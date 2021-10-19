The Council of Europe (CoE; French: Conseil de l'Europe, CdE) is an international organisation whose aim is to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe.

Founded in 1949, the Council of Europe has 47 member states, with 820 million inhabitants in total. It operates with an annual budget of half a billion euros. The organization is not an EU organization, it is an official United Nations Observer. The Council of Europe cannot make binding laws, but it does have the power to enforce select international agreements reached by European states on various topics. The best known body of the Council of Europe is the European Court of Human Rights, which enforces the European Convention on Human Rights. The headquarters of the Council of Europe are in Strasbourg.