 North Korea to start return of US soldier remains | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

North Korea to start return of US soldier remains

The US has sent North Korea 100 caskets ahead of the first reparations of US soldiers on Friday, local media reported. Once the remains arrive in the US, they will undergo an extensive analysis before DNA tests are done.

US Marines near the Kum River during the Korean War (Public Domain)

North Korea on Thursday said it would start returning the remains of some of the US soldiers killed in the Korean War, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea had accepted 100 wooden caskets, which were carried in two trucks, and the first transfer was due to be made on Friday to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the 1953 armistice that ended the war, Yonhap reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Read more: Korean family reunions: Too little, too late?

The reparations will see the remains airlifted from North Korea's Kalma Airport on the eastern coast to Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, before they are transferred to a forensic lab in Hawaii, it said.

A US military spokesman declined to comment on Yonhap's report, according to French news agency AFP.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit of friendliness

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said last week that the repatriations would begin soon, but did not confirm media reports that the first transfers of some 50-55 sets of remains would take place on July 27.

  • An abandoned girl shown in file photo dated 26 September 1950 crying in the streets of Inchon, South Korea during the the Korean War 1950-1953. (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Abandoned in the rubble

    The armistice agreement on July 27, 1953 marked the end of almost three years of war. In September 1950, all alone, this girl cries desperately in the ruins of Incheon. The child's identity is unknown. Shortly before this picture was taken, American troops had retaken the South Korean city from North Korean troops. At this stage of the conflict it all pointed to a South Korean victory.

  • A Korean family stands in front of her hut in Chorwon, in July 1951 during the Korean War. (Photo: CLAUDE DE CHABALIER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Caught between the lines

    This family's hut is located in the border area between the warring North and South. By the summer of 1951, the conflict had become static, taking place mainly along the 38th parallel.

  • (Unlocated picture taken 18 January 1951, shows Korean refugees fleeing to the south, as they are passing by frozen rice fields. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    A constant flow of refugees

    These North Korean refugees try to escape the fierce battles that have been raging on since 1951. On their way south they pass by frozen rice fields.

  • A Korean civilian carries his father on his back as they cross the Han river 30 January 1951. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Heading south

    A Korean civilian carries his father on his back as they cross the Han River in 1951. Despite the counter offensive launched by UN forces to stop the Chinese and North Korean troops, Korean civilians continued to flee the northern Korean region.

  • Korean refugees take a rest on April 04, 1951 in Korea during the Korean war. (Photo: CLAUDE DE CHABALIER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Uprooted

    A total of 4.5 million North Koreans left their homes because of the war and headed south or abroad. Its unclear how many people lost their lives during the three-year conflict. By the time the armistice agreement was signed in 1953, North Korea had lost half of its pre-war population.

  • An elderly woman and her grandchild. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Left in ruins

    Carrying her wounded grandchild on her back, this elderly woman wanders among the debris of their wrecked home in the aftermath of an air raid by US planes over Pyongyang, the Communist capital of North Korea, in the fall of 1950.

  • A picture dated May 23, 1951 shows a Korean orphan little girl crying in the arms of William Doernbach during Korean War. (Photo: PROU/AFP/Getty Images)

    Faces of the Korean War

    Foreign rescuers

    A fateful encounter: In the cold of winter, US lieutenant William Doernbach comes across this Korean orphan girl in a deserted village and leaves her in the care of an orphanage. She escapes the orphanage and finds her rescuer. They reunite in May 1951.

    Author: Esther Felden / gd


Remains to undergo 'in-depth assessment'

US broadcaster CNN earlier this week cited a US official as saying that Washington expected to receive an initial 55 sets of remains and planned to send officials to North Korea to open and photograph each casket as part of a "cursory review" of what the North Koreans handed over.

The remains, along with any military uniforms, identification tags or documentation, would then undergo an in-depth assessment by forensic specialists in the South Korean city of Osan, which could take up to five days.

Read more: From Little Rocket Man to denuclearization: A timeline of US-North Korea relations under Kim Jong Un

A formal military ceremony at the airfield would then be conducted before the remains are flown to a US military laboratory in Hawaii for DNA analysis, CNN reported.

The repatriations of the remains of US soldiers was one of the agreements made at a landmark summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

law/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Korean family reunions: Too little, too late?

Leaders of the two Koreas agreed to resume reunions of war-separated Korean families at their recent summit. But this hasn't brought much solace to the affected North and South Korean families. Alexander Freund reports. (30.04.2018)  

US, North Korea to resume search for soldiers' remains from Korean War

Both sides have met on the Korean border and agreed to resume the search for the remains of Americans missing from the 1950-53 conflict. The US recently brought in scores of coffins to ready the soldiers' return. (15.07.2018)  

Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Singapore summit — As it happened

The leaders of North Korea and the US have signed a "comprehensive" document to end their historic meeting in Singapore. Read here how things happened. (12.06.2018)  

Did Trump justify North Korea human rights abuse?

In the afterglow of the US-North Korea summit, Pyongyang's deplorable human rights record lurks in the shadows. Observers say that there can be no progress until the Kim regime accepts major humanitarian reforms. (15.06.2018)  

Trump-Kim summit: Big win for North Korea and China, small one for US

The historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a success — primarily for Pyongyang and Beijing. But there was also a silver lining for Washington. (12.06.2018)  

From Little Rocket Man to denuclearization: A timeline of US-North Korea relations under Kim Jong Un

How North Korea went from threatening the US with nuclear war to seeking diplomatic talks with President Donald Trump. (12.06.2018)  

Opinion: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit of friendliness

Trump and Kim can both consider the summit a great success. North Korea will abandon its nuclear program for security guarantees. But a real relaxation of tensions takes time and above all trust, says Alexander Freund. (12.06.2018)  

Opinion: United States leaves Japan in cold on North Korea

The outcome of the US-North Korea summit in Singapore is a headache for Japan. None of Tokyo's priorities were addressed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Japan must now reorient itself, DW's Martin Fritz writes. (13.06.2018)  

Date set for reunions of war-separated Korean families

The decision to continue the reunions was among the agreements reached between the North and the South at their landmark summit in April. Some 100 people will be allowed to participate. (22.06.2018)  

Faces of the Korean War

Uprooted and dislodged - the lives of millions of people were marked by the Korean War. Families were torn apart. To date, it remains unclear how many people were killed in the fighting. (25.07.2013)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kim & Trump: Big Deal?  

Related content

Nordkorea bereitet Start einer Weltraumrakete vor ARCHIV

North Korea begins dismantling rocket launch site: monitor 24.07.2018

Satellite images suggest Pyongyang was complying with a pledge made to US President Donald Trump in June. The site is believed to have played a key role in North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program.

USA Mike Pompeo und Kang Kyung-wha

US Sec of State Mike Pompeo urges UN members to uphold North Korea sanctions 20.07.2018

Mike Pompeo has told the UN that sanctions on North Korea should be upheld to pressure Kim Jong Un to denuclearize. Talks between the US and the North have got off to a rocky start after last month's Singapore summit.

Koreakrieg 1950

US, North Korea to resume search for soldiers' remains from Korean War 15.07.2018

Both sides have met on the Korean border and agreed to resume the search for the remains of Americans missing from the 1950-53 conflict. The US recently brought in scores of coffins to ready the soldiers' return.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 