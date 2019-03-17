New Zealand mosque attacks: Parliament commemorates victims

New Zealand's premier has vowed to deliver justice for the "the families of the fallen." At least 50 people were killed when a man staged attacks on two mosques.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that a suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he attacked two mosques will face the "full force" of the law.
She confirmed that funeral and repatriation costs for families who desire it will be covered by the state. Ardern was in parliament as the lower house commemorates the victims of the attack.
For the victims
Read more: Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker
More to follow...
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)
The Christchurch terror attacks have prompted the government to quickly review its gun law policy, with tighter legislation expected as the outcome. The shooter used military-style arms to target people at two mosques. (18.03.2019)
Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 50 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks. (16.03.2019)