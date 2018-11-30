Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

A man traveling from Madrid to Buenos Aires got a big surprise when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her entourage boarded an Iberia Airlines flight minutes before take off.

Agustin Aguero sat next to Merkel in business class during the around 13-hour flight that took the chancellor to the G20 summit, where she arrived late due to technical problems on the German military plane that was to take her to Argentina. The plane problem forced Merkel to take a commercial flight to the G20 via Madrid after staying at a hotel in Bonn on Thursday night.

Aguero posted pictures of him sitting next to Merkel on Twitter.

The 28-year-old told Germany's dpa news agency that he had not expected the most powerful woman in the world to be a normal person.

"She ate yogurt, read a book and slept a little bit," Aguero said. She had no special requests, he explained.

An hour before landing the chancellor went to the cockpit and took a picture with the crew. "I didn't dare speak to her. But she looked over and smiled a few times. She was very relaxed," Aguero said.

Merkel and her entourage exited the plane before the other passengers and made it to a G20 evening gala with other world leaders.

Meals at the G20 tend to be better than airline yogurt