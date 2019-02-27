German foreign minister stuck in Mali in latest government plane fiasco

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has been stranded in Mali after his government airplane was unable to depart due to a problem.

The Airbus A319 did not take off Thursday evening as planned from the capital Bamako, where Maas decided to stay overnight before a replacement aircraft takes him back to Berlin on Friday.

Read more: Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

It was not immediately clear what mechanical issues the plane had.

Maas has been on five-day tour of West Africa, including Mali, where Germany supports the UN peacekeeping mission .

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Late to G20 summit While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Rodents? You're kidding right? It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Trouble in Africa The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Tell them I'll be late Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Pressure starts to tell German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes I hear it's snowing at home German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Foreign minister stranded in Mali On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



String of government plane defects

German government planes have encountered numerous problems in the past months, drawing ridicule and criticism over their maintenance.

In December, Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived late to the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires after her plane had mechanical problems over the Netherlands and was forced to land in the western German city of Cologne.

In January, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived three hours late to Ethiopia after his plane encountered problems in Berlin.

Read more: Germany: Hundreds of airplane parts fell from the sky since 2008

Development Minister Gerd Müller had to cancel a trip to Namibia in January during his tour of Africa due to another plane defect.

Maas shrugged off the problem with his plane.

"I have traveled more than 300,000 kilometers (186,411 miles) without a problem," he said, adding that plane troubles could happen to anyone.

cw/aw (dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.