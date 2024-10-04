  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Crisis in the Middle EastUkraineGerman reunification
Conflicts

October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel: A year later

October 4, 2024

The Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, called the "deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," have triggered multiple conflicts and an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lOAy
Rockets fired from Gaza City towards Israel on October 7, 2023
Image: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

On October 7, 2023, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, led a coordinated attack on Israel. The offensive included launching thousands of rockets at targets in central and southern Israel and breaching the border fence between Israel and Gaza.

The attacks killed nearly 1,200 people, including hundreds at a music festival taking place in Re'im near the Israel-Gaza border. Militants also took around 250 hostages back to Gaza.

Many in the West, including US President Joe Biden, have called October 7 "the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust." The attacks triggered a military response from Israel, including continuous airstrikes, a ground offensive and a siege of Gaza.

The resulting war has killed more than 41,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians but says more than half of the deceased were women and children.

Over the last year, the conflict in Gaza has widened into a regional crisis as Hamas allies in Lebanon, Iran and Yemen have struck back against Israel.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Israelis gather for a demonstration, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip

Israel since October 7: From solidarity to deep divisions

Israeli society is marred by old divisions, albeit centered around a new issue: the hostages held by Hamas.
ConflictsOctober 4, 2024
Pictures of victims of the Nova music festival stand at the site of the October 7th massacre near Kibbutz Re'im and the border with Gaza on November 28, 2023

October 7: How the Hamas terror attack unfolded

One year ago, Hamas launched a gruesome attack on Israel, the worst the country had seen in its modern history.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:26 min
Norbert Lammert (l) and Ron Prosor at the podium discussion on September 30, 2024 in Berlin

How are German-Israeli relations a year after Hamas attacks?

Politicians have been increasingly referring to Germany's "reason of state" ever since the October 7, 2023 attacks.
PoliticsOctober 4, 2024
German-Palestinian Abed Hassan stands in Berlin wearing a shoulder back and holding his hands together

'German voice from Gaza' adjusts to new reality in Berlin

Abed Hassan became the "German voice from Gaza," documenting the Israel-Hamas war on social media.
ConflictsOctober 2, 2024
Brandenburg Gate illuminated with Israeli flag on October 7, 2023

Germany stands by Israel as its 'reason of state'

Germany remains committed to supporting Israel, but its position has evolved since Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023.
PoliticsMay 10, 2024