Rome

Rome is the capital of Italy. It played a major role in European history as the seat of the Roman Empire, and is regarded as one of the cradles of Western civilization.

Rome, also known as The Eternal City, has a history going back more than 2,500 years. It is now one of the most-visited cities in the EU. It is home to many international companies, and also an important hub of fashion and design. The Vatican City, an independent country, is located within its boundaries. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Rome.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, surrounded by his bodyguards, walks in the center of Rome, Italy, 29 October 2021. Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to attend G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, Covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery. ANSA/ MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reporters attacked by Bolsonaro's security agents in Rome 01.11.2021

Jair Bolsonaro's bodyguards attacked reporters who were covering the president as he walked the streets of Rome talking to his supporters. The reporters said they will file a police complaint.
U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders endorse global tax rate deal, wrangle over vaccines, climate change 30.10.2021

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.
Leaders begin a round table meeting at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

G20: Climate crisis, COVID lead Rome talks 30.10.2021

World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.
6684338 29.10.2021 Carabinieri police officers stand guard outside the Palazzo dei Congressi, which will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy. Pavel Bednyakov / Sputnik

G20 leaders arrive in Rome for summit 29.10.2021

The first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic began will address the global economic recovery, rising energy costs and supply chain problems. The weekend talks are set to be accompanied by large protests.
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by Italy's main labor unions, in Rome's St. John Lateran square, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The march was called a week after protesters, armed with sticks and metal bars, smashed their way into the headquarters of CGIL, a left-leaning union, and trashed its office, during a demonstration to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for workers to enter their offices. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italy: Thousands descend on Rome for anti-fascist protest 16.10.2021

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Rome to protest rising fascism in Italy. The action comes a week after right-wing groups stormed trade union headquarters.
14.6.2018, Rom, Italien, Rachele Mussolini during The session of the Capitoline Assembly ends in advance. After two hours of meeting of the conference of group leaders and a round of opposition speeches, the PD left the hall in protest at the lack of presence of the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi on June 14, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto)

Granddaughter of Mussolini wins seat in Rome municipal vote 06.10.2021

Rachele Mussolini said she wanted nothing to do with the "burden" of her surname. The far-right politician insisted her success was because of her hard work, not her family history.
A man casts his ballots at a polling station, in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Millions of people in Italy started voting Sunday for new mayors, including in Rome and Milan, in an election widely seen as a test of political alliances before nationwide balloting just over a year away. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Italy: Far-right eyes major cities in municipal elections 03.10.2021

Some 12 million Italians, 20% of the population, have headed to the polls in municipal elections. The far-right is seeking gains despite being racked by scandals.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 26.07.2021

Food experts gather in Rome as global hunger rises - Floods ravage Europe and India
12.07.2021 |ROME, ITALY - JULY 12: Coach Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini lift The Henri Delaunay Trophy after travelling back to Rome following the Euro 2020 victory on July 12, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Italy's football heroes return after Euro 2020 triumph 12.07.2021

The Italians defeated England on penalties to secure their first European Championship since 1968. And they were welcomed back home in spectacular style.
11.07.2021 | Italy win 2020 Euro final. Rome. Massive street parties. Celebrations.

Coming Rome: Italy celebrates Euro 2020 triumph after pandemic nightmare 12.07.2021

After a nightmarish couple of years full of lockdowns and human loss, Italy had something to celebrate on Sunday night with victory at Euro 2020. DW's Alima Hotakie spent the night in Rome and sums up the atmosphere.
Fußball: EM, Italien - England, Finalrunde, Finale im Wembley-Stadion. Italiens Spieler jubeln nach dem Spiel mit dem Pokal.

Euro 2020: 'Football comes to Rome' as Italy break English hearts at Wembley 11.07.2021

Italy's men's national team has won the European Championships for the first time since 1968 after a penalty shootout victory over England at Wembley. For England, 55 years of hurt go on.
01.07.2021 - Chinas Staats- und Parteichef Xi Jinping hält anlässlich des 100. Jubiläums der Kommunistischen Partei Chinas eine Rede. Xi Jinping hat die absolute Führungsrolle der Kommunistischen Partei unterstrichen. Bei einer Massenveranstaltung zum 100. Geburtstag der KP Chinas auf dem Platz des Himmlischen Friedens in Peking sagte Xi Jinping am Donnerstag: «Wir müssen die Führung der Partei aufrechterhalten. Chinas Erfolg hängt von der Partei ab.» +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

China and Europe talk climate change, human rights and business 05.07.2021

China's Xi Jinping, Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron were talking ahead of the COP26 in Glasgow and the G20 in Rome. Air links between the countries could soon be restored.
Pope Francis public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on June 2, 2021., Credit:Stefano Spaziani / Avalon

Pope Francis in 'good condition' after surgery 05.07.2021

The 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to intestinal surgery, according to the Vatican. Officials previously said the procedure was to treat inflammation of the large colon.
ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England fans show their support prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: EU-based England fans revel in Rome 04.07.2021

As the COVID-19 delta variant rages in the UK, the European Championship quarterfinal between England and Ukraine was sealed off to fans from England. That created a rare spectacle in Rome on Saturday night.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, greets Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during their meeting in Rome, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Israel looks to fix 'mistakes' of past with US as Lapid meets Blinken 27.06.2021

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken has met his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, in Rome as the countries push for a reset of diplomatic ties.

Rome reopens as Italy receives EU aid 22.06.2021

Italy has been officially presented with its €200 billion pandemic recovery fund from the European Commission. The windfall comes just as the capital, Rome, reopens to tourists after a long hiatus due to the virus.

