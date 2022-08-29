 How the Ukraine war has pushed Taiwan to better prepare for crises | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 31.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

How the Ukraine war has pushed Taiwan to better prepare for crises

Taiwan has beefed up its training of reservists since the Ukraine war started and is raising awareness about the value of civil defense. Experts say new programs can better prepare Taiwanese for potential crises.

Military personnel stand next to anti-ship missiles and air-to-air missiles

Taiwan has staged military exercises to show its ability to resist pressure to accept Beijing's political control

As the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, people in Taiwan are also starting to feel an urgency to be prepared for all eventualities amid escalating military pressure from Beijing.

In recent months, authorities and civil society organizations in Taiwan have initiated a series of reforms and island-wide training that are designed to enhance Taiwanese people's combat readiness and their abilities to deal with any potential crises.

One of the organizations at the leading edge of this effort is Forward Alliance, an NGO that aims to improving Taiwan's national resilience.

Since March, the NGO has been offering civil defense programs which train participants to administer first aid, treat trauma, conduct search and rescue operations, and locate shelters during emergency situations.

Resilience training

"We are training civilians in crisis response," said Enoch Wu, founder of Forward Alliance. "It's about how to keep communities running and the trainings help prepare citizens against man-made or natural crises."

The training programs were originally scheduled to kick off in August, but the Ukraine war exacerbated a sense of urgency across Taiwan, so Forward Alliance decided to move its training to March as part of its responses to the increased demand from the Taiwanese people.

"We've received very strong demands from the communities and citizens. People want to know how they can help each other and they want to know how they can serve the communities, even when we are not in uniform," Wu told DW.

"We have modulized our training, so more people can attend. We have trained more than 1,000 people but that's not enough. We know public resilience has to be a whole society's effort and we need to nationalize these training," he added.

Participatants at a first aid training workshop organiyed by Taiwanese NGO Forward Alliance

Experts say civil defense training will have some positive impact on society's response to emergencies

Preparation is key

The alliance organized one training session in Taiwan's second-largest city, Taichung, on August 27, for which dozens of people signed up.

Retirees, housewives, young professionals and students crowded a local community center to learn basic first aid skills. Most attendees said the war in Ukraine and Taiwan's sensitive political status pushed them to take part in the workshop.

"I decided to join the training because of the war in Ukraine," said Cherri Lee, an education professional in her 40s.

"People in Taiwan have been enjoying peace for a long time, but I don't think that's an excuse for us to remain complacent about the rising threats posed by China."

"Having a place to get information about first aid and knowing what to do when things happened and how to react when emergencies happen will help to inform people that Taiwan may not be as safe as they think," she added.

Stepping up society's response to potential crises

Another participant told DW that it was important for ordinary citizens to realize that they could also become part of the first responder teams.

"I think it's wonderful that we can get the chance to learn how to help other people whenever there is a crisis," said Jenny Chen, a school counselor in her 50s.

"With the war in Ukraine, I think there is more awareness about how vulnerable Taiwan can be. We need to be vigilant no matter what."

Many experts pointed out that civil defense training will have a positive impact on society's emergency response — whether it's to a natural disaster or a military conflict.

Soldiers of the navy of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army during training exercises

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers conduct combat exercises and training in the waters and airspace around Taiwan

"These training sessions can give Taiwanese people a sense of urgency, and the first aid training is very practical and can be effective in both natural disasters and wars," said Tzu-yun Su, an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan.

"It'll be much easier for people who have gone through these training sessions to remain calm during emergencies, and they can also help to reassure people around them.

As people across Taiwan begin to understand the importance of these training, I'm sure the programs will be expanded in the future. This is a very good start," he told DW.

Taiwan launches new reservist training scheme

Since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including imposing a 7-day near-blockade scenario around Taiwan as well as repeatedly flying military aircraft and sending naval vessels over the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Following repeated attempts by the People's Liberation Army to send drones very close to Taiwan's outlying Kinmen Island, the Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed complaints from Taiwan, saying the drones were merely "flying about Chinese territory," while Taipei characterized the provocative moves as harassment.

