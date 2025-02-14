MSC 2025: France plans Ukraine summit amid US fallout

Skip next section 'To save Ukraine, everyone has to sit at the table," says Ukraine's ex-PM Yatsenyuk

Arseniy Yatsenyuk is also the founder and chair of the Kyiv Security Forum Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has told DW that "there is no chance to have a fair and just deal over Ukraine's future without Ukraine" after indications that the US plans to hold initial talks with Russia about ending its invasion of Ukraine without the involvement of either Kyiv or Brussels.

"Well, look, how can you guys negotiate the future of Ukraine without Ukrainians? And the same goes for the European Union, and the same actually goes for the entire architecture of NATO and the free world," he said in remarks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "So I do believe that this has to stop as quickly as possible."

"We strongly believe that our American friends and allies will come to their senses and we will be together in our righteous fight against autocrats and dictators," he added.

Yatsenyuk said it was not in the interests of the US or its president to hold bilateral negotiations with Russia in which they capitulated to President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

"[Putin] wants to take over entire Ukraine. He wants to disrupt the European Union, and he wants actually, together with his autocratic friends, to humiliate the United States and to depose the United States as the leader of the free world," he said.



"So I strongly believe that the president of the United States, the newly elected president, doesn't want to have a new European Afghanistan on his watch."

"So if the Americans want to lead the world [...] they have to do their best in order to save Ukraine. And in order to save Ukraine, everyone [has] to sit at the table," he said.

Yatsenyuk also recalled the Budapest Memorandum in the early 90s, in which Ukraine gave up its huge nuclear arsenal in return for US security guarantees, saying that "our American friends have both a political and a legal responsibility" to save Ukraine.

But in conclusion, he emphasized once more. "We would never accept any kind of deal that has been made behind our backs."