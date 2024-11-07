  1. Skip to content
NATO at 75: More Allies, Less Unity?

July 11, 2024

NATO’s 75th anniversary summit takes place in the shadow of unprecedented tensions and turbulence. How might a second Trump presidency undermine the US commitment to Europe...and how defensible is Eastern Europe, in the face of Russian revanchism? Our guests: Marcus Keupp (Military economist), Rafael Loss (ECFR), Kristi Raik (DGAP)

https://p.dw.com/p/4i990

 

To The Point (TOPO) am 11.07.2024
Image: DW

 

Marcus Keupp 

leads the Department of Defense Economics at the Military Academy of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. 

 

 

To The Point (TOPO) am 11.07.2024
Image: DW

 

Rafael Loss

is a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations whose work focuses on security and defence in the Euro-Atlantic area.

 

 

 

To The Point (TOPO) am 11.07.2024
Image: DW

 

Kristi Raik

is a member of the governing council of the International Centre for Defence and Security and formerly led the prestigious Estonian Foreign Policy Institute.

