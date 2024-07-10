October 7 survivors recall attacks on Kibbutz Nir Oz

ConflictsIsraelOctober 7 survivors recall attacks on Kibbutz Nir OzTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelTania Krämer in Tel Aviv10/07/2024October 7, 2024DW went along with survivors of the Hamas attacks to Kibbutz Nir Oz, a collective settlement and one of the Israeli territories most ravaged by Hamas, the Iranian-backed militant group that attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.https://p.dw.com/p/4lUsRAdvertisement