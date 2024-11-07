NATO at 75: More Allies, Less Unity?

NATO’s 75th anniversary summit takes place in the shadow of unprecedented tensions and turbulence. How might a second Trump presidency undermine the US commitment to Europe...and how defensible is Eastern Europe, in the face of Russian revanchism? Our guests: Marcus Keupp (Military economist), Rafael Loss (ECFR), Kristi Raik (DGAP)

Marcus Keupp

leads the Department of Defense Economics at the Military Academy of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Rafael Loss

is a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations whose work focuses on security and defence in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Kristi Raik

is a member of the governing council of the International Centre for Defence and Security and formerly led the prestigious Estonian Foreign Policy Institute.