Archaeology

Read more about research, excavation and preservation of archaeological sites and cultural heritage.

From excavation to preservation, Deutsche Welle reports on important archaeological discoveries in Europe and beyond. Read about the unearthing of ancient artifacts, the mapping of long-lost historical sites and the research and preservation that goes into ensuring that the world's cultural heritage remains for future generations to experience.

A slaves room at a Roman villa, containing beds, amphorae, ceramic pitchers and a chamber pot is discovered in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

Italy: Archaeologists discover 'slave room' at Pompeii 06.11.2021

The room containing three beds and one window was excavated in a villa buried by the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption. Officials say it offers "a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves" in the ancient city.
An aerial picture taken by a drone shows a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years in Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Israeli archaeologists said the complex includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel: Archaeologists unearth ancient winemaking complex 11.10.2021

Archaeologists in Israel say they have excavated the ancient world's largest winemaking complex. The Gazan white wine was exported across the eastern Mediterranean during the Byzantine era.
Eine rund 2700 Jahre alte Privattoilette, Teil eines prächtigen königlichen Anwesens aus dem siebten Jahrhundert vor Christus, haben Archäologen in Jerusalem entdeckt. Die Toilette ist ein quadratischer Block aus Kalkstein mit einem Loch in der Mitte. Darunter liegt eine aus dem Felsen gehauene Klärgrube, ähnlich wie bei einem Plumpsklo. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old toilet 05.10.2021

Israeli archaeologists have partially excavated a toilet they believe dates to the seventh century BC. They may have even found evidence of ancient air freshener.

28.07.21 *** This photo provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, shows a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from Iraq and sold for $1.6 million to Hobby Lobby for display in the Museum of the Bible. A federal judge in New York has approved the forfeiture of the 3,500-year-old clay tablet. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement-ICE via AP)

Ancient Gilgamesh 'dream tablet' to go back to Iraq 21.09.2021

UN and US officials will return a stone inscription bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh to their counterparts from Iraq at a ceremony in Washington this week.
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Kelab (Jürgen Vogel) im Hochgebirge der Ötztaler Alpen in Südtirol - eine Szene des Films «Der Mann aus dem Eis» (undatiert). Der Spielfilm, der eine frei erfundene Geschichte um den Tod der als Ötzi bekannt gewordenen Gletschermumie erzählt, wird beim 70. Internationalen Filmfestival in Locarno (Schweiz) außerhalb des Wettbewerbs gezeigt. (zu dpa «Kino-Magie: Das Filmfestival Locarno feiert 70. Geburtstag» vom 31.07.2017) ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Martin Rattini/Port au Prince Pictures/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Ötzi the iceman: still fascinating 30 years on 20.09.2021

Discovered in September 1991, the world's most famous glacier mummy provides not only insights, but remains a curiosity to many.
Eine virtuelle Rekonstruktion des Unterkiefers eines menschlichen Vorfahren, welche in einer Ausgrabungsstätte gefunden wurde. In Israel haben Forscher die Knochen eines bisher unbekannten Urmenschen gefunden. Er habe bis vor rund 130 000 Jahren in der Levante gelebt, teilte die Tel Aviver Universität am Donnerstag mit. Überreste des Urmenschen, den das Forscherteam als Nesher Ramla Homo bezeichnet, seien in der Nähe von Ramla bei Tel Aviv gefunden worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israel: Fossilized bones of prehistoric human uncovered 24.06.2021

Experts have been analyzing the remains of Homo Nesher Ramla and have uncovered possible links with our species of today.
Grotte Cosquer, Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) Couloir d’accès à la grotte © MC DRAC /

The secret world of underwater archaeology 15.04.2021

The Cosquer Cave's impressively well-preserved Stone Age paintings were only discovered in 1991. Researchers are always finding new treasures under water.
1947 excavation of the The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of 981 texts discovered between 1946 and 1956 at Khirbet Qumran in the West Bank. They were found inside caves about a mile inland from the northwest shore of the Dead Sea | Verwendung weltweit

