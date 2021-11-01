Rome is the capital of Italy. It played a major role in European history as the seat of the Roman Empire, and is regarded as one of the cradles of Western civilization.

Rome, also known as The Eternal City, has a history going back more than 2,500 years. It is now one of the most-visited cities in the EU. It is home to many international companies, and also an important hub of fashion and design. The Vatican City, an independent country, is located within its boundaries. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Rome.