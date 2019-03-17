 New Zealand mosque attacks: Parliament commemorates victims | News | DW | 19.03.2019

News

New Zealand mosque attacks: Parliament commemorates victims

New Zealand's premier has vowed to deliver justice for the "the families of the fallen." At least 50 people were killed when a man staged attacks on two mosques.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that a suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he attacked two mosques will face the "full force" of the law.

She confirmed that funeral and repatriation costs for families who desire it will be covered by the state. Ardern was in parliament as the lower house commemorates the victims of the attack.

Watch video 02:23

Christchurch: Outpouring of support for Muslim community

For the victims

  • Ardern opened her speech to parliament by using saying "peace be upon you" in Arabic, a common greeting in Muslim-majority countries.
  • She read the names of the victims and vowed to deliver justice to the "families of the fallen"
  • The premier noted that funeral and repatriation costs will be government by New Zealand
  • She pledged to "confront racism, violence and extremism"

Read more: Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker

More to follow...

