German air force jet makes rough landing, diverts traffic

Germany's official air fleet experienced yet another embarrassment on Tuesday, as a government jet was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff, blocking the runway at Berlin's Schönefeld airport.

"The machine had contact with the ground with both wings and a controlled landing was no longer possible," a spokesman for the German airforce said, adding that there were no passengers on board and the crew would be medically examined at a Bundeswehr hospital in case of potential injuries.

The Bombardier Global 5000 airplane had been at Schönefeld for maintenance and was due to fly back to its home base in Cologne when it experienced a malfunction shortly after takeoff, experiencing a rough landing as it came back down.

Long-standing issues

Germany's fleet of 14 government planes has experienced several major problems in the past six months, alongside regular complaints from the military that their equipment is also faulty and outdated.

Last November, Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived late to the G20 summit in Argentina when the Airbus A340 she was riding had to make an emergency landing in Cologne. She then took a commercial flight to Buenos Aires.

In January, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was affected by a similar problem in Ethiopia, as was Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Maliin February.

The incident interrupted traffic at Schönefeld, and planes approaching the airport were being diverted.

On top of the problems with its planes, Germany has also been embarrassed by the seemingly unending saga of Berlin's new flagship airport, which was supposed to be opened in 2011 and now has a proposed opening date of late 2020 at the earliest.

es/rc (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.