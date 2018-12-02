Leaders pay last respects to George H.W. Bush in Washington

On Wednesday, the flag-draped casket of former US President George H.W. Bush was transported to Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral for a state funeral after lying in state in the Capitol's Rotunda since Monday.

The casket was sent off to the cathedral to the sound of cannons and received at its door to the sounds of "Hail to the Chief."

The service was attended by a number of dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, who is also set to deliver his father's eulogy. All of the men were accompanied by their spouses.

The somber affair was seen by many as a fitting farewell to a president and statesman who oversaw the peaceful reunification of Germany and end of the Cold War.

More to follow...

js/amp (AFP, AP)

