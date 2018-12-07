 Opinion: Angela Merkel holds on to chancellery | Opinion | DW | 07.12.2018

Opinion

Opinion: Angela Merkel holds on to chancellery

Germany’s largest party has elected Chancellor Merkel’s close ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as its next leader. The party now desperately needs her to shake it up, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and German Chancellor Angela Merkel react during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg

An election for the leading position of a German party usually generates little or no interest abroad. But not this time. In recent days, major newspapers such as The New York Times reported more prominently on the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party conference than on the funeral of former US President George H. W. Bush.

The world's eyes were watching. Across the world, television stations went into breaking news mode when the next CDU leader was announced. And the reason for the unusual attention has a name: Angela Merkel.

For many people, the German chancellor is the world's most important political figure. A world in which the machismo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rages unabated.

Merkel has been regarded by many as the voice of reason; the last bastion of balance in times that are deeply divided and characterized by dangerously rising nationalism.

Within her own country, however, Merkel's splendor faded. In the state elections, her party endured one defeat after another, and the voices of critics within the party grew so loud that Merkel had no choice but to free up the party leadership.

When that announcement came at the end of October, the battle to succeed her kicked off. Even though her term in office will not end for another two and a half years, it was clear that she would be unable to continue governing if the party elected one of her vocal opponents to the top position.

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

German CDU elects Kramp-Karrenbauer as new party leader

Delayed revenge — almost

The man Merkel expelled from politics eight years ago, Friedrich Merz, lost his bid to exact his long-awaited revenge by a mere 35 votes out of a total of 1001. Long a critic of Merkel, he saw his chance at an eleventh-hour retribution — supported by all those men whom Merkel had slighted, thwarted or politically annihilated in her long career.

After a long, suspenseful day that had begun with Merkel's highly emotional speech, the result was very close. The winner was Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

In the end, by choosing Angela Merkel's favorite, the party conference also voted for the chancellor to serve out her last term in office — provided that its junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, does not defect.

  • CDU chairwoman Kramp-Karrenbauer stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Merkel's successor, but not a copy

    The Christian Democrats (CDU) have elected the party's secretary general and former Saarland state premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although often dubbed a "mini Merkel" by the German press, Kramp-Karrenbauer (also known as AKK) sets herself apart from the German chancellor with her more conservative policies.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at a press conference at a mine in Saarland in June 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Down-to-earth image

    Kramp-Karrenbauer — seen here at an underground press conference at a Saarland mine in 2012 — is known for her grounded leadership style. Born in the village of Völklingen in 1962, Kramp-Karrenbauer was the youngest of six children. As a child, Kramp-Karrenbauer was an avid reader — loaning out German and Russian literature from the library, according to a recently published biography.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer with her husband, Helmut Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    AKK's biggest fan

    One of Kramp-Karrenbauer's biggest supporter is her husband, mining engineer Helmut Karrenbauer. The couple married in 1984 and live in the village of Püttlingen, where Kramp-Karrenbauer grew up. They have three children together — two sons and a daughter. As Kramp-Karrenbauer's political career began to take off, her husband stayed at home to take care of the kids.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa/Becker&Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Making waves in Saarland

    At the age of 18, Kramp-Karrenbauer became a member of the CDU and steadily rose through party ranks in the state of Saarland. In 2000, she became Germany's first female state interior minister. A few years later in 2011, she became Saarland's first female state premier — later scoring big state election wins and catching Merkel's eye. In February 2018, she became the CDU's secretary general.

  • Pope Benedict greets Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/ANSA/O. Romano)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Staunchly Catholic

    Emphasizing the "Christian" part of the CDU has been one of Kramp-Karrenbauer's priorities. Raised Roman Catholic, Kramp-Karrenbauer ensured that crosses would remain hanging in public buildings in Saarland. She's also faced criticism for her comments on gay marriage and abortion. In this 2013 picture, she shakes hands with former Pope Benedict. She also met Pope Francis at the Vatican last year.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performing at carnival

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    A carnival fan

    Although not much is known about her personal life, one thing is clear — Kramp-Karrenbauer loves carnival. She's often seen donning a bright wig or colorful costume. In 2017, she even performed as the "cleaning woman of the Saarland state parliament." She later won a prize for the performance.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Keep calm and carry on

Berlin's foreign policy will remain reliable and Europe's most robust economy remains stable; the government's defining policies will hardly change.

Domestically, it will be interesting to observe whether Kramp-Karrenbauer will succeed in healing the party soul, unifying the various camps, and giving the jolt that not just the CDU, but also Germany, so desperately need. Such a shake-up is vital so that, in the next election for chancellor, the country will not succumb to the fatigue following a likely 16 years of Merkel at the helm.

At the core lies of the question of whether Kramp-Karrenbauer will succeed in stepping out of the shadow of her mentor and predecessor; whether she will learn how to stand on her own feet while also gaining international experience. All this will be needed to make her a convincing candidate for chancellor.

All these are the questions of the future.

For the time being, the CDU now has not only one woman at the top, but two.