Archaeology and Bible experts work together to explain the past 07.04.2021

Was Christ really crucified and did he really even exist? These questions have mystified not only the followers of Christianity but also scientific experts.
In der 13. Kalenderwoche 2021 fand die Bergung eines über acht Meter langen Einbaums aus der Zeit des 24. bis 23. Jahrhunderts vor Christus im Seerhein bei Konstanz statt. Staatssekretärin Katrin Schütz und Regierungspräsident Wolfgang Reimer machten sich am 31. März vor Ort ein Bild des spektakulären Funds und dessen anspruchsvoller Bergungsaktion. Bergung Einbaum Bodensee am 31. März 2021

4,000-year-old boat recovery begins in southern Germany 31.03.2021

The dugout canoe will have to be brought up in several pieces due to its soft wood. It is the oldest-known water vessel discovered in Lake Constance.
Ancient ruins of Pompeii and volcano Vesuvius, Italy

A fresh vision for Pompeii as new director is appointed 24.02.2021

German archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel will become the next head of the famous ruins. He told DW about his plans for Pompeii's archaeological park.

13.09.2012 A man walks past a menorah during a ceremony to ordain four rabbis at the synagogue in Cologne, western Germany, on September 13, 2012 The ordination of the four rabbis was attended by German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle and the president of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder amid a furious debate in Germany over the legality of circumcision. AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/GettyImages)

Celebrating 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany 19.02.2021

Kosher food, Jewish holidays and theater mark a yearlong celebration of the diversity of Jewish culture in Germany dating back to the 4th century.

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of vats used for beer fermentation, in a complex which may be the world's oldest high-production brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt's southern city of Sohag. (Photo by - / Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Beer from Ancient Egypt to modern Germany 16.02.2021

Remains of a 5,000-year-old brewery have been uncovered in Egypt. So, how did beer make its way from the land of the Pharaohs to Germany?
In this undated photo released Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, one of Syria's most prominent antiquities scholars, Khaled al-Asaad, speaks in Syria. Islamic State militants beheaded al-Asaad in the ancient town of Palmyra, Syria, then strapped his body to one of the town's Roman columns, Syrian state media and an activist group said Wednesday. The killing of 81-year-old al-Asaad was the latest atrocity perpetrated by the militant group, which has captured a third of both Syria and Iraq. (SANA via AP)

The dangerous work of archaeologists in conflict zones 11.02.2021

Would you die to save a historical monument? Syrian archaeologist Khaled al-Asaad did. His death highlights the dangers heritage workers can face in conflict areas.
A picture taken on October 3, 2020 shows a mummy, excavated by the Egyptian archaeological mission which resulted in the discovery of a deep burial well with more than 59 human coffins closed for more than 2,500 years, displayed during a press conference at the Saqqara necropolis, 30 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. - They were unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Their exteriors are covered in intricate designs in vibrant colours as well as hieroglyphic pictorials. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ancient treasures found in 2020 29.12.2020

The COVID pandemic has not stopped archaeologists, who In 2020 found spectacular objects like sarcophagi, marble statues and gold coins.
16.12.2020+++ In einer Zigarrenkiste in einer schottischen Universität ist ein 5000 Jahre altes Holzstück aus der Cheops-Pyramide in Ägypten gefunden worden. Es handele sich um eines von nur drei Teilen, die jemals aus der sogenannten Königinnenkammer hervorgeholt wurden, teilte die Universität von Aberdeen mit.

5,000-year-old Egyptian artifact discovered in cigar box in Scotland 16.12.2020

A long-lost artifact from the Queen's Chamber of the Great Pyramid in Giza has been rediscovered in Aberdeen. The relic was dated to somewhere between 3341 and 3094 BC, long before the construction of the pyramid.
18.11.2020 *** Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020. Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pompeii archaeologists discover bodies of man and his slave 21.11.2020

The skeletal remains were found in the underground chamber of a villa on the outskirts of the ancient city. The men escaped the first volcanic eruption that destroyed the city, but succumbed to a blast the next day.
