 Russia formally departs Council of Europe | News | DW | 15.03.2022

Russia says it has begun the procedure to formally leave the Council of Europe. The Foreign Ministry made the announcement following a historic wave of sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

General view of the plenary room of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in Strasbourg, France

The move pre-empts Russia's expulsion from the human rights body

Russia announced Tuesday that it formally left the Council of Europe, the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog.

Russia's departure from the body potentially preempts the country's expulsion following its invasion of Ukraine.

The head of the delegation at the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly, Pyotr Tolstoy, handed a letter from Russia's long-serving foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, to the Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric of the Council of Europe, Russian state-run Tass reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also posted a statement on its Telegram channel announcing that it was "launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe."