  • ARP hopefuls, wrapped just in a blanket, sleeping outside on hard concrete during their tough training program

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Tough as nails

    The training program for those hoping to join Taiwan's elite navy unit lasts 10 weeks. This year, 31 participants decided to put themselves through the trial by fire but only 15 will make the grade. At the Zuoying navy base in southern Taiwan, body and soul are really put to the test — one exercise involves sleeping on cold concrete.

  • Men in the ARP training program being doused with cold water to keep them awake. They look exhausted, but remain locked shoulder to shoulder.

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Cold showers

    After spending the entire day at sea, trainees are doused with cold water. Exhausted and trembling, they stand on the pier. The aim of the boot camp is to help participants develop an iron will. No matter how difficult their mission, their loyalty to their comrades and the navy should be unwavering.

  • Yu Guang-Cang holding a boat pose on a beach with comrades during an ARP training program

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Life's a beach

    Yu Guang-Cang is taking part in a training exercise on the beach. It might, at first, look like any other workout. But the trainees have to endure everything from long marches to hours in the water. Their instructors have a reputation for being particularly tough and uncompromising. Breaks are short and seldom. Often there's just time for a gulp of water and a toilet break.

  • An ARP training program participant tries not to fall asleep as he is daubed with camouflage paint

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    War paint

    Here, a trainee battles exhaustion as he is daubed with camouflage paint. All of the men in the program have chosen to be here. Many want to push themselves to the limit. The training is intended to simulate the extreme challenges of war. The navy's leadership expects the men to be able to function when the going gets really tough.

  • ARP training program participants sitting poolside, tie their feet together for a diving exercise

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Knotty challenges

    The hopefuls spend a large part of their time in the sea or the pool. They have to learn to hold their breath for a considerable time, to swim in full combat gear and to invade beaches from the sea. They often have their hands and feet bound at the same time. Don't try this at home!

  • One man being stretched on the beach by a fellow trainee

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Close to the breaking point

    The men don't just have to pass strength and endurance tests, they also face some extreme stretching exercises. Twenty-five-year-old Ou Zhi-Xuan cries in pain as he is stretched close to breaking point. If anyone snaps back at the instructors while under duress, they are immediately ejected from the ARP program.

  • An ARP trainer scolds a trainee in combat gear as he lies alongside other trainees on the wet ground next to a hose

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Torrent of abuse

    Of course, the men have to train in combat gear, too. They face a torrent of abuse and humiliation from the instructors of the elite navy unit. The young men get a one-hour break every six hours. In this time, they have to eat — things like garlic bulbs to strengthen their immune system — get medical assistance, relieve themselves and sleep.

  • A trainee is seen, his face contorted in agony, wearing nothing apart from shoes and shorts, lying on his back clenching a rock to his stomach. Other trainees and members of the armed forces look on.

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Rocky road to heaven

    The final exercise is called "road to heaven." In it, trainees have to tackle a unique obstacle course. They are forced to crawl, practically naked, over a rocky course and perform pushups, even though they are already exhausted from the trials and tribulations — including severe sleep deprivation — of the previous weeks. "I am not scared of death," said one trainee, 30-year-old Fu Yu.

  • A trainee rings a bell, marking the end of the training program

    Toughing it out at a boot camp for Taiwan's most elite navy unit

    Saved by the bell

    Xu De-Yu marks the end of the ARP boot camp by ringing the bell. He is one of the "lucky" ones — he has passed the test. "Of course, we absolutely won't force anyone, everyone is here voluntarily," stresses instructor Chen Shou-lih, 26. "That's why we are so severe with them and also eliminate them strictly." His message to the men: "We won't just wave you through because you wanted to come."

    Author: Claudia Dehn


Apart from the efforts to strengthen the island's civil defense, Taiwanese authorities also launched a new reservist training scheme aimed at improving the reserve forces' combat readiness.

In March, Taiwan's Defense Ministry unveiled plans to extend reservist training to two weeks and double the time reservists spent on combat training like rifle shooting.

