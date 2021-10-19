Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Council of Europe (CoE; French: Conseil de l'Europe, CdE) is an international organisation whose aim is to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe.
Founded in 1949, the Council of Europe has 47 member states, with 820 million inhabitants in total. It operates with an annual budget of half a billion euros. The organization is not an EU organization, it is an official United Nations Observer. The Council of Europe cannot make binding laws, but it does have the power to enforce select international agreements reached by European states on various topics. The best known body of the Council of Europe is the European Court of Human Rights, which enforces the European Convention on Human Rights. The headquarters of the Council of Europe are in Strasbourg. Here you can find a chronical compilation of all DW content refering to the CoE.
The Istanbul Convention seeks to end violence against women — but in recent years it has become increasingly politicized. Turkey has announced it is ditching the treaty, and other countries may follow suit. But why?
Fewer doping tests have taken place in track and field due to the coronavirus. In an exclusive interview with DW, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sent a clear message to potential cheaters: 'You will get caught.'