 Leaders pay last respects to George H.W. Bush in Washington | News | DW | 05.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Leaders pay last respects to George H.W. Bush in Washington

The state funeral of former US President George Herbert Walker Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. has begun. Family, friends and international dignitaries are in attendance.

Watch video 05:16
Now live
05:16 mins.

State funeral for George H. W. Bush

On Wednesday, the flag-draped casket of former US President George H.W. Bush was transported to Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral for a state funeral after lying in state in the Capitol's Rotunda since Monday.

The casket was sent off to the cathedral to the sound of cannons and received at its door to the sounds of "Hail to the Chief."

The service was attended by a number of dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, who is also set to deliver his father's eulogy. All of the men were accompanied by their spouses.

The somber affair was seen by many as a fitting farewell to a president and statesman who oversaw the peaceful reunification of Germany and end of the Cold War.

More to follow...

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Paying respect to a President

js/amp (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

George H.W. Bush's leadership style was 'exact opposite' of Donald Trump

George H.W. Bush would not fit in today's Republican Party, former senior White House aide Philip Zelikow told DW. He also detailed why Bush was underappreciated and what the former president admired about Germany. (04.12.2018)  

George H.W. Bush viewed Germany as friend and partner, says ex-World Bank boss

The former US president supported German unification when others would not. He did so because he believed German democracy had succeeded, Bush's point man for German unification, Robert Zoellick, told DW. (01.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

State funeral for George H. W. Bush  

Paying respect to a President  

Related content

Somalia 1993 Besuch George H.W. Bush, Präsident der USA

Opinion: How George H.W.Bush's failed Somalia intervention shaped US-Africa ties 05.12.2018

As the US bids farewell to former US President George H.W. Bush, in Africa he is remembered most for his failed bid to stabilize Somalia, write DW’s Isaac Mugabi.

George Bush Senior

George H.W. Bush dies: A president in turbulent times 01.12.2018

Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94. The shrewd statesmen who led the US through the end of the Cold War will be remembered in Germany for his efforts in reuniting the European country.

Ex-US-Präsdient George H.W. Bush gestorben

George H.W. Bush: World leaders honor late US president 01.12.2018

The 41st US president has been heralded for his ardent support of the international ruled-based system. German officials have described him as a key supporter of German unity, which he supported "without reservations."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 