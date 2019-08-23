 Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil′s colonial ruler | Opinion | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler

Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira.

Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the presidential palace in Brasilia (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Peres)

You have to hand it to Jair Bolsonaro. He is shining an enormous spotlight on the Amazon rainforest. For a long time, environmentalists could only dream of garnering this much interest.

When it comes to discussions surrounding the Amazon, Brazil's president is at the forefront where rhetoric is concerned. The rejection of international Amazon aid on the grounds that Europeans should start by reforesting their own woodlands hit home. After all, there is a reason why the German government is holding a national forest summit in September.

Then add the colonialism argument to that. As soon as the president of Brazil, a former Portuguese colony, starts to mention the colonial era, he can be sure of his fellow Brazilians' sympathy. Whether or not French President Emmanuel Macron has the colonial mentality Bolsonaro accuses him of, colonialism is undeniably part of France's history.

Read more: Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

Military dictatorship the role model

But beware: Bolsonaro's loose tongue will not protect the Amazon. To the contrary, it justifies its further destruction. It is pure hypocrisy.

Astrid Prange (DW/P. Böll)

DW's Astrid Prange de Oliveira

A self-proclaimed critic of colonialism, Bolsonaro has shown that very "colonialist mentality" since taking office. The blueprint for this attitude dates back to Brazil's military dictatorship era from 1964 to 1985.

"The Amazon belongs to us" — back then, that was the motto when the generals forged ahead with developing still sparsely populated rainforest and securing the external borders against an alleged foreign invasion.

Read more: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

Doing business with indigenous peoples

Small farmers from the south of Brazil, including many settlers with German heritage, were lured into the jungle with the promise of free land. The Brazilian natives were placed under the guardianship of the government; the plan was to "assimilate" them.

Bolsonaro is picking up where they left off. The former army captain is an avowed supporter of the military dictatorship. With his "colonialist mentality," he sees Brazil's natives as "people like us," people who should be familiarized with the benefits of "civilization" by sending in missionaries, businessmen, the military and other powerful groups in society.

As far as Bolsonaro is concerned, indigenous people should also be allowed to cultivate soybeans, raise livestock and mine gold even in nature reserves or on reservations. Many are already doing so, as Brazil has no legal restrictions on indigenous people's career choices.

Bolsonaro wants even more. He wants to "help" the indigenous people to open their territory to investors — legally that territory belongs to the Brazilian Federation and is not for sale. Just like in colonial times, this could mean that the indigenous people themselves benefit least from the riches on their land.

Read more: The Amazon, nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Watch video 01:21

Thousands of soldiers now deployed against the Amazon fires

Governors protest

It is significant that the governors of the nine states of the Amazon region have spoken out against Bolsonaro's refusal of international aid. Unlike the Brazilian president, they are happy for every euro the international community invests in the rainforest.

In view of the weakness of the Brazilian environmental authorities, Amazon state Governor Wilson Miranda Lima is convinced that the Amazon Fund is key. "We cannot do without this money," he recently told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The Amazon Fund set up by Norway and Germany finances, among other things, agricultural cooperatives, the designation of protected areas and ecotourism projects. This creates jobs that allow the local population to earn a living without clearing the forest.

Creating jobs for the roughly 20 million inhabitants in the region is exactly what Bolsonaro claims to do, but it's something he actually undermines every day. Trotting out the notion of colonialism is not going to help: Bolsonaro's Amazon policy is the height of hypocrisy.

  • Mist raising from the rainforest in the western congo basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    The basin is often called Earth's second green lung. According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

Bolsonaro wants Macron's apology before taking G7 Amazonia aid

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said his country was open to taking $20 million from the G7 to fight Amazonia fires, but only if France's Macron withdraws some of the "insults" he allegedly made against Bolsonaro. (27.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon. (26.08.2019)  

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Rainforests in Brazil are burning. Their loss can never be restored. That's because these soils are not just infertile, they're the most nutrient-poor soils in the world — and they're unsuitable for agriculture. (23.08.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro to Merkel: Reforest Germany, not Amazon

The Brazilian president says Angela Merkel should focus on reforesting Germany rather than witholding funds for Amazon projects. Norway, meanwhile, announced it is also blocking rainforest subsidies to the country. (15.08.2019)  

Raging wildfires around the world

The severity of the wildfires in the Amazon have prompted a global outcry. But Brazil isn't the only country struggling to contain out-of-control blazes. In fact, even more fires are currently burning in Central Africa. (27.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands of soldiers now deployed against the Amazon fires  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires 23.08.2019

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Brasilien Porto Velho Waldbrände

Bolsonaro wants Macron's apology before taking G7 Amazonia aid 27.08.2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said his country was open to taking $20 million from the G7 to fight Amazonia fires, but only if France's Macron withdraws some of the "insults" he allegedly made against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro demands apology in exchange for accepting aid 27.08.2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will only accept an offer of aid to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest if French President Emmanuel Macron apologizes for making comments he found offensive.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  