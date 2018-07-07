 NATO desperate to avoid rerun of disastrous G7 summit | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 10.07.2018

Europe

NATO desperate to avoid rerun of disastrous G7 summit

NATO leaders gather this week for a summit aimed at beefing up responses to global threats. But the alliance's biggest crisis may be the divisiveness of Donald Trump, with Germany his prime target.

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018 (Reuters/Y. Herman)

The US president told a Montana campaign rally last week he's coming to "tell NATO: 'You've got to start paying your bills. The United States is not going to take care of everything!'" The crowd erupted in applause as Trump returned to his familiar rant against Germany's low defense spending and its leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel. He said he'd "told Angela" that he "can't guarantee it, but we're protecting you and ... I don't know how much protection we get protecting you."   

This chipping away at the bedrock of the alliance — the mutual defense pledge embodied in its Article V — is just the latest threat to NATO's hopes to pull off a polished well-choreographed summit on June 11 and 12 to christen its glossy new headquarters. Now a "success" may well be characterized as the absence of diplomatic disasters like those that befell the G7 in early June, where Trump refused to sign the final communique, called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "dishonest" and was captured in a photo that went viral glaring across the table at an equally stern German chancellor.

Read more: US-German conflicts — what you need to know

  • Angela Merkel, other leaders facing Trump at G7 (Reuters/Bundesregierung/J. Denzel)

    G7 summit pictures: One scene, five different viewpoints

    The moment

    This picture by German government photographer Jesco Denzel was widely shared and commented upon on social media, after Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted it. It shows G7 leaders during the talks. Many observers thought Chancellor Angela Merkel looked determined, while US President Trump was described as looking petulant.

  • Black and white picture of world leaders in Charlevoix (twitter.com/PressSec)

    G7 summit pictures: One scene, five different viewpoints

    In the thick of things

    But here's an entirely different perspective on the negotiations – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted this picture just before her German counterpart. Here, Trump is seen surrounded by other world leaders, leading the conversation. albeit seated unlike everybody else.

  • G7 leaders without Trump in Charlevoix (twitter.com/GiuseppeConteIT)

    G7 summit pictures: One scene, five different viewpoints

    Where's Trump?

    In this picture, which was tweeted by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump is not even featured. It also shows world leaders poring over documents, but the focus is on Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May. Conte is seen behind them.

  • G7 leaders in Charlevoix (twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron)

    G7 summit pictures: One scene, five different viewpoints

    Macron in the middle

    "After a long day's work and very direct dialogue, we're actively seeking an ambitious accord," France's Macron tweeted alongside this picture during the summit. It shows him talking, with other leaders listening attentively.

  • G7 leaders in Charlevoix (Reuters/Prime Minister's Office/A. Scotti)

    G7 summit pictures: One scene, five different viewpoints

    No trouble in paradise after all?

    This photograph may well have been taken just seconds before or after Denzel's. Adam Scotti, photographer for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, captured a more relaxed moment among the leaders, with Merkel and Trudeau smiling and Trump looking as if he is at least willing to listen.

    Author: Helena Kaschel, Nicole Goebel


"We're absolutely right to be nervous," said Sophia Besch, a fellow with the Centre for European Reform (CER), about the possibility a Trump-Merkel clash could derail the summit. "[Trump] is framing the 2 percent as the golden ticket for any European leaders to get into his good graces, and that's why everyone is so worried." Only seven allies other than the US invest in their militaries at the desired level, though all 29 are increasing their defense budgets now, a trend that started in 2014.

'Digs at NATO serve Putin'

While he wrote letters to several allies warning them their spending levels were not satisfactory, Trump's antagonism is expected to be largely directed at Merkel for managing Europe's largest economy but only allocating 1.2 percent of GDP to defense this year, with a plan to increase to 1.5 percent by 2025.

While agreeing Germany needs to upgrade its defense more robustly, Besch feels the relentless Trump rhetoric is counterproductive and even dangerous. "Everything that undermines the trans-Atlantic alliance works in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's favor at the moment," she told DW. "The way that President Trump singles out Angela Merkel potentially divides Europeans as well." Besch urged allies not to be "distracted" by the funding flap and risk losing sight of other priorities.

Agitation on the agenda

But James Appathurai, NATO deputy assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy, explained the alliance can't short-circuit the discussion about "cash, capabilities and contributions."

US soldiers salute at an airfield near Wiesbaden (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Germany hosts the largest contingent of US forces in Europe

"It is very important that we don't end up in a situation where the United States gets so frustrated that it does start to feel like it needs to take other decisions," he explained. "That would be a terrible outcome for everyone. So what we need to do is demonstrate that burdens are being shared fairly." Trump has already suggested he may pull out some of the 35,000 US military personnel currently stationed in Germany.

There are plenty of other issues which do require attention, a unified response to Russian aggression being one of the most obvious. New concerns have arisen from Trump's non-committal response to a question about Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, the single most transformative event in NATO's post-Cold War history. Asked in the context of his planned meeting with Putin on July 16, Trump said: "We're going to have to see" whether he'll change US policy on non-recognition of the land grab.

Watch video 03:56
Now live
03:56 mins.

Ukraine: Casualties of a low-level war

Efforts to end the ongoing war between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are also languishing. Deputy chief monitor of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission Alexander Hug urged leaders at the summit to push the two sides, along with Moscow, to implement their ceasefire agreement. "No chance of discussing the conflict should be missed," Hug told DW. "It would be tragic if at the platform where security is a big part of the standard agenda, the conflict in and around Ukraine is not being discussed."

Read more: Germans protest US military movements outside Berlin

All's well that ends ... with a communique

Ian Lesser, vice president for foreign policy at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, said the summit could prove to be a productive one, if nothing goes wrong, with "some very concrete deliverables on everything from burden sharing to rapid response to partnerships on the European periphery." But, he noted, after the G7 experience, officials must now worry there might not be a final communique at all.

"If it was simply about the longer-term issues of adjustment over burden sharing or NATO's role in counterterrorism and things of that kind, I think it would be a different discussion," Lesser explained. "But there is a great sense of frustration that somehow the traditional moorings of trans-Atlantic diplomacy, including trans-Atlantic diplomacy at NATO, have been lost, that somehow we've come adrift from the normal predictable ways of doing things and perhaps in part that's what the administration is trying to encourage."

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


