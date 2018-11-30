 Man finds himself sitting next to Germany′s Angela Merkel on flight to G20 | News | DW | 01.12.2018

News

Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

A man who sat next to Angela Merkel on a commercial flight has shared his impressions of the German chancellor. Merkel was forced to take an Iberia Airlines flight after her government plane had problems.

Angela Merkel (Reuters/F. Bensch)

A man traveling from Madrid to Buenos Aires got a big surprise when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her entourage boarded an Iberia Airlines flight minutes before take off.

Read more: German military under fire over Angela Merkel's plane problems 

Agustin Aguero sat next to Merkel in business class during the around 13-hour flight that took the chancellor to the G20 summit, where she arrived late due to technical problems on the German military plane that was to take her to Argentina. The plane problem forced Merkel to take a commercial flight to the G20 via Madrid after staying at a hotel in Bonn on Thursday night. 

Aguero posted pictures of him sitting next to Merkel on Twitter.

The 28-year-old told Germany's dpa news agency that he had not expected the most powerful woman in the world to be a normal person.

"She ate yogurt, read a book and slept a little bit," Aguero said. She had no special requests, he explained.

An hour before landing the chancellor went to the cockpit and took a picture with the crew. "I didn't dare speak to her. But she looked over and smiled a few times. She was very relaxed," Aguero said.

Merkel and her entourage exited the plane before the other passengers and made it to a G20 evening gala with other world leaders.

Merkel at a G20 dinner with partners (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung/G. Bergmann)

Meals at the G20 tend to be better than airline yogurt

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to this weekend's G20 summit in Buenos Aires, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel is set to show up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • Konrad Adenauer in Indonesia (picture-alliance/dpa/G, Ismar)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Mile-high rodents

    It is the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Delay in Belarus

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


