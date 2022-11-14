  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
PoliticsUnited States of America

Opinion: Biden-Xi G20 meeting a big stride forward

DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey
Ashutosh Pandey
Commentary
11 minutes ago

Given the heightened geopolitical tensions and climate risks, the world's top superpowers can't afford to remain disengaged as it would only exacerbate stresses along geopolitical fault lines, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JW6u
US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia
Image: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

US President Joe Biden shook hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since assuming office almost two years ago. The handshake follows several phone calls between the two leaders that failed to arrest the slide in ties between the world's two largest economies.

But then handshakes can do wonders in repairing damaged relationships, building trust and sustaining cooperation. Biden seemed to suggest the same when he told Xi: "I believe there is little substitute for face-to-face communication." Even research agrees.

The in-person meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali was never about striking major deals or agreements but about maintaining the status quo, ensuring things don't go downhill from here, or as US officials described it, building a floor under the bilateral relationship. Given the low expectations, the handshake is a big stride forward.

Ashutosh Pandey
DW Business editor Ashutosh PandeyImage: DW

At the meeting that lasted more than three hours, Biden and Xi agreed to mend their broken ties with coincidently both saying in their opening remarks that the two countries shared the responsibility to manage their differences and get a grip on their bilateral ties as that's what the world expects of them. They also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats.

To appreciate the significance of the outcome of this meeting and the efforts that went behind the scenes to make it a reality, we must understand just how low US-China relations had spiraled.

Just in August, Beijing froze key lines of communication with the US on military relations and key climate cooperation after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China then ratcheted up military pressure on the island even as Biden pledged to defend Taiwan militarily. Biden, on his part, clamped down on China's access to critical semiconductor technology.

Stakes are high

In a world where climate change continues to wreak havoc, people and businesses are still recovering from a pandemic, widening geopolitical fissures mean that even a nuclear attack can't be ruled out, it's only prudent on the part of the world's two most powerful countries to remain engaged and seize the initiative to promote stability.

The Bali meeting delivered on that front with both parties agreeing to keep the communication channels open, including through high-level in-person meetings and resume working together on critical issues such as climate change and food security.

While the two sides continue to have strong differences, including on Taiwan, human rights, trade and technology transfer which aren't simple to iron out, both stand to gain by working together. For Biden, it would mean that his allies in Asia fearing a potential military conflict involving US and China can breathe easy. As for a newly emboldened Xi, he can show investors and businesses that he is ready to engage with Washington to bring down geopolitical tensions at a time the Chinese economy is struggling.

Washington and Beijing have taken the first step towards normalizing ties and advancing global stability. They must make sure their pledge to continue talking doesn't fall short in the face of their crater-sized disagreements.

Edited by: Uwe Hessler

DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey
Ashutosh Pandey Business editor with a focus on international trade, financial markets and the energy sector.@ashutoshpande85
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Research on the impact of handshakes and hugs on humans

Research on the impact of handshakes and hugs on humans
www.psychologytoday.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden shake hands

Biden and Xi condemn nuclear threats in hourslong meeting

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping

How Xi Jinping's 10 years in power changed China

How Xi Jinping's 10 years in power changed China

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A firefighter putting out a fire

Germany, G7 launch 'Global Shield' climate finance at COP27

Germany, G7 launch 'Global Shield' climate finance at COP27

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Picture of outburst from nuclear bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

Science8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women chant slogans and hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration in Erbil, Iraq.

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

PoliticsNovember 13, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage