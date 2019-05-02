 Missing German found at Rome airport living among homeless | News | DW | 04.05.2019

News

Missing German found at Rome airport living among homeless

A German man who has been missing for months has reportedly surfaced at Fiumicino airport west of Rome. Police say he was "scruffy-looking" and living among the homeless.

Rome's Fiumicino airport

The missing German man was reunited with his family after he was discovered living as a homeless person at Rome's Fiumicino airport, Italian media reported.

The 36-year-old, identified in reports only as Andre G., left home in November 2018. His family hadn't been able to contact him since January. But on Wednesday, Carabinieri police patrolling the airport spotted him in Terminal 3.

"We saw this scruffy-looking man having a heated discussion with two well-dressed ladies, so we went to have a look," Carabinieri captain Emanuele Meleleo told German news agency dpa.

Pope Francis opens new health clinic for Rome's homeless

The women were the man's mother and aunt, who had traveled to Italy from Düsseldorf after learning he may be at Fiumicino.

Police took the man to the airport's Catholic parish, where he was able to shower and change his clothes.

He flew back to Düsseldorf later on Wednesday.

