MSC 2023 closes with European security architecture focus

The final day of the Munich Security Conference is to focus on "Visions for the European security architecture." The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell was the first major speaker of the morning. Follow DW for the latest.

Welcome to our coverage from the last day of the 2023 Munich Security Conference, which opened for business at 9:30 a.m. local time (0830 UTC/GMT) on Sunday.

Again, Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago was set to dominate proceedings.

The first keynote speaker, for a session called "Visions for the European security architecture," was the EU's foreign policy commissioner Josep Borrell. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Estonia's Kaja Kallas and Belgium's Alexander de Croo are among Sunday's other notable speakers.

DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase is in Munich and provided a morning update here.

EU's Borrell: 'We must accelerate our support to Ukraine, and quickly'

"The first and most urgent thing that a geopolitical Europe has to do is arm Ukraine," Borrell said. "As all the European leaders said, yesterday, that Russia must not win this war, that Ukraine has to prevail, then let's go from the words to the facts, and accelerate our miltary support to Ukraine. Because Ukraine is in a critical situation from the point of view of the ammunition available."

Borrell said he thought that Europe should acknowledge it had taken too long to reach some "critical decisions" on military exports, naming the delivery of battle tanks as an example.

"Everybody knows that in order to win a war, a classical war, with ... maneuvers of heavy arms, you need battle tanks. You will not win a war without these sorts of arms," Borrell said. Although European governments agreed in theory to deliver battle tanks several weeks ago, in practice finding available units to donate is proving problematic, with Germany appealing for more European countries to join a group coordinating the deliveries.

With the current issue of ammunition shortages, he said it would not be feasible to wait for the production or procurement of new supplies — saying that any such orders for the weapons industry would be liable to go to the back of a long queue of existing orders and projects. Lead times for the production of military equipment can be quite long.

"We have to use what we have," Borrell said. "What the member states have, and they have to provide for Ukraine a part of their ammunition, [while] waiting to refill their stocks" with new supplies once they have been manufactured.

But Borrell also cautioned that Europe needed to do more to "debunk" Russian narratives about the war further afield and show that Russia was behaving "as an imperialist power, as [French] President Macron said, a neo-colonial power."

"Traveling around the world, especially to the global south, I see how the Russian narrative that wants to reduce the war in Ukraine to a conflict between the West and Russia is powerful," Borrell said.

He said there were good reasons for being susceptible to this narrative, with African countries recalling Soviet support against European imperialism in the 20th century, and with Latin American countries recalling western support for dictatorships during the Cold War. Working to show that western support for "the United Nations Charter and principles" was universal and not just a concern when "Ukraine, our neighbor" is attacked would be the long-term and most challenging task for diplomats, he said.

"This is the big challenge in front of us. Short term: Quick, ammunition. Medium term: Increase the capacity of your defense industry. And from now, from tomorrow, and for a long time: To look at our partners in the south in order to make them participate in the world reaction against Russia for the war in Ukraine," Borrell said at the conclusion of his speech.

Highlights from Saturday at the MSC

Arguably the most significant, and also somewhat uneasy, guest at the conference on Saturday was China's top foreign policy spokesman Wang Yi.

Wang held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday evening, having been highly criticial both of the US shooting down a Chinese balloon earlier in the monthand of NATO's response to the war in Ukraine.

Wang said China would be putting forward a peace proposal for the conflict and would try to broker talks between Ukraine and Russia. Western leaders, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, responded warily, saying the terms for any potential talks were crucial.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin also said her governnment would still "prefer" to join NATO simultaneously with its neighbor Sweden, as Turkey in particular resists ratifying the Nordic countries' membership bids. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is among Sunday's speakers in Munich.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU support for Ukraine would be "unwavering."

