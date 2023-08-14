  1. Skip to content
North Korea's Kim orders boost to missile production

1 hour ago

Kim Jong Un's call to mass produce missiles comes shortly before South Korea and the US start annual military drills.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V7fu
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a factory producing tactical missiles
Kim Jong Un made another inspection tour of major munitions factoriesImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged the country's arms industry to increase production of missiles and artillery in order to have "overwhelming military power" and be ready for war, state media KCNA reported on Monday. 

Over the weekend, he visited munitions factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armored vehicles, and artillery shells. It is the a string of visits by Kim to defense facilities.

His remarks come a week before annual military drills between South Korea and the United States, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for war.

"The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the factory bears a very important responsibility in speeding up the war preparations of the (North) Korean People's Army," Kim said.

Tensions between North and South Korea remain high

US concerns about North Korean arms

Since diplomatic channels with former US President Donald Trump closed, North Korea has set itself on a path of boosting military output and enhancing its nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of which were cited as being in response to US and South Korean military drills in the region.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets, and missiles. North Korea and Russia have denied any arms transactions.

The US said last month that it was "incredibly concerned" about their ties.

Leaders from South Korea, the United States, and Japan are also set to hold a trilateral summit in Washington on Friday, as they seek to bolster security cooperation in response to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Two Koreas mark 70 years since suspension of war

mfa/lo (AP, Reuters)

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe12 hours ago01:38 min