Over the last few months, as the new training scheme rolled out on a trial basis, some reservists who took part in the training expresed doubts about its effectiveness  — as well as the overall mental preparedness of the trainees.

"While the content and content of the training is more solid than before, I still have doubts about how much of the experiences and skills that reservists acquire from these training can be applied to a real military conflict," said one reservist surnamed Chen, who participated in a 7-day training in August.

'Gradual transformation'

"The guns we used for rifle shooting were manufactured in the 1980s, and while there were more than 300 reservists in my cohort, the number of guns that could actually be used was less than one-tenth of the number of reservists participating in the training," Chen told DW.

"The active military personnel also didn't enforce any rules during the training, so I still saw a lot of reservists treating the training as going on a holiday. I don't think the war in Ukraine has necessarily increased the level of awareness about heightened military pressure from China among the reservists." 

Taiwanese military expert Su said the process of reforming the reservist training scheme is a gradual transformation, rather than a revolution.

Taiwan steps up military training after Ukraine invasion

Acquiring combat skills

"While a lot of progress can still be made regarding the reservist training scheme, one significant function of the current scheme is that it helps to cultivate the mentality of supporting the defense force within Taiwan's civil society," he told DW.

"Even though the content of the training can be more detailed, the current framework is very helpful for Taiwan's national security and defense, as well as for cultivating the spirit of supporting the defense force within society," he added.

Su suggested that Taiwanese authorities put more emphasis on live-fire drills during reservists' training, as it is an important aspect of combat skills.

"Other parts of the training can be reduced, but I think authorities should shift most of the focus to improving reservists' combat skills. The military should put more budget into this area," he said.

Edited by: Keith Walker

Related content

Russian Army servicemen look at a T-72-B3 main battle tank during military exercises at the Prudboy range in Volgograd region, Southern Russia on September 24, 2020 during the Caucasus-2020 military drills gathering China, Iran, Pakistan and Myanmar troops, along with ex-Soviet Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. - Up to 250 tanks and around 450 infantry combat vehicles and armoured personnel carriers will take part in the September 21 to 26 land and naval exercises that will involve 80,000 people including support staff. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia to hold joint exercises with China 29.08.2022

The drills in Russia's Far East will also involve India and a number of post-Soviet countries. Beijing maintains that its involvement is "unrelated" to tensions around Ukraine and Taiwan.

President of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, You Si-kun (2ndR), Lithuania's Deputy Speaker of Parliament Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene (L) and Members of the Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Committees of the unicameral parliament of Lithuania (Seimas) are pictured in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 22, 2022. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP) / (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Why are the Baltics becoming skeptical of relations with China? 22.08.2022

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are no longer part of China’s 16+1 Central and Eastern Europe cooperation group. Lithuania is also edging closer to Taiwan as tensions with China escalate.

epa04268305 A photo made avaialable on 20 June 2014 shows an exterior view of the National Palace Museum (NPM) in Taipei, Taiwan, 19 June 2014. Taiwan threatened on 20 June 2014 to cancel a planned Chinese artifacts exhibition in Japan unless Japan uses NPM's full title in promoting the show. In Japan, the exhibition's posters and newspaper articles describe the show as from Palace Museum, Taipei, dropping the word 'National' apparently over fears to offend China which sees Taiwan as its breakway province. The NPM is scheduled to hold the exhibition of 231 Chinese artifacts at Tokyo National Museum and Kyushu National Museum in Japan 24 June to 30 November 2014. extNPM holds some 696,000 pieces of Chinese artificats, brought to Taiwan by the Chinese Nationalist Government from the Palace Musem in Beijing, when it lost the Chinese Civil War in 1949. It has sent the treasures on overseas exhibition in a few countries, only after these countries passed laws to prevent the exhibits from being impounded and claimed by China. EPA/DAVID CHANG ++

Taiwan considers evacuating cultural artifacts amid China tensions 17.08.2022

Museums in Taiwan are working on plans to save their most important collections in the event of a Chinese invasion. Some have even begun wartime response exercises.

Advertisement