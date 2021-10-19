Visit the new DW website

Council of Europe

The Council of Europe (CoE; French: Conseil de l'Europe, CdE) is an international organisation whose aim is to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe.

Founded in 1949, the Council of Europe has 47 member states, with 820 million inhabitants in total. It operates with an annual budget of half a billion euros. The organization is not an EU organization, it is an official United Nations Observer. The Council of Europe cannot make binding laws, but it does have the power to enforce select international agreements reached by European states on various topics. The best known body of the Council of Europe is the European Court of Human Rights, which enforces the European Convention on Human Rights. The headquarters of the Council of Europe are in Strasbourg. Here you can find a chronical compilation of all DW content refering to the CoE.

Osman Kavala, prominenter Angeklagter in Istanbul - In Istanbul entschied das Gericht, Osman Kavalas Verhaftung fortzusetzen.

Turkey summons 10 envoys over calls for Kavala's release 19.10.2021

The ambassadors, including Germany's, had urged a "just and speedy" resolution to Osman Kavala's case. He has been in jail for four years on charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests.
Osman Kavala, prominenter Angeklagter in Istanbul - In Istanbul entschied das Gericht, Osman Kavalas Verhaftung fortzusetzen. Copyright: ANKA

Turkey court keeps civil rights activist in jail despite EU pressure 08.10.2021

Osman Kavala told an Istanbul court the charges against him "are not based on any evidence." He's spent years in pretrial detention, and was arrested again on separate charges hours after a Turkish court acquitted him.
Maria Kolesnikova, Oppositionelle aus Belarus, während einer Gerichtsverhandlung. Die frühere Musikerin, die lange Zeit in Stuttgart als Kulturmanagerin gearbeitet hatte, gehörte im vergangenen Jahr nach der umstrittenen Präsidentenwahl zu den prominenten Gesichtern der Proteste gegen Lukaschenko, der den Sieg für sich beanspruchte. Die 39-Jährige hatte sich anders als viele andere Gegner Lukaschenkos geweigert, das Land zu verlassen. Sie war vom Geheimdienst KGB entführt und dann ins Gefängnis gesteckt worden. Die Bundesregierung hatte immer wieder auch ihre Freilassung gefordert. Der Politikerin drohen bis zu zwölf Jahre Haft. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Belarus protest leader Maria Kolesnikova wins Vaclav Havel prize 27.09.2021

The annual human rights prize was awarded to Belarusian Maria Kolesnikova at a ceremony in Strasbourg. The jailed protest leader was represented by her sister who accepted the award.
Hakenkreuze und fremdenfeindliche Sprüche sind am 21.12.2014 an einem Moschee-Neubau in Dormagen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) zu sehen. Die Täter brachten zwischen Samstagabend und Sonntagvormittag an dem Rohbau etwa 40 bis 50 Schmierereien an, teilte die Polizei mit. Foto: Linda Hammer/dpa (recrop) pixel

Muslims face increase in online attacks in Europe 08.07.2021

Muslims across Europe experience hate speech, threats and physical attacks. Now the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, is debating countermeasures.
This undated handout picture released on the Facebook page of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul shows her posing for the camera. (Photo by - / FACEBOOK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK ACCOUNT OF SAUDI ACTIVIST LOUJAIN AL-HATHLOUL - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Loujain Al-Hathloul wins Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize 19.04.2021

The Council of Europe has given its prestigious annual human rights award to the Saudi Arabian women's rights activist.
A man holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a demonstration in solidarity with political prisoners on March 6, 2021 in Lisbon. - Belarus said it had requested the extradition of exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced from the country during a crackdown on critics of leader Alexander Lukashenko. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

German lawmakers decry 'torture' of Navalny 10.04.2021

As Alexei Navalny's health deteriorates, German lawmakers have called on the Council of Europe to look into the conditions of his imprisonment in Russia.
Protesters chat slogans during a rally in Istanbul, Saturday, March 2021, 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's overnight decree annulling Turkey's ratification of the Istanbul Convention is a blow to women's rights advocates, who say the agreement is crucial to combating domestic violence. Turkey was the first country to sign 10 years ago and that bears the name of its largest city. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Istanbul Convention: How a European treaty against women's violence became politicized 22.03.2021

