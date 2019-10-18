 One in four Germans hold anti-Semitic beliefs, study finds | News | DW | 24.10.2019

News

One in four Germans hold anti-Semitic beliefs, study finds

More than a quarter of Germans surveyed said they agreed with anti-Semitic statements, including that Jews have "too much power over the economy." Over 40% said they thought Jews "talk about the Holocaust too much."

A man wearing a yarmulke stands in front of the synagogue in Munich, Germany (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

Anti-Semitism is gaining a stronger foothold in German society, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a new study from the World Jewish Congress (WJC).

Out of the 1,300 Germans who took part in the representative survey, 27% agreed with a range of anti-Semitic statements and stereotypes about Jewish people.

Some 41% said they agreed with the statement that "Jews talk about the Holocaust too much." The same portion said they believed "Jews are more loyal to Israel than to Germany."

Over 20% of respondents said they agreed that Jewish people have "too much power" over the economy, international financial markets and the media. Another 22% agreed that "people hate Jews due to the way they behave."

The survey was carried out two months ago, prior to the anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

Hostility towards Jews growing among 'elites'

Anti-Semitism is also growing among the wealthy and well-educated, according to the study.

Is it still safe for Jews to live in Germany?

The WJC found that 18% of "elites" — respondents with at least one university degree who make at least €100,000 ($111,300) per year — agreed with anti-Semitic sentiments.

Within that group, over a quarter said they believed Jewish people have "too much power over world politics" and the economy.

'It's time for German society to take a stand'

The president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that the state of anti-Semitism in Germany has reached a "crisis point."

"We've seen what happens when ordinary people look away or remain silent," he told the paper.

Lauder added that Germany has an obligation to prevent the return of intolerance and hatred, and if one quarter of the population adheres to anti-Semitic beliefs, then the remaining three quarters must take action to defend democracy and a tolerant society in Germany.

"It's time for German society to take a stand and combat anti-Semitism head-on," he said.

Halle attack shakes Jews already beset by anti-Semitism

Resistance rises

While anti-Semitism is spreading in Germany, the study found that the readiness to combat it is also growing.

Two thirds of "elites" said they would sign a petition against anti-Semitism, while a third of all the respondents said they were willing to take part in demonstrations against anti-Semitism.

The vast majority of respondents recognized there was a rise in hostile behavior toward Jewish people in Germany, with 65% saying that rise was tied to the success of "right-wing extremist parties."

One in four respondents said it was possible that "something like the Holocaust could happen in Germany again."

  • Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech

    In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

  • Synagogue in Lübeck, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades

    People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

  • Alte Synagoge in Essen, Germany (picture-alliance/B. Boensch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue

    Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

  • Neue Düsseldorfer Synagoge in Düsseldorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones

    A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

  • Neue Synagoge in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/akg/Bildarchiv Steffens)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration

    Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

  • Wuppertal synagogue in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices

    In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

  • Neue Synagoge in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Avers)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker

    A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

  • Synagogue in Halle, Germany (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur

    About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


