the period preceding the glasnost and the perestroika, showing the youth's rebellion and hopes for a new beginning.

"It is the story of the last summer before the perestroika, before their life completely changed in today's Russia," wrote Serebrennikov about his film in 2017, before it was shot.

Film still Leto: two people standing in front of a bus (picture alliance/Weltkino Filmverleih GmbH/dpa)

"Leto" also portrays the daily life of musicians

A universal yet subversive story

Is Leto a political movie? Does the film allow us to better "understand" the Russian authorities' backlash against him? A bit, though not entirely.

Leto essentially tells the story of young people, of their hopes and dreams, their coming of age amidst the expectations of society. It is therefore a universal story that could be similarly told anywhere in the world. 

On the other hand, Leto is a political film because it portrays youth rebelling against the conventions established by their parents' generation. And since Leto is a film about music — including music from the West, which plays a big role in Serebrennikov's work — it is driven by the power and emotion of rock and punk.

Serebrennikov entering court (Getty Images/AFP/A. Nemenov)

Followed closely by the police: Kirill Serebrennikov entering court on October 17

"Serebrennikov's art should and can talk for itself." The statement of the director of the Zurich opera house can also apply to Leto. The film is a work of art but it also contains (politically and socially) subversive messages.

"That's what fascinated me about this story, how innocent and pure it was," said Serebrennikov. His generation remembers the energy of the perestroika well, but "in reality we do not know anything about the generation before ours, about their natural talent to rebel, about their inner flame."

'A film about absolute artistic freedom'

In Leto, the director chose to only portray the stage years of the musicians, not their early, tragic death: "My goal is to make a film about people who are happy and enjoy absolute artistic freedom, despite suppression by the government,"  Serebrennikov said before he started shooting the film. "We are reviving a culture that is  unacceptable according to the powerful and the state cultural directives, just as Leningrad 1983 was neither the time nor the place for rock culture in the USSR."

He was arrested in August 2017 and later put under house arrest. He could only complete the film shoot remotely, helped by his assistants.

He could not attend the Cannes Film Festival either, where his film premiered in 2018.

A protester at the premiere of the film Leto in Cannes (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Marechal)

Support actions also took place at the premiere of "Leto" in Cannes

Many petitions were sent to the Russian authorities in support of the director. The over 54,000 signatories of the "Free Kirill Serebrennikov" petition published on the platform Change.org include Oscar-winning director Volker Schlöndorff, Literature Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek and Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.

At his last hearing in court, Serebrennikov thanked his supporters in Russia and abroad: "People always tell me 'hang in there'  —  and I am immensely grateful to all people for their support. I am grateful for their belief in my honesty and decency, in my complete innocence. But I want to say this: dear friends, 'hang in there' too. I am already in the millstones, I understand how soulless they are, they are meaningless, mean, foolish and ruthless. I am a free man and I will do everything to prevent these millstones from grinding me."

  • Masked members of the protest punk band Pussy Riot performing an anti-Putin song in the Cathedral of the Savior in Moscow, Russia (picture alliance / dpa)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Starting a riot

    All-girl Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot created an international storm in 2012 with a guerrilla performance in Moscow's main cathedral that called for the Virgin Mary to protect Russia against Vladimir Putin, who was elected to a new term as Russia's president a few days later. The protest attracted worldwide attention, and three members of the group were arrested.

  • Moskau Urteilsverkündung Prozess Pussy Riot (Getty Images/AFP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    State censorship

    During the ensuing court hearing in Moscow in August 2012, Pussy Riot members Nadya Tolokonnikova (right), Maria Alyokhina (center) and Yekaterina Samutsevich (left) could be seen in a glass-walled cage. Support for the Pussy Riot activists came from all over the world.

  • Protesters oppose Pussy Riot sentence in New York (AP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Cause celebre

    Pussy Riot's iconic colorful balaclava face masks allowed supporters near and far to become "members of the band." Here, a protester is arrested during a demonstration in support of Pussy Riot in 2012 in front of the Russian consulate in New York on the day a Russian judge found three members of the provocative punk band guilty of hooliganism.

  • Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa 26.04.2013 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    No way out

    Pussy Riot band member Nadya Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell during a court hearing in April 2013. Tolokonnikova was appealing her conviction for "hooliganism motivated by religious hate," for which she was serving two years in a remote prison. Many international stars such as Madonna called for the Pussy Riot members' release.

  • Pussy Riot Protest in Sochi Olympia 2014 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Back under attack

    After their release from prison under an amnesty in late 2013, Pussy Riot were soon protesting again, this time at the Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi. While they were preparing to sing the song "Putin Will Teach You to Love Your Motherland," a spoof on state nationalism, a Cossack militiaman who was armed with a whip attacked band member Nadya Tolokonnikova and a photographer.

  • Pussy Riot Sotschi 18.02.2014 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Fight the power

    Masked Pussy Rot members leave a police station in Adler during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in February 2014. Two members of the band, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, were detained after they were wrongfully suspected of stealing a handbag from their hotel.

  • Two Pussy Riot members giving a talk (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Mohai)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Getting the word out

    By 2015, Moscow-based Maria Alyokhina (left) and Nadya Tolokonnikova increasingly traveled Europe to continue campaigning against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here they answer questions from the audience at the 23rd Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island in Budapest, Hungary, on August 14, 2015.

  • Pussy Riot Dismaland Banksy (Getty Images/J.Dyson)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Part of Banksy's world

    Here, in September 2015, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina performed at the closing party of the "Dismaland" project by graffiti artist Banksy. The street artist described his subversive, pop-up exhibition at the derelict seafront Tropicana lido in the UK as a "bemusement park."

  • Köln Lit.Cologne Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa Pussy Riot (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    How to start a revolution

    Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova wrote her own guide to individual freedom in the face of totalitarianism, "How to Start a Revolution," which was published in 2016. She soon toured the book around the world, stopping in Berlin and at the Lit.Cologne literary festival (above).

  • Russian actress Marina Ganakh, front performs in Pussy Riot's new music video Chaika in Moscow, Russia. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D.Sinyakov)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Provoking the corrupt security state

    In 2016, Pussy Riot were again indulging in political provocation at home, releasing a film clip to their new protest song "Chaika" that mocks corrupt and violent Russian security agencies – under whom the jailed band members faced "endless humiliations" – after it was revealed that the country's chief prosecutor, Yuri Chaika, had links to the local mafia.

  • Pussy Riot Donald Trump Wladimir Putin (Getty Images/T.Mosenfelder)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Trump meets Putin

    Pussy Riot's criticism not only targets Russian authorities: At this performance in a San Francisco theater in February, a caricature of Donald Trump accompanied Vladimir Putin on stage. During the event, they discussed the current state of human rights in Russia, and how LGBT individuals and political activists in prison are affected.

  • Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on the bridge nearby a prison in Yakutsk, Russia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Zona.media)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    The struggle continues

    On August 6, 2017, Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on a bridge near a prison in Yakutsk, Russia to protest the jailing of film director Oleg Sentsov. He was arrested in Crimea – which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and convicted by a Russian military court of conspiracy to commit terror attacks. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

  • Pussy Riot Theatre in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Roessler)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Live in Germany

    In September 2017, the group performed their "feminist punk manifesto" in Germany at Frankfurt's Künstlerhaus Mousonturm. Titled "Riot Days," the concert is based on band member Maria Alyokhina's eponymous book that describes her co-founding of Pussy Riot in 2011 with Nadya Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich.

  • USA Trump Tower - Unternehmen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Shutting down Trump Tower

    In October 2017, the group stormed Trump Tower in New York City to voice opposition to Putin and Trump and the incarceration of political prisoners. Wearing their famous balaclavas, they held up a banner once again urging the release of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov. Police closed the 58-story skyscraper for a half hour.

  • Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien | Mbappe High Five Flitzer (Reuters/D. Staples)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Protest on the pitch

    Dressed as police officers, members of the collective invaded the pitch during the World Cup final in Russia, interrupting the game. According to the group, the goals of the protest were for the Russian authorities to free all political prisoners, stop illegal arrests at public rallies and allow political competition in the country. The members were sentenced to 15 days of jail time.

    Author: Stuart Braun