The Istanbul Convention seeks to end violence against women — but in recent years it has become increasingly politicized. Turkey has announced it is ditching the treaty, and other countries may follow suit. But why?
Yersinia pestis, Germ responsible for the plague. Viewed under digital microscope. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus: Experts warn of bioterrorism after pandemic 25.05.2020

The Council of Europe has warned of a potential increase in the use of biological weapons, like viruses or bacterias, in a post-coronavirus world. Terrorists would not forget "lessons learned" during the pandemic.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: In this photo illustration, the Australian government coronavirus (COVID-19) tracking app 'COVIDSafe' is seen on April 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian government application will create a bluetooth connection between two phones with the application installed, log the interaction, and help the government identify potential COVID-19 cases. Critics are concerned about personal privacy, and the app requires uptake of just under half the population to be successful. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Opinion: Coronavirus concerns are not carte blanche to snoop 01.05.2020

As more and more countries resort to using digital tools to monitor and track their citizens, those measures must comply with privacy laws, writes Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.
IAAF President Sebastian Coe, OCTOBER 4, 2019 - Athletics : IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. NOxTHIRDxPARTYxSALES. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 113749979

Sebastian Coe on doping during coronavirus crisis: 'You will get caught' 24.04.2020

Fewer doping tests have taken place in track and field due to the coronavirus. In an exclusive interview with DW, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sent a clear message to potential cheaters: 'You will get caught.'
ARCHIV - 05.02.2015, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Eine Schülerin mit Kopftuch sitzt in einer Schule bei einer Unterrichtsstunde zum Thema Islam vor einer Tafel. Einige Unionsabgeordnete wollen herausfinden, ob ein bundesweites Kopftuchverbot für Mädchen an Schulen rechtlich möglich wäre. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany 'must do more' to fight racism: Council of Europe 17.03.2020

A European anti-racism commission has detected "high levels of Islamophobia" and said that public discourse in Germany is increasingly xenophobic. "Blatant" racism from certain quarters has impacted mainstream politics.
Denkmal für Václav Havel (1936-2011), Europäische Institutionen, Straßburg | Verwendung weltweit

Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded to Ilham Tohti 30.09.2019

The Council of Europe has awarded its prestigious annual human rights award to imprisoned Uighur activist Ilham Tohti. It has also jointly honored the Balkan-based Youth Initiative for Human Rights.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 28, 2018 police officers detain Yelena Grigoryeva, activist of democratic, anti-war and LGBT movements, at a rally in support of the defendants involved in the New Greatness case in Saint Petersburg on October 28, 2018. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)

Russia arrests suspect in killing of LGBT+ activist 25.07.2019

Russian police claim "personal" reasons rather than hate were behind the murder of LGBT+ activist Yelena Grigorieva in St. Petersburg last weekend. The suspect was identified as an "ex-convict born in Kyrgyzstan."
26.06.2019, Frankreich, Straßburg: 5928025 26.06.2019 The building of the Council of Europe is pictured, in Strasbourg, France. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country has also frozen its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation’s rights are restored. Dominique Boutin / Sputnik Foto: Dominique Boutin/Sputnik/dpa |

Germany faces backlash over Russia's return to European rights council 27.06.2019

Pro-democracy advocates, a former CIA officer and world chess champion Garry Kasparov have slammed the German government's response to Russia's voting rights being reinstated in the Council of Europe.
Activists holds placard as they shout slogans in front of the German embassy, in Kiev, on June 25, 2019. - Tens of activists rally outside embassies of the countries that voted for Russia's return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Ukraine on Tuesday expressed anger at its Western partners after lawmakers at the Council of Europe agreed to allow Russian representatives back following a five year absence prompted by Moscow's annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia in the Council of Europe: What does it mean for human rights? 26.06.2019

A controversial decision to restore Moscow's voting rights in the Council of Europe has been called a safeguard for human rights in Russia. But how much influence does the body really have over the Kremlin?
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - APRIL 25 : General view of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during the PACE Spring session: the functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey in Strasbourg, France on April 25, 2017. Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Council of Europe restores Russia's voting rights 25.06.2019

Russia has received backing from the Council of Europe's assembly to return to the body. Moscow had its voting rights suspended five years ago over the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.
