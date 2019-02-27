 German foreign minister stuck in Mali in latest government plane fiasco | News | DW | 28.02.2019

News

German foreign minister stuck in Mali in latest government plane fiasco

German government planes have had a series of embarrassing problems in the past several months. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is the latest to be stranded due to a plane defect.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has been stranded in Mali after his government airplane was unable to depart due to a problem.

The Airbus A319 did not take off Thursday evening as planned from the capital Bamako, where Maas decided to stay overnight before a replacement aircraft takes him back to Berlin on Friday.

Read more: Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes 

It was not immediately clear what mechanical issues the plane had.

Maas has been on five-day tour of West Africa, including Mali, where Germany supports the UN peacekeeping mission .

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • German Finace Minister Olaf Scholz at the IMF conference in Bali, Indonesia (Imago/photothek)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Rodents? You're kidding right?

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Frank-Walter Steimeier enters the Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Tell them I'll be late

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his delegation awaiting plane repairs in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    I hear it's snowing at home

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

  • Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in einem Airbus A 340 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Foreign minister stranded in Mali

    On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


String of government plane defects

German government planes have encountered numerous problems in the past months, drawing ridicule and criticism over their maintenance.

In December, Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived late to the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires after her plane had mechanical problems over the Netherlands and was forced to land in the western German city of Cologne.

In January, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived three hours late to Ethiopia after his plane encountered problems in Berlin.

Read more: Germany: Hundreds of airplane parts fell from the sky since 2008 

Development Minister Gerd Müller had to cancel a trip to Namibia in January during his tour of Africa due to another plane defect.

Maas shrugged off the problem with his plane.

"I have traveled more than 300,000 kilometers (186,411 miles) without a problem," he said, adding that plane troubles could happen to anyone.

cw/aw (dpa)

DW recommends

Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

A man who sat next to Angela Merkel on a commercial flight has shared his impressions of the German chancellor. Merkel was forced to take an Iberia Airlines flight after her government plane had problems. (01.12.2018)  

Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report

The report is the latest to cast doubt on Germany's military capabilities and readiness. It raises questions of whether Germany is really meeting its NATO commitments. (02.05.2018)  

Germany reckons with a long troop deployment in Mali

During a visit to Mali, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said the worse thing Germany could do would be to pull troops out of the country. (28.02.2019)  

Germany: Hundreds of airplane parts fell from the sky since 2008

Over 400 aircraft parts have fallen from the sky and landed in Germany in the past 10 years, according to government data. Although many pieces were small, politicians warned that each falling part is one too many. (03.08.2018)  

German Minister Gerd Müller stranded in Zambia after plane breaks down

Development Minister Müller has been forced to cancel a trip to Namibia and delay his return to Germany. He is the latest in a growing list of high-level German politicians grounded by plane trouble. (09.01.2019)  

Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane's technical difficulties

A plane carrying the German chancellor had to turn around and land in Cologne after only an hour in the air due to a technical difficulty. She is now on her way to Buenos Aires on a commercial flight. (30.11.2018)  

Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

The Ministry of Defense has announced it plans to order one plane this year and two more in the near future. The current fleet has been plagued with technical problems, stranding government officials at home and abroad. (01.02.2019)  

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

Germany's government Airbus planes have experienced several issues over the past few months. The latest difficulty prevented Chancellor Angela Merkel from showing up on time for the G20 summit in Argentina. (30.11.2018)  

Mali Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas SPD besucht Camp Castor in Gao

Germany reckons with a long troop deployment in Mali 28.02.2019

During a visit to Mali, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said the worse thing Germany could do would be to pull troops out of the country.

Sierra Leone Freetown Heiko Maas trifft Außenminister Alie Kabba

German foreign minister: 'We can learn from Sierra Leone' 25.02.2019

During a visit to the West African country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has praised Sierra Leone, once ravaged by civil war, for its democratic progress.

Deutschland Lokführer

Germany's Deutsche Bahn short of hundreds of train drivers 23.02.2019

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn has been targeted for its service delays, high and inflexible ticket costs, and a lack of investment. Now it is having trouble finding drivers for its trains.

