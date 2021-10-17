Visit the new DW website

Bill Clinton

William Jefferson Clinton served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, the first Democratic president in six decades to be elected twice.

Born (1946) and raised in Arkansas, Bill Clinton graduated from Yale Law School, served as Arkansas Attorney General and later Governor of his home state before he was elected President. Clinton in fact almost made it back to the White House as "First Husband" - his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton ran for President 15 years later, after serving as US Secretary of State and New York Senator. The couple have a daughter, Chelsea Clinton. After leaving the White House, he founded the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, which works to "improve global health and wellness, increase opportunity for girls and women, reduce childhood obesity, create economic opportunity and growth, and help communities address the effects of climate change."

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, walks out of University of California Irvine Medical Center, in Orange, California, U.S. October 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital 17.10.2021

Clinton had spent five nights in the California hospital due to a urological infection. He will return to New York to finish antibiotic treatment, a spokesman said.

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 18: In this screenshot from the DNCCâ€™s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton addresses the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalized 15.10.2021

Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a California hospital for a non-COVID-related infection, according to his spokesman.

Robert Reich's advice to Biden: Invest in brand-new economy! 21.01.2021

Large-scale investment is required to crank up the US post-pandemic economy, and debt is not a problem, says Robert Reich, who served as labor secretary under Bill Clinton and is now a professor of public policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents 19.01.2021

Since Angela Merkel became German chancellor almost 16 years ago, she has seen three US presidents come and go. Following the tense Trump years, we see more harmonious scenes with Joe Biden.
FILE - In this July 29, 1998 file photo Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington. Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 70. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies 09.04.2020

Linda Tripp nearly brought down Bill Clinton's presidency by exposing his secret affair with then-White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
A New York Medical Examiner's car is parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held, on August 10, 2019, in New York. - Epstein has committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex, officials and media reported Saturday, sparking an FBI investigation. Epstein, a convicted pedophile who befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center from an apparent suicide, the US Department of Justice said. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein's New York jail was short-staffed: reports 12.08.2019

Guards on Jeffrey Epstein's unit were working extreme overtime when the accused sex trafficker died, media have reported. The US attorney general said he would probe the "serious irregularities" at the jail.
Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein as he announces the financier's charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jeffrey Epstein: Billionaire accused of sex crimes involving minors 08.07.2019

The hedge fund manager has been accused of sexual acts with underage girls. He was arrested over the weekend but has denied all charges.
The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by military pallbearers past his son former President George W. Bush (L), U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter as it arrives at his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Leaders pay last respects to George H.W. Bush in Washington 05.12.2018

Family, friends and international dignitaries attended the state funeral of former US President George Herbert Walker Bush in Washington, D.C. The 41st president died at the age of 94 on Friday.
***FILE PHOTO*** George H.W. Bush Has Passed Away Washington, DC. 1990 President George H. W. Bush stands at the podium as he responds to reporters questions during a news conference in the press briefing room at the White House. Credit: Mark Reinstein Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch |

George H.W. Bush: World leaders honor late US president 01.12.2018

The 41st US president has been heralded for his ardent support of the international ruled-based system. German officials have described him as a key supporter of German unity, which he supported "without reservations."
NEW YORK, USA - OCTOBER 24: Police officers take security measures in front of the Time Warner Building where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau in New York, United States on October 24, 2018. Explosive devices were also found near the home of former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in New York. Atilgan Ozdil / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Explosives mailed to Obama, Clintons, CNN and other politicians 24.10.2018

Several packages with explosive devices and white powder were sent to prominent US politicians and Trump critics. US authorities have warned that the situation may be far from over.
Members of the New York Police Department Counter Terroism Squad are pictured outside the Time Warner Center in the Manahattan borough of New York City after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Suspicious packages sent to US politicians, media outlets 24.10.2018

US officials have intercepted several suspected pipe bombs set to be delivered to top Democratic leaders across the country, including to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. CNN'S New York office was also evacuated.
HANDOUT - 08.12.2015, USA, Washington: Dieses am 02.05.2018 von der Anwaltskanzler Williams & Connolly LLP zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt den Anwalt Emmet Flood. Der führende Anwalt von US-Präsident Trump für die Russland-Ermittlungen, Ty Cobb, verlässt das Weiße Haus. Cobb wird durch den Anwalt Emmet Flood ersetzt. Foto: Marissa Rauch/Marissa Rauch via Willams & Connolly LLP/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

White House lawyer Ty Cobb bows out amid Russia probe 02.05.2018

Donald Trump's top lawyer in charge of dealing with the Russia probe, Ty Cobb, said he would be retiring after only weeks of leading the defense team. He is to be replaced by Emmet Flood, who represented Bill Clinton.
©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 09/04/2018 ; Photo shows a mural promoting peace in east Belfast in Northern Ireland, on March 26, 2018. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal 10.04.2018

Northern Ireland is marking 20 years since the signing of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of conflict between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists. DW takes a look.
17.01.2017 **** An armed Swiss police officer stands on a roof top during the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting 'World Economic Forum ' in Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) |

Donald Trump to attend Davos forum 09.01.2018

Donald Trump will become the first US president since Bill Clinton in 2000 to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month. How will his "America First" message play to an audience of global elites?
21.10.2017 Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, U.S., October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five US presidents attend relief concert for hurricane victims 22.10.2017

Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have delivered a message of unity. The former presidents have called on their fellow citizens to help the victims of a series of hurricanes.
Widow of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Maike Kohl-Richter, follows the coffin of late former Chancellor Helmut Kohl as it leaves the cathedral on July 1, 2017 after a memorial service in Speyer. Helmut Kohl, the former German chancellor who seized the chance to reunite his country after years of Cold War separation, died at the age of 87 on June 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Helmut Kohl, the 'giant', remembered at European memorial ceremony 01.07.2017

Helmut Kohl wanted a European Germany, not a German Europe. It was a theme touched on by all the funeral orators at the memorial service for the former German chancellor. DW's Bernd Riegert reports from Strasbourg.
