 China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi after Taiwan visit | News | DW | 05.08.2022

News

China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi after Taiwan visit

China's foreign ministry has announced sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after her visit to Taiwan this week prompted anger. Beijing accused the prominent Democratic politician of undermining sovereignty.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

Pelosi's trip has caused consternation in Beijing, which said it undermined China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Pelosi was "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs and seriously undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," with a visit to Taiwan this week.

Beijing said Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.

The ministry said China would "impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family," without giving further details.

The Chinese Communist Party says that self-ruled, democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has promised to one day take it, if necessary by force.

China flexes muscles in response

The government in Beijing has reacted with threats and military drills before and after Pelosi's visit — a trip it views as unacceptable because it escalates ties between Washington and Taipei.

China also announced on Friday that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships had taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days.

China's military drills keep Taiwan's fisherman on shore

The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were all involved. 

Currently in Japan, Pelosi said on Friday that the US would "not allow" China to isolate Taiwan.

rc/msh (AP, Reuters) 

