New Zealand mosque attacks: Parliament commemorates victims

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that a suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he attacked two mosques will face the "full force" of the law.

She confirmed that funeral and repatriation costs for families who desire it will be covered by the state. Ardern was in parliament as the lower house commemorates the victims of the attack.

For the victims

Ardern opened her speech to parliament by using saying "peace be upon you" in Arabic, a common greeting in Muslim-majority countries.

She read the names of the victims and vowed to deliver justice to the "families of the fallen"

The premier noted that funeral and repatriation costs will be government by New Zealand

She pledged to "confront racism, violence and extremism"

