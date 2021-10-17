William Jefferson Clinton served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, the first Democratic president in six decades to be elected twice.

Born (1946) and raised in Arkansas, Bill Clinton graduated from Yale Law School, served as Arkansas Attorney General and later Governor of his home state before he was elected President. Clinton in fact almost made it back to the White House as "First Husband" - his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton ran for President 15 years later, after serving as US Secretary of State and New York Senator. The couple have a daughter, Chelsea Clinton. After leaving the White House, he founded the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, which works to "improve global health and wellness, increase opportunity for girls and women, reduce childhood obesity, create economic opportunity and growth, and help communities address the effects of climate change."