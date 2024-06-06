Pompeii excavations reveal sensational finds
After an initial set of frescoes portraying figures from the Trojan War were uncovered in April, archaeologists in Pompeii, near Naples, have found an impressive room with blue walls.
A room for religious rituals
The discovery of a new room like this one always sparks fascination. Its walls, painted in blue, also feature female figures holding various objects. They are said to represent goddesses of the seasons. In addition, several amphorae were uncovered, as well as bronze dishes and a pile of oyster shells. Researchers assume that this was once a kind of private altar.
A sensational find
In 79 A.D., the volcano Mount Vesuvius erupted, blanketing the Neapolitan city of Pompeii in volcanic ash and rock. Thousands of Romans were killed, but the debris preserved many structures and remains, such as this banquet hall fresco. It shows the god Apollo with the prophetess Cassandra, who foresaw the Trojan War.
A well-known story
The story of the Trojan War would have been known by ancient Romans: The ancient Greeks invaded the city of Troy after Paris took the beautiful Helen from her husband, the Greek King Menelaus. The Greek gods also took sides during the 10-year conflict. Above, the fresco depicts the figure of Leda, a Greek queen who was raped by the god Zeus in the form of a swan and then gave birth to Helen.
Room for the rich
This hall, which measures 15 meters by 6 meters (about 50 by 20 feet), was used for elegant entertaining. Its walls were painted black — a common technique that hid the soot produced by oil lamps which illuminated the space.
Flickering figures, flowing wine
According to Gabriel Zuchtriegel, head of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the frescoes were intended to enliven the atmosphere and stimulate conversation. "People would meet to dine after sunset, and the flickering light of the lamps had the effect of making the images appear animated, especially after a few glasses of good Campanian wine." The above scene depicts the lovers Helen and Paris.
A new burst of archaeological action
Rediscovered in the 16th century, the destroyed city of Pompeii has long been the site of fascination and excavations. The undertakings that revealed the frescoed banquet hall are part of a recent spurt of archaeological activity funded by EU that aims to halt neglect in the archaeological park. The picture above shows the striking mosaic floor in the hall that was revealed to the world in April.