China announces military drills in Taiwan Strait

China said on Saturday that it was conducting military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, after Beijing warned Washington of severe consequences if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were to visit Taiwan during her upcoming tour of Asia.

The ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army, was conducting "live-fire exercises" near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

The announcement didn't reveal any information about whether the drills would involve just artillery or also missiles, fighter planes and other weapons.

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has pledged to "unify" it with the mainland — by force if necessary.

Last week, Pelosi said it was "important for us to show support for Taiwan," during a speech in the US Congress.

Washington has so far neither confirmed nor denied reports about Pelosi's visit. If she travels to Taiwan, she would be the highest-ranking US elected official to visit the self-governing democratic island since 1997.

Tensions between US and China

The US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but maintains close unofficial relations with Taipei.

Washington continues to sell military gear to Taiwan for self-defense, even though Beijing has repeatedly warned not to do so. US Navy warships also regularly sail through the Taiwan Strait to project American military power in the region.

The US says its goal is to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. To this end, it wants to maintain the status quo.

President Joe Biden has said the US would come to Taiwan's defense if China attacked.

Watch video 01:23 Taiwan ramps up military as China looms ever closer

In a phone call on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden that "those who play with fire will eventually get burned," referring to US support for Taipei.

China is increasingly sending its fighters, bombers and surveillance aircraft near Taiwan, while also dispatching warships through the Taiwan Strait in a show of force.

China and Taiwan have been separated since 1949, when the Chinese civil war ended with the victory of the Communists under the leadership of Mao Zedong.

The governments in Beijing and Taipei say they are one country but disagree over which is entitled to national leadership.

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)